Is skin fatigue real? Know how this change in weather drains your glow

Have you ever looked in the mirror and felt disappointed by how your skin looks? Your skin, which used to be bright and healthy, may now appear dull and dry, showing signs of tiredness. This change, known as skin fatigue, goes beyond how you look; it shows that your skin is stressed from changing weather conditions. What does skin fatigue really mean? Try the following tips to help refresh and improve your skin, especially as the seasons change.
Our skin is a living organ that reacts to our environment and shows how we feel inside. Dr Pooja Chopra, Dermatologist at Aakash Healthcare, tells Health Shots that “changes in the seasons can upset our skin’s natural balance. Factors like temperature changes, humidity, and air quality play a crucial role in this disruption, leading to what we call weather-related skin fatigue.” When the seasons change, our skin has a hard time adjusting. The skin acts as a protective barrier, but it struggles when the air goes from humid in summer to dry in winter. This change makes it difficult for our skin to hold onto moisture and protect itself well.
You may be asking yourself if your skin is tired. Here are some common signs:
These symptoms happen mainly because the lipid layer is damaged. This layer helps keep moisture in and protects against irritants. Dr Pooja explains that “if your lipid layer is not functioning correctly, even your usual moisturiser might not be effective.”
When the seasons change, your skin needs to adjust quickly. Moving from the hot, humid air of summer to the cold, dry air of winter can be harsh on your skin.
Dr Pooja explains that “the mix of dry and humid air makes it hard for skin to know whether to keep or release moisture. This confusion weakens the skin barrier and can lead to skin fatigue.”
Climate change isn’t the only problem affecting our skin. Things like pollution and UV radiation also make skin look tired. These factors cause oxidative stress, which damages skin cells and makes us age faster.
Here’s how they affect your skin:
Changing seasons and outside stress can affect your skin, but you can reduce skin fatigue with a customised skincare routine. Here are some tips to help you:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.