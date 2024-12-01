How does sugar affect your skin? 5 side effects of it

Sugar might make your taste buds happy but have you ever wondered how sugar and skin health are linked? Turns out, those sugary snacks can have these 5 side effects on your skin.

For many of us, sugar is the ultimate weakness. Whether it is a bite of chocolate, a sugary cupcake, or just a quick sweet fix, cravings are hard to ignore. While indulging in a sweet treat might feel good in the moment, it is harmful for people with diabetes or heart issues. Not only this, too much sugar can actually wreak havoc on your skin as well! The same sugar we love to indulge in can cause breakouts, accelerate ageing, and even damage the protective layer of your skin structure. So, if you are thinking that your skin is safe from those sugary cravings, think again. The link between sugar and skin health might surprise you!

Sugar and skin health: What are the side effects?

Here is the link between sugar and skin health and 5 ways it can take a toll on your health:

1. Accelerates ageing

The connection between sugar and skin health shows how sugar can cause premature skin ageing. Sugar contributes to a process known as glycation, where sugar molecules bind to proteins like collagen and elastin. These proteins are responsible for keeping your skin firm, youthful, and supple. As glycation occurs, it damages these proteins, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. A study published in the Clinics in Dermatology found that diets high in sugar can promote the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), compounds that significantly accelerate the skin ageing process. This means that too much sugar can leave your skin looking older.

2. Promotes acne

Sugar and skin health are also connected when it comes to acne. High sugar intake triggers spikes in insulin levels, which can increase the production of oil in the skin. This excess oil can clog pores and contribute to breakouts. A study published in JAMA Dermatology found that consumption of fatty and sugary foods was strongly linked to the development of acne and breakouts, especially in young adults. So, the next time you are tempted by sweets, remember that your skin may develop acne.

3. Damages collagen and elastin

Sugar and skin health are further connected through the impact sugar has on collagen and elastin. These fibres are responsible for skin smoothness and elasticity. When sugar is consumed in excess, it attaches to these fibres, weakening them and making the skin more prone to wrinkles, sagging, and dry skin over time.

4. Worsens psoriasis

Other side effect of the link between sugar and skin health is psoriasis. It is an autoimmune condition that causes red, flaky patches of skin, often leading to plaques and scaling. It affects over 7.5 million adults in the United States, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. Research has shown that sugar can worsen psoriasis symptoms by triggering inflammation in the body, potentially increasing the risk of severe flare-ups.

5. Increases skin inflammation

This is one of the most common side effects of sugar and it promotes inflammation throughout the body, and your skin is no exception. Elevated blood sugar levels can trigger the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which can lead to skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, and general redness or puffiness. This constant inflammation can also impair the healing process of your skin, leading to longer recovery times from blemishes or irritation.

How to cut down on sugar intake?

Now finally, when you understand the link between sugar and skin health, you should learn ways to reduce your daily sugar intake. Here are 7 effective tips to cut down on sugar in your diet:

1. Limit sugary foods and snacks

Processed snacks such as candy, cakes, and cookies are high in sugar. Try swapping these for healthier options, such as nuts, yoghurt, or homemade energy bars. These snacks will still satisfy your cravings without the sugar consumption.

2. Replace it with natural sweeteners

If you need something sweet, use natural sweeteners such as stevia, monk fruit, or raw honey. These alternatives tend to have a lower glycemic index and are less likely to cause blood sugar spikes compared to regular sugar.

3. Eat fruits instead of fruit juices

This is one of the most effective ways to reduce the effects of the link between sugar and skin health. Fruit juices are often loaded with added sugars and can lack the fibre found in whole fruits. However, eating fresh fruits such as berries, apples, or oranges gives you a dose of natural sweetness along with fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

4. Limit packaged breakfast foods

Breakfast cereals, granola bars, and flavoured yoghurt can be packed with added sugar. So, choose oatmeal, Greek yoghurt (without added sugars), or eggs to start your day. These options are nutrient-dense and will keep you full longer.

5. Eat protein-rich snacks

Sugar increases hunger and can lead to weight gain. On the other hand, protein-rich snacks like nuts, cheese, or eggs can help stabilise your blood sugar levels and reduce the temptation to reach for sugary foods when you are hungry.

6. Stay hydrated

Sometimes, thirst is mistaken for hunger or sugar cravings. However, drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help you stay hydrated and keep sugar cravings at bay. This will also help you reduce the risk of dehydration.

7. Read labels carefully

Many processed foods contain hidden sugars, even those that don’t taste sweet. Always check ingredient labels for sugars listed under different names, like high-fructose corn syrup, sucrose, or agave nectar. Being aware of these sneaky sugars helps you make healthier choices.

By following these tips, you can reduce the negative effect of the link between sugar and skin health.

What is the total recommended sugar intake?

Now that you know the link between sugar and skin health, it is important that you also understand how much sugar can be consumed a day to reduce the side effects. The World Health Organization recommends limiting added sugars—found in foods, drinks, and even natural sources like honey and fruit juices—to no more than 10 percent of your daily calories. For optimal health, they suggest a further reduction to about 5 percent of total daily intake. The American Heart Association sets specific guidelines, advising women to consume no more than 100 calories from added sugars (roughly 6 teaspoons) and men 150 calories (about 9 teaspoons) daily. However, many people exceed these limits, contributing to health issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Reducing sugar intake is essential for maintaining long-term health and preventing chronic conditions.