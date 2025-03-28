Is your skin summer-ready? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:28 March 2025, 03:50pm IST

Summer is all about delicious ice cream, vacations, and refreshing drinks. But is your skin as excited for the season as you are? The heat, sweat, and UV rays can take a toll, making hydration and protection a must. Healthy skin isn’t just about looking good, it is about feeling good too! With summer around the corner, now is the perfect time to check in on your skincare habits. Is your skin ready to stay fresh, radiant, and protected, or do you need to make some changes to keep it healthy, balanced, and glowing all year? Take this quick and fun quiz to find out if your skin is summer-ready or if it is time for some extra TLC.