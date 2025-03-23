6 reasons why rice paper face mask should be a part of your skincare routine

Do you want to hydrate and calm your skin? You should start using a rice paper face mask, made from thin sheets of rice paper.

Ever since sheet masks were introduced to the world, they have become a big thing! One ingredient that has become a favourite among many is rice water—the starchy liquid you get after soaking or boiling rice. A widely used ingredient for stronger hair and protecting your skin as well. If you want to include more rice-derived products in your skincare routine, go for a rice-paper face mask. The mask made from extremely thin sheets of rice paper may help to hydrate and improve your skin texture. You can buy it from stores and use it directly, or add more ingredients like aloe vera gel to it to hydrate your skin. Know its benefits and how to use it at home.

What is a rice paper face mask?

It is a type of facial treatment made from thin sheets of rice paper that are specially treated to hold and deliver nutrients to the skin. “This mask is usually infused with various nourishing ingredients such as hydrating serums, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

The rice paper itself is derived from the rice plant and is known for being soft, lightweight, and gentle on the skin. “When applied, the rice paper acts as a barrier to lock in the active ingredients, helping them penetrate deeper into the skin,” says the expert.

What are the benefits of a rice paper face mask?

Here are some of the benefits of using a rice paper mask for face:

1. Hydrates the skin

This face mask is highly moisturising, as it often comes with hydrating serums. So, it can prevent dryness and leave your skin feeling well nourished. “This is particularly beneficial for people with dry skin, who need that extra boost of hydration,” says the expert.

2. Good for brightening skin

A rice paper face mask usually contains ingredients like vitamin C, rice extract, or niacinamide, all of which are known for their ability to brighten the skin. “These ingredients work by reducing dark spots, and hyperpigmentation,” says Dr Malhotra. Vitamin C can reduce dark spots by blocking the production of pigment in the skin, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

3. May help to get rid of sunburn

Staying out in the sun for long may lead to sunburn, especially if you step out without using sunscreen. Using rice products can help improve skin damage from the sun, as per research published in Evidence-Based Complementary And Alternative Medicine in 2013. “A face mask made of rice paper has calming properties that are can be help in dealing with sunburn,” says the expert.

4. Improves skin texture

This type of face mask can help to improve skin texture, as it aids in gentle exfoliation. “This can help to smooth out rough patches on the skin. It also promotes skin regeneration that allows the skin surface to feel softer, and smoother, over time,” says Dr Malhotra.

5. Contains anti-ageing effects

A rice paper face mask is often infused with ingredients like collagen, and hyaluronic acid, which are known for their anti-ageing properties. “These ingredients can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles by improving skin elasticity and providing deep hydration,” says the expert.

6. Gentle on sensitive skin

Rice paper is basically soft and non-abrasive, so it is a great option for people with sensitive skin. Rice-derived skincare products are safe and non-irritating, as per research published in the Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2022. “Unlike harsher face masks, a rice paper face mask gently sticks to the skin without causing irritation or discomfort,” says the expert.

How to use a rice paper face mask?

Here’s how to use a rice paper face mask at home:

Fully submerge a rice paper sheet in warm water for about 2 to 3 minutes or until it becomes soft and flexible.

Once the rice paper gets softened, apply a small amount of rosewater or aloe vera gel onto the paper to enhance its soothing effects.

Gently place the soaked rice paper onto your clean face, and make sure it fits comfortably around your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Allow the face mask to stay on your face for 15-20 minutes so that the nourishing ingredients in the mask penetrate your skin and provide hydration and other benefits.

After the 15 or 20 minutes, remove the rice paper face mask gently.

“Use a rice paper face mask once or twice a week,” suggests the expert.

Are there any side effects of using a rice paper face mask?

A rice paper face mask is usually safe to use, but there are a few potential side effects to consider:

If you have allergies to any of the ingredients used in a rice paper face mask, you may experience itching, redness, or swelling.

In rare cases, if the rice paper mask contains harsh additives or artificial fragrances, it may cause irritation, particularly for those with sensitive skin.

Using a rice paper face mask too frequently or leaving it on too long can cause overhydration of the skin, especially if the mask is highly moisturising.

A rice paper face mask can be used to hydrate skin and help your skin to deal with sun damage. However, it should only be used once or twice a week, and not every day otherwise you may experience its side effects.