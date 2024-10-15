Why do red spots appear on skin and how to get rid of them?

The red spots on your skin might be due to a number of medical conditions. Here's why they happen and how to get rid of them.

Have you ever noticed those pesky red spots on your skin that seem to pop up out of nowhere? While these little red dots or discoloured patches of skin might be pus-infected, itchy, and painful, these are temporary, and your skin would be back to normal in a few days or weeks. They can be treated with over-the-counter medications, home therapies, and some basic precautions can help you prevent these in the future.

What are red spots on the skin?

Red spots on the skin are a common skin concern that can vary in size, shape, and appearance. “They can be flat, raised, itchy, or painful, and may appear on any part of the body. These spots can be caused by a variety of factors, including allergies, infections, skin conditions, and underlying medical conditions,” says dermatologist Dr Manoj Sethi.

Some common types of red spots include:

Pimples : These are raised, red bumps that often contain pus.

: These are raised, red bumps that often contain pus. Rashes : These can be itchy, red, or discoloured patches of skin.

: These can be itchy, red, or discoloured patches of skin. Hives : These are itchy, raised welts that can appear suddenly.

: These are itchy, raised welts that can appear suddenly. Petechiae : These are tiny, reddish-purple spots caused by bleeding under the skin.

: These are tiny, reddish-purple spots caused by bleeding under the skin. Rosacea: This is a chronic skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in the face.

Causes of red spots on the skin

Red spots on the skin can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from benign skin conditions to more serious underlying medical issues. Here are some common causes:

1. Eczema

Eczema is a skin condition that causes dry, itchy, and red patches. When a person with eczema scratches their skin, it can break the skin barrier, allowing irritants and allergens to enter, as found in a study published in the StatPearls. This can trigger a flare-up, leading to more redness, itching, and even swelling. In severe cases of eczema, the skin may become cracked, oozing, or crusty. These red spots can be quite uncomfortable and can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. Check our these home remedies for eczema that are sure to give your relief.

2. Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes red, scaly patches on the skin. These patches are caused by an overgrowth of skin cells, which can lead to inflammation and irritation, as found in a study published in Clinical Medicine. The affected areas may be itchy, painful, or even bleed. Psoriasis can affect any part of the body, but it often appears on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back. The exact cause of psoriasis is unknown, but it is believed to be related to an overactive immune system.

3. Heat rashes

Heat rashes, also known as prickly heat, are caused by blocked sweat ducts, as found in a study published in the StatPearls. When the body’s temperature rises due to hot weather or excessive physical activity, sweat is unable to evaporate properly, leading to the formation of small, red bumps or blisters. Check out the signs of heat rashes and how to treat them. These bumps can be itchy and uncomfortable, and they often appear in areas covered by clothing, such as the neck, chest, and groin. Heat rashes are more common in infants and young children, but they can affect people of all ages.

4. Pityriasis rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin condition that causes a distinctive pattern of red spots. The initial lesion, known as the “herald patch,” is typically a large, oval-shaped red patch with a scaly border. Over the next few weeks, smaller, similar-looking spots may appear on the chest, back, and limbs. These spots often have a characteristic “Christmas tree” distribution, with the smaller spots following the lines of the ribs, as found in a study published in the StatPearls. Pityriasis rosea is usually mild and self-limiting, resolving on its own within a few weeks. While the exact cause is unknown, it is believed to be related to a viral infection.

5. Cherry angiomas

Cherry angiomas or Campbell de Morgan spots are small, bright red, and often raised bumps that appear on the skin. They are caused by the dilation of blood vessels and are most common in adults over the age of 30, as found in a study published in the Journal of Family & Community Medicine. Cherry angiomas are typically harmless and do not require treatment, but they can be unsightly and may be removed for cosmetic reasons. The exact cause of cherry angiomas is unknown, but they are believed to be related to ageing and hormonal changes.

6. Mosquito bites

Mosquito bites can cause red, itchy spots on the skin. When a mosquito bites, it injects saliva into the skin, which contains anticoagulants to prevent the blood from clotting. The body’s immune system reacts to the foreign substance by releasing histamine, a chemical that causes inflammation and itching. This inflammatory response results in the characteristic red, itchy bump that often appears at the site of the bite. In some cases, mosquito bites can also cause allergic reactions, leading to more severe symptoms such as swelling, hives, or difficulty breathing. Check out ways to prevent mosquito bites.

7. Ringworms

Ringworm is a fungal infection that can cause red, itchy, ring-shaped patches on the skin, as found in a study published in the American Academy of Dermatology Association. The fungus that causes ringworm thrives in warm, moist environments, such as locker rooms, swimming pools, and shared clothing. When this fungus comes into contact with the skin, it can cause a rash that appears as a red, circular patch with a raised border. The centre of the patch may be clear or have a different colour than the edges. Ringworm is contagious and can be spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal, or by sharing contaminated items such as towels or clothing.

How to treat red spots on the skin?

While it is always best to consult a healthcare professional for persistent or severe red spots, there are several home remedies that can help soothe and alleviate mild cases.

1. Aloe vera

Known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera gel can help reduce redness and irritation. Apply a small amount of aloe vera gel directly to the affected area and allow it to dry.

Side effects: Although generally safe, some people may develop allergic reactions to aloe vera.

2. Cold compress

Applying a cold compress can help reduce inflammation and itching. Wrap a cold pack or ice in a thin cloth and apply it to the affected area for 15-20 minutes.

3. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has natural antiseptic and antifungal properties that can help soothe red spots and prevent infection. Dilute tea tree oil with a carrier oil (like coconut or olive oil) and apply a few drops to the affected area.

Side effects: Tea tree oil can be irritating to the skin, especially if used undiluted. It’s important to dilute it with a carrier oil.

4. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help balance the skin’s pH and reduce inflammation. Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the affected area using a cotton ball.

Side effects: Undiluted apple cider vinegar can be too acidic and irritate the skin. It’s important to dilute it with water.

5. Oatmeal bath

Oatmeal baths can help soothe itchy and irritated skin. Add a cup of colloidal oatmeal to a warm bath and soak for 15-20 minutes.

Side effects: While typically safe, oatmeal baths can sometimes cause allergic reactions in people with sensitive skin.

6. Honey

Honey has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help heal red spots. Apply a thin layer of honey to the affected area and allow it to dry before rinsing off.

Side effects: Honey is generally safe, but it can occasionally cause allergic reactions.

7. Witch hazel

Witch hazel is a natural astringent that can help reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin. Apply a small amount of witch hazel to the affected area using a cotton ball.

Side effects: Witch hazel is generally safe, but it can be drying to the skin if used excessively.

Note: These home remedies may provide temporary relief, but they may not be effective for all types of red spots. If your symptoms persist or worsen, it is important to seek medical advice. Also, consult with your healthcare provider before incorporating these home remedies into your beauty regimen.