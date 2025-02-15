 scorecardresearch facebook
Skin Care

Is your skin ageing like a fine wine or prematurely? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:15 February 2025, 08:47am IST

Is your skin ageing too fast or staying youthful? Take this quiz to uncover your skin’s true ageing speed.

skin ageing
Test if your skin is ageing gracefully. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Have you ever wondered if your skin is ageing faster than it should? While fine lines and wrinkles are a natural part of life, some everyday habits can unknowingly accelerate the process. Factors like sun exposure, hydration, sleep, and skincare routines all play a role in how youthful your skin looks. By identifying what might be speeding up the ageing process, you can take the right steps to protect and rejuvenate your skin. Take this fun and insightful quiz by Health Shots to discover whether your skin is ageing gracefully or on the fast track to signs of ageing!

0 of 10

How much water do you drink daily?

How much time do you spend outdoors without sunscreen?

What is your sleep routine like?

How often do you exfoliate your skin?

How do you handle stress?

Do you smoke or drink alcohol often?

How do you feel about your diet?

How do you take care of your skin at night?

Do you use anti-aging products?

How much screen time do you have daily?

