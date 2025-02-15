Is your skin ageing like a fine wine or prematurely? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:15 February 2025, 08:47am IST

Have you ever wondered if your skin is ageing faster than it should? While fine lines and wrinkles are a natural part of life, some everyday habits can unknowingly accelerate the process. Factors like sun exposure, hydration, sleep, and skincare routines all play a role in how youthful your skin looks. By identifying what might be speeding up the ageing process, you can take the right steps to protect and rejuvenate your skin. Take this fun and insightful quiz by Health Shots to discover whether your skin is ageing gracefully or on the fast track to signs of ageing!