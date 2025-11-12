Overdoing skincare? Expert decodes 3 common mistakes

Learn about common skincare mistakes that can harm your skin. How to create a balanced routine that keeps skin healthy without overexertion.

In a world where beauty influencers lead the way and social media influences how we perceive skincare, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the numerous products and trends we encounter online. We often end up buying the newest serums, toners, and oils, believing that using these products will give us the radiant, flawless skin we want. However, there’s a problem: as we seek the perfect glow, we may actually harm our skin by making common skincare mistakes and using too many products.

What are some common skincare mistakes?

Let’s look at three common skincare mistakes and learn how to create a skincare routine that works well for you.

Is more skincare better?

Many people believe that using more skincare products is always better, which is a common skincare mistake. This can be misleading. Applying several strong ingredients, such as retinol, Vitamin C, AHAs, and BHAs, is a good idea for faster results. However, Dr Rupika Singh, Dermatologist, warns that using too many strong ingredients together can harm your skin. “Mixing strong actives can compromise the skin’s natural barrier,” the skincare expert tells Health Shots. This can lead to issues such as redness, increased sensitivity, and breakouts.

Our skin needs balance, not a mix of conflicting ingredients. It can be tempting to try every trending product, but it’s better to find what works for your skin type. Many people make common skincare mistakes by layering too many products. “Instead of using multiple ingredients, simplify your routine with high-quality products that cater to your skin’s specific needs,” explains the doctor. The goal is to nourish and protect your skin, not overwhelm it with too many products.

What happens if you exfoliate too much?

Speaking of products, a particularly popular trend that many enthusiastically embrace is exfoliation. While it’s a vital step in any skincare routine for removing dead skin cells and promoting a healthy glow, over-exfoliation can be detrimental. Dr Rupika Singh emphasises that “striking the right balance is crucial. While exfoliation is beneficial, doing it too frequently, or combining different types, such as physical scrubs with chemical exfoliants, can strip the skin of its essential moisture.” This is one of the common skincare mistakes that can lead to irritation and other skin issues.

When your skin becomes irritated and dry due to excessive exfoliation, it can lead to early signs of ageing and disrupt your skin’s moisture balance, which are common skincare mistakes. Instead of trying the latest exfoliation trend, take a step back. Follow a routine that includes gentle exfoliation a few times a week, and pay attention to what your skin is telling you. If you notice sensitivity or irritation, it’s time to change your routine.

What happens if you cleanse too much?

One common skincare mistake in modern routines is “over-care.” In our quest for perfect skin, we may wash our faces too frequently or try multiple toners and serums, hoping for quick results. Dr Singh points out that this quick-switching mindset can lead to problems. “Your skin needs time to adjust to new products. Constantly changing your routine disrupts its balance and can lead to inflammation or breakouts,” she explains.

Many people think their skin issues are due to “purging” when they see it as a necessary detox. In reality, using too many products can make your skin sensitive and reactive, a common mistake in skincare. It’s great to stay up-to-date with the latest skincare information, but remember that using more products doesn’t necessarily mean better care. Skincare should focus on healing and strengthening your skin’s barrier, rather than putting it under stress with excessive product use.

How does social media affect beauty trends?

With so many beauty trends promoted by social media influencers, it can be challenging to determine what works best for your skin. Dr Singh points out that “the sharing of skincare tips on Instagram and TikTok can confuse professional advice with DIY methods,” leading to various skincare mistakes. While trends can help raise awareness, they might not be suitable for everyone. What works for one person may not work for another.

Personalisation is key in skincare. Instead of following the latest trends or making common skincare mistakes, focus on what your skin needs explicitly. A consistent routine based on science will lead to healthier skin over time, rather than trying out every new fad. To find the best skincare plan for your skin, consider talking to a skincare professional.