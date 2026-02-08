Search HealthShots…
Skin Care

Dark patches, pigmentation or melasma? Dermatologist decodes the root causes

Learn the differences between dark patches, pigmentation, and melasma. Know causes, treatments, and ways to prevent them for healthy skin.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 8 Feb 2026, 05:00 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Ameesha Mahajan
Skin & Hair
What is the root cause of melasma? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

The primary concerns that lead patients to seek care at a dermatologist’s clinic include uneven skin tone and hyperpigmented patches or darkened skin. Although these terms are often conflated and considered interchangeable, they are not. With distinct causes, the three skin conditions, dark patches, pigmentation and melasma have different treatment protocols and preventive strategies.

What causes pigmentation?

Pigmentation refers to any change in skin colour due to excess melanin, the pigment responsible for your skin’s tone. It can be triggered by sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, inflammation, or even certain medications. “For instance, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) occurs when acne, cuts, or burns heal, leaving behind darker spots”, cosmetic dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan tells Health Shots. Pigmentation can present as small dots, patches, or widespread discolouration, depending on the underlying cause. Diagnosis matters. The dermatologist carefully examines “the pattern of pigmentation, its colour, and the distribution of darkly pigmented skin.”

What leads to melasma?

Melasma is a type of pigmentation typically presenting as symmetric, brownish patches on the face, forehead, cheeks, upper lip, and jawline. Melasma is often associated with hormonal changes. “Women, especially during pregnancy or while on oral contraceptives, are more prone. Ultraviolet (UV) exposure is another major trigger, as sunlight stimulates melanocytes (pigment-producing cells) to overproduce melanin,” says Dr Mahajan. Genetics also play a role, as melasma tends to run in families. Unlike general pigmentation, melasma is chronic and often requires long-term management.

What is the reason for dark patches on the skin? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

What is the main cause of dark patches?

The term ‘dark patches’ includes melasma, sun-induced pigmented patches, PIH, and skin conditions such as acanthosis nigricans, which can lead to thick, dark skin, especially in body folds. “Good lifestyle habits and a skincare regimen can reduce the appearance of these patches”, says Dr Mahajan. Regular sun exposure without protection, harsh skincare products, and inadequate hydration can exacerbate pigmentation.

Treatment options

Treatment strategies vary. Pigmentation removal requires topical skin brightening products, such as those containing vitamin C and niacinamide, as well as chemical peels. “Melasma can be well managed by combining a high-SPF sunscreen with pigment-inhibiting products, such as those containing hydroquinone or azelaic acid”, says Dr Mahajan. The key factor here is consistent practice, as these treatments or product applications require at least a few weeks to months for fruitful results.

Prevention tips

Prevention is equally important. The dermatologist recommends applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, reapplying every 2-3 hours when outdoors, avoiding outdoor work on peak-sunny days, and choosing gentle skincare products to address inflammatory pigmentation. Melasma that is due to hormonal imbalances needs addressing of the triggering factors, such as pregnancy-related changes, contraceptive use, etc., but prevention is not always possible.

Treatment as per skin type

A clear understanding of skin type, trigger factors, and skin protection habits helps maintain long-term skin health. “Dark patches, pigmentation, and melasma are often confused, but they have different causes and require different management”, says Dr Mahajan. Seeking professional help remains for an accurate diagnosis and a treatment plan. This helps people avoid harmful self-treatment.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

