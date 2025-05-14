8 high-performance SPF 70 sunscreens to prevent sun damage and tanning

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
While every dermatologist recommends using a sunscreen with SPF 30, during harsh Indian summer season or beach vacations, you surely need more than the basic protection. SPF 70 sunscreen can be your skin’s BFF as it offers high-level, broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Designed for intense sun exposure and extended outdoor hours, it can prevent sunburn, dark spots and reduce the appearance of premature aging. If you want a formula that gives ultimate protection from the sun without feeling greasy on your skin, check out these top-rated picks.
The best sunscreen can reduce the risk of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers and provide other benefits, as per a study published in the Journal of Integrative Dermatology. Here are some SPF 70 sunscreen picks for you:
Keep your skin protected from UV rays with the Foxtale SPF 70 Sunscreen. This high-performance PA++++ sunscreen with niacinamide and vitamin E shields against tanning, sunburn, and pigmentation. Lightweight and non-greasy, this best sunscreen for women gives a dewy finish.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer’s reactions: Users loved the sun protection and immediate absorption factor of this SPF 70 sunscreen. Customers praised the dewy glow and lightweight feel.
Are you looking for the best tinted sunscreen with SPF 70? Try this one from Lotus Professional. It is enriched with sage and thyme for antioxidant support. Moreover, this best SPF 70 sunscreen gives sheer natural coverage, protects from environmental damage, and suits most skin types with its non-greasy, lightweight formula.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers appreciated this Lotus Professional Sunscreen SPF 70 for its dual function-sunblock plus makeup base. Some found this SPF 70 sunscreen for face affordable, but others didn’t like the skin-darkening effect.
Stay sun-protected without any greasy residue. This non-greasy, fast-absorbing sunscreen gel with SPF 70 PA++++ from VLCC might be a good option for you. It blends hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to offer hydration, fight pigmentation, and protect against sunspots and oxidative stress.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers praised the quality and hydration of this SPF 70 sunscreen. However, some felt it didn’t perform well under intense sun for oily skin.
If you are looking for the best sunscreen for oily skin, try this velvet-matte finish sunscreen from Hyphen. This SPF 70, PA++++ sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer and offers all-day sun, pollution, and sweat protection with a clean, vegan formula.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved its matte finish and comfort under makeup. They called it the best sunscreen in India, and loved that it felt luxurious.
Neutrogena Ultra-Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen might be a good addition to your skincare routine. This ultra-light sunscreen spray with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection is non-greasy, oil-free, and water-resistant. Moreover, this best sunscreen for face is ideal for quick reapplication and body coverage, especially on the go.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers found this sunscreen convenient and effective. However, some buyers were disappointed by missing units and unclear labeling.
It is a moisturising broad-spectrum sunscreen that contains vitamin E. This SPF 70 sunscreen is reef-friendly, vegan, and hypoallergenic, which makes it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Moreover, this SPF 70 sunscreen for face is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer’s reactions: Customers found this sunscreen highly effective, but some disliked the strong scent and delayed shipping.
Enjoy the double benefit of sun protection and pore minimisation with this sunscreen from Renee. It contains multivitamins, peptides and niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers found this sunscreen lightweight and smooth on the skin.
Packed with SPF 70+ and PA++++, this best sunscreen from d’you might be a good option for you. It contains patented technology to hydrate and soothe skin. Moreover, it can offer long-lasting protection and leave a satin finish.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer’s reactions: Users of this sunscreen found it good for the skin.
With patented technology, SPF 70+ PA++++, and a serum-like texture, this sunscreen hydrates, soothes, and protects with a satin finish. It offers fast absorption, a cooling effect, and long-lasting sun defense, which makes it ideal for daily wear.
Offering SPF 70 PA++++, niacinamide, and vitamin E at an affordable price, Foxtale delivers brightening, sun protection, and a dewy glow with no white cast. Users love the lightweight texture and visible skin benefits at a reasonable cost.
1. Regular use of sunscreen can offer powerful protection against harmful UV rays. It prevents sunburn, tanning, and long-term skin damage, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.
2. It reduces the risk of skin cancer by blocking UVA and UVB rays that can trigger cell mutations.
3. The best sunscreen also slows down premature aging, minimises wrinkles, fine lines, and sunspots.
4. It helps maintain an even skin tone by preventing hyperpigmentation and discoloration caused by sun exposure.
5. Regular use keeps the skin’s barrier intact, reducing inflammation and redness, especially for sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Add the right SPF 70 sunscreen to your daily routine for ultimate sun protection.
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
