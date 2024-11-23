8 benefits of blueberries for skin you can’t miss

There are many skin benefits of blueberries such as preventing skin damage, production of collagen and reducing pigmentation. Read on to know how these help us.

Be it acne inflammation or pigmentation, there are many skin benefits of blueberries that would make you want to include them in your beauty regime. Blueberries contain antioxidants and these help in the formation of collagen, promote younger-looking skin and keep the skin moisturised. These tiny berries also contain various vitamins such as Vitamin C, and Vitamin K, as well as dietary fibre. This makes them ideal for consumption as well as topical application in the form of DIY scrubs or face masks. Other health benefits of blueberries include supporting brain function and promoting heart health.

What are blueberries?

Blueberries are round bluish-purple berries that can be consumed either raw or cooked. “They are high in natural sugars and are classified as a superfood due to contents such as antioxidants, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and dietary fibre,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Blueberries are native to North America and can be consumed in various forms, including fresh, frozen, or incorporated into foods such as smoothies, desserts, and salads. These berries also offer other health benefits like supporting brain function, promoting heart health and improving skin texture. A study, published in the journal Antioxidants, states that the topical usage of natural compounds, such as blueberries, could be a good strategy to prevent skin damage as well.

Is using blueberries for skin a good idea?

Blueberries contain a high concentration of antioxidants that are very beneficial for the skin. Anthocyanins, an element found in the berries, help reduce wrinkles and hydrate the skin. Anthocyanins are also known for the prevention of diseases associated with oxidative stress, such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, besides skincare, according to a study, published in the journal Molecules. The skin benefits of blueberries are immense as they also contain Vitamin C and Vitamin E which increases collagen formation, leading to better skin texture and bringing a natural glow. Their non-allergic properties can calm sensitive skin and benefit skin health, making them a very common ingredient in cosmetics and skincare routines.

Skin benefits of blueberries for skin

There are many skin benefits of blueberries that will make you include them in your routine.

1. Rich in antioxidants

The abundance of antioxidants, called anthocyanins, found in the skin of the fruit is effective in protecting the skin from ageing and wrinkles. This also gives their natural purple-blue hue, states a study, published in the journal Plant Foods for Human Nutrition. Polluted atmosphere and age can trigger skin wrinkles, fine lines and dullness among others. Blueberries resolve this by attacking the damage-causing elements and aiding in keeping the skin clear.

2. Production of more collagen

Another component found in blueberries is Vitamin C which is well known for its role in the synthesis of collagen. Collagen is a fibrous protein found in the skin which assists in improving the skin texture while also maintaining its volume and lustre. The regular use or application of blueberries helps to increase collagen formation, erasing fine lines and enhancing the overall structure of the skin. A study, published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, observed that a diet high in blueberries led to greater collagen production in their bones.

3. Moisturises the skin

Many phytonutrients, such as anthocyanins, flavonoids, phenolic acids, and stilbenes, are present in blueberries, states a study, published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research. These help to keep the moisture barrier of the skin intact. They contain a high percentage of water and nutrients that help the skin remain moist, elastic, and radiant. This is essential for people who have dry skin or skin that lacks moisture.

4. Decreases swelling

Due to their anti-inflammatory qualities, blueberries can help ease irritated or swollen skin. Such properties are important for acne, inflammation or sensitive skin. Blueberries help to calm the skin thereby reducing swelling and achieving an even skin tone. A study, published in the Journal of Dermatology and Allergology, states that blueberries are low in glycemic carbs. This is also linked to less inflammation due to acne.

5. Reduces Pigmentation

Lightening the skin is often linked to the use of blueberries and their ability to reduce skin pigmentation. “Some of the anti-oxidants and vitamins available in blueberries reduce pigmentation in the skin by reducing the synthesis of melanin leading to a clearer skin throughout use,” says Kuri.

6. Delays ageing

Blueberries are a superfood with potent anti-aging properties as well. This is also thanks to anthocyanins, which help combat oxidative stress, a major contributor to premature aging. Anthocyanins help shield your skin from damage caused by harmful free radicals, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. They also help to stimulate the production of collagen, a vital protein for skin elasticity and firmness. A study, published in the journal Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, states that blueberries reduce signs of ageing and promote skin healing as well.

7. Helps blood circulation

The antioxidants in blueberries help to improve the function of the endothelium, which is the lining of blood vessels. This helps in increased blood flow and reduced risk of blood clots. They also have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in blood vessels, promoting healthy circulation. A study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, states that one cup of blueberries consumed daily can promote the flow of oxygen in your skin and other cells. This leads to better skin.

8. Help with symptoms of psoriasis and eczema

These are skin conditions that involve inflammation. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is a key factor in both psoriasis and eczema. The antioxidants in the berries can also help boost the immune system, which may help regulate the overactive immune response that contributes to these skin conditions. Besides this, they help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to skin inflammation and aging.

Skin benefits of blueberries: How to use them

Blueberries can be utilised for skin care in many different methods.

Consuming them regularly supplies the body with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which help from within and are responsible for healthy and luminous skin.

For on-skin application, blueberries are pureed into a smooth paste and used as a natural face pack with an addition of yoghurt, honey or aloe vera for extra soft skin and hydration.

Blueberry extract or oil can also be added to several serums or moisturizers for benefits such as wrinkle-free skin or reduced pigmentation.

Side effects of blueberries

While there are many skin benefits of blueberries, there are also some side effects that you need to be aware of. In most cases, blueberries are safe to consume and apply. However, in some cases, they may cause mild side effects. Certain individuals, especially those with an allergy to berries and who have sensitive skin, may experience irritation, redness or itching. The high fibre content may at times cause stomach discomfort upon excessive consumption. In addition, excessive use of blueberry products may also block the pores especially when used with heavy oils. It is always advisable to do a patch test of blueberry skin care products before using them and to consult a doctor in case of any adverse effects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many blueberries can you use for your skin daily?

On average, 8 to 10 crushed blueberries are enough for the application of a face mask. If consumed, a handful or about half a cup of blueberries can provide the adequate amount of antioxidants and nutrients required.

2. How soon do these DIY face packs show results?

Creams containing blueberry extract can lead to moisturized and radiant skin, after 1-2 weeks of routine application. More prominent results such as reduced swelling along with a lustrous and finer skin may require 3-4 weeks of everyday use. These are subject to variations depending on the individual skin type, how often it is used as well as the degree of the skincare treatment.