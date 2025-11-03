5 skincare hacks to fight acne when the season changes

Best skincare tips for acne: Start by choosing the proper cleansers, focus on keeping skin hydrated, and protecting the skin barrier.

As the season changes, our skin can react in unexpected ways. One day, it may feel oily and clogged, and the next, it might be dry and in need of moisture. If you struggle with acne, it may be time to change your skincare routine. The transition from warm to cooler weather can cause these problems, especially for those with oily or combination skin. But there’s no need to worry! Here are five simple skincare tips to help you keep a healthy, glowing complexion this season.

Can a change in the weather affect your skin?

When temperatures drop, your skin may not keep its natural barrier as well. This can cause your skin to produce more oil, leading to an oily T-zone or more breakouts. These signs indicate an imbalance. “If you live in a humid area, you may also be more prone to fungal infections, especially in skin folds”, Dr Aseem Sharma, Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. As the air becomes colder and drier, your skin may lose moisture and look dull. A recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases found that about 62% of people had skin infections linked to environmental changes. This shows how easily external factors can impact our skin.

What is the best skincare routine for acne?

To keep your skin healthy during these changes, here are some simple skincare tips.

Choose the right cleanser

To have healthy skin, start by choosing the right cleanser. This step is critical. You need a face wash that cleans well without stripping your skin’s natural oils. If you have oily skin, use a gentle gel or a salicylic acid cleanser. If your skin is dry or sensitive, a sulfate-free cleanser will hydrate without irritating. “Be careful with harsh soaps or alcohol-based cleansers”, warns the skin expert. They can disrupt your skin barrier and worsen acne. Avoid over-cleansing, as this can cause dryness and irritation. A helpful tip is to patch-test new products on a small area of skin behind your ear, especially if you have sensitivities or allergies.

2. Don’t skip moisturising

Even if you have oily skin, it’s important to use a moisturiser. Keeping your skin hydrated is essential for all skin types. Choose lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers that add moisture without clogging your pores. “Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and electrolytes, as they help protect your skin barrier and give you a glowing complexion”, suggests the skin doctor. To keep your skin hydrated, apply your moisturiser while it’s still damp after washing. Remember, staying hydrated includes drinking plenty of water, which is important for healthy skin.

3. Always use sunscreen

Sunscreen is important all year, not just in summer. UV rays can reach your skin even when it’s cloudy or when you’re inside. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 or higher every day. “A good sunscreen can block about 98% of UVB rays, helping protect your skin from sun damage and premature ageing”, says the dermat. If you will be outside for a long time, reapply sunscreen every 3 to 4 hours to protect your skin. Your future self will appreciate this preventative measure!

4. Focus on acne prevention

To avoid acne, it’s important to keep your pores clear. Changes in the seasons can lead to breakouts, but you can take steps to reduce them. Be careful about the products you use. Avoid thick creams and heavy makeup, as they can clog your pores. Instead, choose oil-free options that let your skin breathe. “Washing your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser is key to an effective acne-fighting routine”, explains Dr Sharma. This helps remove excess oil, dirt, and sweat that accumulate throughout the day. You can also use products with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid to help prevent breakouts. Start with small amounts to see how your skin reacts.

5. Choose breathable clothing and maintain hygiene

Your clothing can affect your skin health more than you think. Choose breathable fabrics like cotton, which can absorb moisture and reduce friction. Avoid tight clothes, as they can trap sweat and humidity, leading to acne and possible fungal infections. “Keeping your living space clean is important”, says Dr Aseem. Wash your pillowcases and towels regularly to stop germs and bacteria from building up, which can cause skin problems. After working out or sweating, change into dry clothes right away to lower your risk of skin issues.