Shalini Passi reveals her morning routine: Home remedies, skincare tips and other healthy habits

Art Patron and philanthropist Shalini Passi says the secret to a natural glow is positivity, home remedies and letting go of stress.

Shalini Passi, the new viral sensation, has captured the spotlight with her glamorous appearance and dynamic personality. A well-known art collector and socialite from Delhi, Passi has become a favourite among viewers and commentators following her buzzworthy presence in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives recently. The 48-year-old has not only built a strong fanbase due to her bold fashion statements but also because of her positive outlook and natural beauty tips. One of them is drinking a beetroot smoothie every morning for glowing skin. In this exclusive Health Shots interview, she shares how she started believing in the power of nature and more.

Shalini Passi share skincare tips and home remedies

Known for her radiant skin and positive outlook, Passi attributes her natural glow to mental wellness, staying positive and following home remedies.

“I have always believed in simplicity:” Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi leads a “fabulous life”, and wears regal outfits. But she does not underestimate the power of her kitchen ingredients. “I have always believed in the power of nature and simplicity. My mother and grandmother were my first teachers. They used to whip up remedies with ingredients from the kitchen. Over time, I developed a curiosity to explore more and adapted those remedies to suit my lifestyle,” says the wife of businessman Sanjay Passi. Even though she is in favour of home remedies, she is cautious. “If it is something new or seems intense, I consult my family doctor. While home remedies are generally gentle, it is always good to be cautious and informed about your own body’s needs,” she shares.

Shalini Passi on glowing skin: “I drink beetroot smoothie” in the morning

Many of her fans often ask her on social media about her secret to glowing skin. She shares, “One of my daily rituals is to drink beetroot smoothie in the morning. It naturally helps my skin glow.” Use beetroot for skin, as it is one of the plants with the highest antioxidant activity, according to a 2020 research published in Nutrition & Metabolism. Plant-derived antioxidants play a key role in preventing and repairing skin damage caused by free radicals, which accelerates skin ageing, as per research published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences in 2022. Shalini Passi also drinks warm water with lemon first thing in the morning to detoxify her body. Hundred grams of lemon has 53 mg of vitamin C (an antioxidant), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “These are simple practices anyone can adopt,” she says.

Shalini Passi is all for healthy habits

Her mornings begins with meditation. “In the afternoon, I do one hour of dance which serves as cardio. After that I do an hour of weights and Pilates,” she says. She tries to sleep on time, and eat organic food. “I don’t consume alcohol or smoke at all. I don’t take aerated drinks, sugar or foods high in carbohydrates,” she says.

Shalini Passi: “Positivity is a choice I make every day”

She is often praised for being a positive person. When asked about it, she shares, “Positivity is a choice I make every day, and it requires effort.” She surrounds herself with people who support and encourage her. The art collector practices gratitude, and focuses on things she loves. “I focus on art and creativity. Meditation and self-reflection also help me stay grounded,” she says.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to stay positive as negative comments on social media can sometimes take a toll on you. But that doesn’t stop Passi who manages it all like a pro. “Social media has its pros and cons. Negative comments do come, but I don’t let them affect me,” she says. She focuses on constructive feedback and ignores the rest. “My philosophy is: ‘if it doesn’t add value to your life, let it go.”

Shalini Passi doesn’t let stress affect her skin

During her appearance on the reality series, Shalini Passi said, “The only reason, I don’t hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin.” This quote struck a chord with many of the show’s viewers, who are still using it to make viral videos. “It was such an offhand remark, but I think it resonated because it’s true. We often underestimate how much our emotions impact our well-being. I’m glad it has sparked a conversation about self-care and emotional health,” says the Delhi socialite.

It took her some time to figure out the connection between her skin health and stress. “It was a gradual realisation. I noticed that during stressful or emotionally turbulent times, my skin would act up. I would experience breakouts, and dullness. But, once I started focusing on emotional balance and forgiveness, not only did I feel lighter mentally, my skin also reflected that positivity,” says the art connoisseur.

Shalini Passi on being a sensation after “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives”

It’s been a whirlwind, honestly. The show introduced me to a broader audience, and I have received so much love and positivity. More people are curious about my work in art, design, and philanthropy, which is incredible. It’s also allowed me to connect with people who are curious about my lifestyle and ideas, which I deeply value.

Shalini Passi on becoming a mother at 20: “You grow with your child”

The philanthropist, who advocates for the rights of children striving to create a better future, says, “Being a young mother was a beautiful experience. You grow with your child, and there is a unique bond that forms.” She feels that entering the motherhood stage at a young age also “keeps you energetic and open-minded because you are not far removed from your own youth.” It taught her patience and love in ways she couldn’t have imagined. Now, her son, Robin, is 27 years old, and she still feels young.

What’s next? A Bollywood movie?

“I don’t know, there are a lot of offers which are coming through. There are a lot of opportunities,” shares Shalini Passi, who recently featured as a special guest on “Bigg Boss 18.” According to her, cinema is a very powerful medium. “My inexperience in it and my enthusiasm for it might translate into something amazing. Let’s see where life takes us,” she concludes.