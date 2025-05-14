8 high-performance SPF 70 sunscreens to prevent sun damage and tanning

Sunscreen should be part of your daily routine as it shields your skin from UV rays. Check out these top-rated SPF 70 sunscreen options now!

While every dermatologist recommends using a sunscreen with SPF 30, during harsh Indian summer season or beach vacations, you surely need more than the basic protection. SPF 70 sunscreen can be your skin’s BFF as it offers high-level, broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Designed for intense sun exposure and extended outdoor hours, it can prevent sunburn, dark spots and reduce the appearance of premature aging. If you want a formula that gives ultimate protection from the sun without feeling greasy on your skin, check out these top-rated picks.

8 heavy-duty SPF 70 sunscreen options

The best sunscreen can reduce the risk of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers and provide other benefits, as per a study published in the Journal of Integrative Dermatology. Here are some SPF 70 sunscreen picks for you:

1. Foxtale SPF 70 Niacinamide Dewy Sunscreen

Keep your skin protected from UV rays with the Foxtale SPF 70 Sunscreen. This high-performance PA++++ sunscreen with niacinamide and vitamin E shields against tanning, sunburn, and pigmentation. Lightweight and non-greasy, this best sunscreen for women gives a dewy finish.

Reasons to buy:

No white cast

Brightens skin and fights spots

Dewy, flawless finish

Reason to avoid:

Might feel too dewy for very oily skin

Customer’s reactions: Users loved the sun protection and immediate absorption factor of this SPF 70 sunscreen. Customers praised the dewy glow and lightweight feel.

2. Lotus Professional PhytoRx Ultra Protect SPF 70 PA+++

Are you looking for the best tinted sunscreen with SPF 70? Try this one from Lotus Professional. It is enriched with sage and thyme for antioxidant support. Moreover, this best SPF 70 sunscreen gives sheer natural coverage, protects from environmental damage, and suits most skin types with its non-greasy, lightweight formula.

Reasons to buy:

Tinted for natural coverage

Botanical antioxidant protection

Moisturising yet oil-free

Reasons to avoid:

Mixed reviews on value for money

May darken some skin tones

Customers’ reactions: Customers appreciated this Lotus Professional Sunscreen SPF 70 for its dual function-sunblock plus makeup base. Some found this SPF 70 sunscreen for face affordable, but others didn’t like the skin-darkening effect.

3. VLCC Aqua Light Sunscreen Gel SPF 70 Sunscreen PA++++

Stay sun-protected without any greasy residue. This non-greasy, fast-absorbing sunscreen gel with SPF 70 PA++++ from VLCC might be a good option for you. It blends hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to offer hydration, fight pigmentation, and protect against sunspots and oxidative stress.

Reasons to buy:

Lightweight gel texture

Brightens skin and fades spots

Fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit oily skin types

Protection results vary

Customers’ reactions: Customers praised the quality and hydration of this SPF 70 sunscreen. However, some felt it didn’t perform well under intense sun for oily skin.

4. Hyphen Matte Max Velvet Touch Sunscreen SPF 70+ PA++++

If you are looking for the best sunscreen for oily skin, try this velvet-matte finish sunscreen from Hyphen. This SPF 70, PA++++ sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer and offers all-day sun, pollution, and sweat protection with a clean, vegan formula.

Reasons to buy:

Matte, primer-like finish

Vegan, PETA-certified

Water and sweat-resistant

Reasons to avoid:

Small size for price

Limited availability

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved its matte finish and comfort under makeup. They called it the best sunscreen in India, and loved that it felt luxurious.

5. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70

Neutrogena Ultra-Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen might be a good addition to your skincare routine. This ultra-light sunscreen spray with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection is non-greasy, oil-free, and water-resistant. Moreover, this best sunscreen for face is ideal for quick reapplication and body coverage, especially on the go.

Reasons to buy:

Spray format for easy use

Lightweight and water-resistant

Non-comedogenic

Reasons to avoid:

Some confusion with packaging (missing units)

Fragrance isn’t pleasant

Customers’ reactions: Customers found this sunscreen convenient and effective. However, some buyers were disappointed by missing units and unclear labeling.

6. Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70

It is a moisturising broad-spectrum sunscreen that contains vitamin E. This SPF 70 sunscreen is reef-friendly, vegan, and hypoallergenic, which makes it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Moreover, this SPF 70 sunscreen for face is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Reasons to buy:

Skin Cancer Foundation recommended

Reef-safe and vegan

Won’t clog pores

Reasons to avoid:

Heavy fragrance

Long delivery times

Customer’s reactions: Customers found this sunscreen highly effective, but some disliked the strong scent and delayed shipping.

7. Renee Pore Minimising Sunscreen

Enjoy the double benefit of sun protection and pore minimisation with this sunscreen from Renee. It contains multivitamins, peptides and niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier.

Reasons to buy:

Brightens the skin

Suitable for all skin types

Cruelty-free

Reason to avoid:

Some users find it greasy

Customers’ reactions: Customers found this sunscreen lightweight and smooth on the skin.

8. d’you Unkissed Serum Capsule Sunscreen SPF 70+

Packed with SPF 70+ and PA++++, this best sunscreen from d’you might be a good option for you. It contains patented technology to hydrate and soothe skin. Moreover, it can offer long-lasting protection and leave a satin finish.

Reasons to buy:

Blends within seconds

Cooling formula

Reverse sun damage

Fragrance-free

Reason to avoid:

May not suit every skin type

Customer’s reactions: Users of this sunscreen found it good for the skin.

Best overall product: d’you Unkissed Serum Capsule Sunscreen SPF 70+

With patented technology, SPF 70+ PA++++, and a serum-like texture, this sunscreen hydrates, soothes, and protects with a satin finish. It offers fast absorption, a cooling effect, and long-lasting sun defense, which makes it ideal for daily wear.

Best value for money: Foxtale SPF 70 Niacinamide Dewy Sunscreen

Offering SPF 70 PA++++, niacinamide, and vitamin E at an affordable price, Foxtale delivers brightening, sun protection, and a dewy glow with no white cast. Users love the lightweight texture and visible skin benefits at a reasonable cost.

What are the benefits of using sunscreen?

1. Regular use of sunscreen can offer powerful protection against harmful UV rays. It prevents sunburn, tanning, and long-term skin damage, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

2. It reduces the risk of skin cancer by blocking UVA and UVB rays that can trigger cell mutations.

3. The best sunscreen also slows down premature aging, minimises wrinkles, fine lines, and sunspots.

4. It helps maintain an even skin tone by preventing hyperpigmentation and discoloration caused by sun exposure.

5. Regular use keeps the skin’s barrier intact, reducing inflammation and redness, especially for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

How to choose the best SPF 70 sunscreen for your skin type?

While choosing the best sunscreen for women, look for “broad-spectrum” protection to guard against both UVA and UVB rays.

Choose a sunscreen with PA+++ or PA++++ ratings for strong UVA defense.

Consider your skin type and opt for gel or matte formulas that suit oily skin, while hydrating or dewy finishes are ideal for dry skin.

Check for non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and dermatologically tested options for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Look for ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin E, or hyaluronic acid that add skin benefits.

If outdoors often, pick water- and sweat-resistant formulas. Lastly, opt for a trusted brand with positive user reviews and transparent ingredient labels.

Add the right SPF 70 sunscreen to your daily routine for ultimate sun protection.

