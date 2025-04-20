Acne to sunburn: 11 causes of skin redness

Skin redness may not be just because of sun exposure. It may have to do with skin conditions, including acne and rosacea.

After soaking up the sun for some fun and vitamin D production, you must have noticed your skin turning a bit red. Even acne, a chronic inflammatory skin condition, can leave you with redness on your face. Exposure to sun and acne are not the only reasons behind skin redness. This change in skin colour may be a symptom of health conditions like rosacea, and psoriasis, which need your attention. Getting to know the cause is important so that you can start with the treatment for the specific health condition. Don’t know what’s causing redness on your skin? Read on to find out.

What are the causes of skin redness?

“Skin redness or erythema can be caused because of a variety of health conditions, each of which has distinct characteristics,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav. Here are some of the causes:

1. Acne

It is a chronic skin condition that occurs when the hair follicles get clogged with oil along with dead skin cells. “In the case of acne, redness mostly appears on the face,” says the expert. It is particularly seen on the forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin.

2. Rosacea

It is another skin condition that causes flushing or long-term skin redness, especially the face. If you have rosacea, your cheeks, nose, and forehead may turn red. “The change in colour may be accompanied by visible blood vessels and pustules or small blisters filled with pus,” says Dr Yadav.

3. Eczema

Also known as atopic dermatitis, this common condition makes the skin dry, itchy and bumpy. “Also, you will notice red, inflamed skin that often appears on the face, hands, and behind the knees,” the expert says about this type of dermatitis, which is a group of conditions known to cause skin irritation.

4. Psoriasis

This is a common autoimmune condition that can cause skin inflammation. “In psoriasis, red patches covered with silvery scales often appear on the elbows, knees as well as the scalp,” says the expert. Itchy, thickened skin can also be present in case of this health condition.

5. Contact dermatitis

Sometimes, your skin reacts to an allergen or irritant like fragrances, soap, and cleaners. As part of the reaction, redness may occur at the site of contact with the allergen or irritant. “Skin redness is often accompanied by itching or swelling,” says the expert.

6. Sunburn

There is a reason why everyone stresses on applying sunscreen with the sun protection factor (SPF) 30, especially before stepping out. “Red, painful skin, typically on sun-exposed areas like the face, shoulders, neck, arms or back can be seen in people with sunburn,” says Dr Yadav.

7. Heat rash

Redness and tiny bumps pop up in case of heat rash in areas where sweat gets trapped. That means you can notice skin redness on areas like the chest, back, or neck. Sweating is the most common risk factor, making hot or sticky conditions particularly associated with the development of a heat rash, as per research published in StatPearls in 2024.

8. Hives

Also known as urticaria, hives cause raised red welts on the skin. They are often itchy, and can sting a little bit. “They can appear anywhere on the body due to allergic reactions to something you have consumed or encountered. It may be due to a medication or food,” says the expert.

9. Lupus

If you have lupus, a butterfly-shaped red rash will appear across your nose and cheeks. The skin is often affected in systemic lupus erythematosus, which is the most common type of lupus, as per research published in The Journal Of Rheumatology in 2023. “Fatigue, joint pain, and photosensitivity are common in this autoimmune condition that causes inflammation throughout your body,” says the expert.

10. Infections

Be it bacterial, viral, or fungal infection, it can cause redness at the infection site. “For instance, you can see red patches on body parts like feet, groin, or underarms,” says the expert. The infection is often associated with swelling and pain.

11. Seborrheic dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is quite a common skin condition. It causes a red rash, which usually appears on the face, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Red, flaky patches can also be found on the scalp, and sometimes in the chest area.

When to see a doctor?

‘If skin redness persists for more than a few days, gets worse, or is accompanied by other symptoms, then it’s important to take help from a doctor,” says the expert. You should see a doctor if:

There are signs of infection, such as swelling, warmth, pain, or pus at the spot of redness.

Skin redness is associated with other symptoms like fever, chills, or fatigue.

It occurs after exposure to a new medication or substance, suggesting a possible allergic reaction.

You are experiencing other health changes, like joint pain, weight loss, or hair loss, which could suggest an issue like lupus or an autoimmune disease.

How to get rid of skin redness?

The treatment depends on the cause of skin redness:

Acne : Over-the-counter treatments with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help to get rid of acne.

: Over-the-counter treatments with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help to get rid of acne. Rosacea : There are creams and lotions to manage the symptoms of this condition. “Topical treatments like metronidazole, azelaic acid, or oral antibiotics can reduce redness and inflammation,” says the expert.

: There are creams and lotions to manage the symptoms of this condition. “Topical treatments like metronidazole, azelaic acid, or oral antibiotics can reduce redness and inflammation,” says the expert. Eczema : Moisturisers and topical steroids may help in reducing inflammation and skin dryness. “Antihistamines may help with itching, which is common in people with eczema,” says the expert.

: Moisturisers and topical steroids may help in reducing inflammation and skin dryness. “Antihistamines may help with itching, which is common in people with eczema,” says the expert. Psoriasis : To deal with this health condition, you would need to apply certain products. “Topical treatments like steroids, phototherapy, or medications like immunosuppressants can help,” says Dr Yadav.

: To deal with this health condition, you would need to apply certain products. “Topical treatments like steroids, phototherapy, or medications like immunosuppressants can help,” says Dr Yadav. Contact dermatitis : Figure out and then avoid the irritant causing contact dermatitis. “Use corticosteroid creams, or antihistamines to reduce the itching associated with it,” says the expert.

: Figure out and then avoid the irritant causing contact dermatitis. “Use corticosteroid creams, or antihistamines to reduce the itching associated with it,” says the expert. Sunburn : Take cool baths, and use aloe vera to get rid of sunburn. “Hydrocortisone creams, and oral pain relievers can also soothe sunburned skin,” says the expert.

: Take cool baths, and use aloe vera to get rid of sunburn. “Hydrocortisone creams, and oral pain relievers can also soothe sunburned skin,” says the expert. Heat rash : Keeping your skin cool and dry is important if you don’t want heat rash to trouble you. Also, use calamine lotion, and wear loose clothes.

: Keeping your skin cool and dry is important if you don’t want heat rash to trouble you. Also, use calamine lotion, and wear loose clothes. Hives : Antihistamines, and corticosteroids are usually given to get rid of hives.

: Antihistamines, and corticosteroids are usually given to get rid of hives. Lupus : Antimalarial medications, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressive drugs can help to manage the symptoms, including skin redness.

: Antimalarial medications, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressive drugs can help to manage the symptoms, including skin redness. Infections : Antifungal creams, antiviral or antibiotics may be given to treat the infection, depending on what’s causing it.

: Antifungal creams, antiviral or antibiotics may be given to treat the infection, depending on what’s causing it. Seborrheic dermatitis: There are medicated shampoos, antifungal creams, and topical steroids to reduce inflammation and flakes.

Skin redness can be caused by multiple factors, including acne and psoriasis. It is important to reach out to a doctor, who can help in finding out the cause then determining the most appropriate treatment for your condition.