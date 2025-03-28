 scorecardresearch
Is your skin summer-ready? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:28 March 2025, 03:50pm IST

Is your skin going to thrive this summer or struggle in the heat? Take this fun quiz to find out if your skin is summer-ready!

summer-ready skin

Summer is all about delicious ice cream, vacations, and refreshing drinks. But is your skin as excited for the season as you are? The heat, sweat, and UV rays can take a toll, making hydration and protection a must. Healthy skin isn’t just about looking good, it is about feeling good too! With summer around the corner, now is the perfect time to check in on your skincare habits. Is your skin ready to stay fresh, radiant, and protected, or do you need to make some changes to keep it healthy, balanced, and glowing all year? Take this quick and fun quiz to find out if your skin is summer-ready or if it is time for some extra TLC.

How much water do you drink daily?

How often do you apply sunscreen?

How does your skin react to the summer?

Do you wear a hat or sunglasses when stepping out in the sun?

How often do you exfoliate in the summer?

What is your summer diet like?

Do you use lightweight, non-comedogenic products in the summer?

Do you take cool showers in hot weather?

How do you handle sunburns?

How do you keep your skin fresh after sweating?

