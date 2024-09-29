Here’s what prebiotic skincare does for your skin!

Using prebiotics can be good for your skin health. Know what to eat and apply if you wish to use prebiotics for skin.

Bacteria is important for your skin health. Bacteria, along with fungi and viruses, help make up the skin microbiome, which plays a key role in protecting your skin from getting damaged, and keeping your skin hydrated. That’s why you should go for prebiotics skincare products. Be it cleansers, moisturisers or serums, there are many skincare products with prebiotics. They are substances that support the growth and activity of good bacteria on the skin. Apart from topical products, they are also found in foods like garlic and onion, and available as dietary supplements like capsules and powders.

What are prebiotics?

Prebiotics are non-digestible food components, usually fibers, that act as fuel for beneficial bacteria in the gut and on the skin. “They help maintain and restore a healthy balance of microorganisms, which is essential for overall health, including skin health,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. Whether you have sensitive or dry skin, prebiotics are good for all skin types. They help in keeping the skin microbiome balanced and stable otherwise your skin will not look healthy.

How are prebiotics different from probiotics?

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that basically serve as food for probiotics, mostly found in fermented foods, and help to support the growth of beneficial bacteria. “Probiotics, on the other hand, are live beneficial bacteria that are important for maintaining the balance of microorganisms in the gut or on the skin,” says the expert. Basically, a product with a probiotic should contain live microorganisms. As for a prebiotic product, it should have plant-based ingredients that help to activate the skin’s natural microorganisms.

What are the best prebiotics for skin?

You can use prebiotics for gut and also include them in your skincare routine. these are some options –

Derived from the konjac plant, it helps improve skin hydration and balance. Xylitol: A sugar alcohol that helps maintain the skin’s moisture balance and boosts beneficial bacteria.

Natural prebiotics

Prebiotics are naturally found in different food products, according to research published in the Foods journal in 2019. The list includes –

Asparagus

Garlic

Onion

Jerusalem artichoke

Wheat

Honey

Banana

Barley

Tomato

Soybean

Cow’s milk

Peas

Beans

You can naturally increase prebiotic intake by eating high-fiber breakfast cereals with banana, or including peas and beans in dishes or drinking cow’s milk.

What are the benefits of prebiotics for skin?

Here are some of the benefits of using prebiotics for skin:

1. Supports skin microbiome

The skin microbiome plays an important role in maintaining skin health, and its disruption may cause skin diseases, as per research published in the Antibiotics journal in 2023. “Prebiotics feed good bacteria, helping maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms on the skin,” says Dr Malhotra.

2. Strengthens skin barrier

If it is too humid or dry or you get too much sun exposure, your v can get affected. But a balanced microbiome with the help of prebiotics can help fortify your skin’s natural barrier against environmental stressors.

3. Reduces inflammation

During a 2022 study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, prebiotics exhibited anti-inflammatory effects. “By promoting healthy bacteria, prebiotics can help in reducing skin inflammation and irritation,” says the expert.

4. Improves hydration

Ingestion of prebiotics can help maintain a constant moisture level in the surface skin stratum corneum, and prevent drying skin conditions during change in seasons, as per research published in the Journal of Functional Foods in 2023. They help improve skin moisture retention by strengthening the skin barrier.

5. Combat acne

Prebiotics help in the growth of beneficial bacteria, and this can be an effective way to manage acne. “By inhibiting harmful bacteria, prebiotics can help reduce acne and prevent further breakouts,” says the expert.

6. Soothe sensitive skin

Skin sensitivity can be due to an imbalance in the skin microbiome, and prebiotics can help. “They can calm sensitive, and easily irritated skin by promoting the growth of good bacteria,” says the expert.

How to include prebiotics in skincare routine?

You can eat foods with prebiotics or go for skincare products with them. Both natural and topical prebiotics can be effective, but their effectiveness depends on the issue being treated. “Topical prebiotics act directly on the skin’s surface and microbiome, while natural prebiotics consumed through food benefit the entire body, including the skin,” says the expert.

Use a prebiotic cleanser to gently clean the skin while maintaining its microbial balance.

Apply a prebiotic serum to feed the skin’s good bacteria, boosting hydration and protection.

Use prebiotic-rich moisturisers to reinforce the skin barrier and enhance moisture retention.

Apply these products as you would normally, in the order of cleansing, applying serum, and moisturising, ideally both in the morning and evening.

What are the side effects of prebiotics for skin?

Prebiotics may have some side effects –

Prebiotics may cause mild irritation or allergic reactions.

Using too much prebiotic-rich skincare products can sometimes overstimulate bacteria, causing skin to become imbalanced.

If you eat foods with prebiotics in excess, they can cause gas and bloating.

Eating a lot of prebiotic foods can cause abdominal pain.

Prebiotics can help to keep your skin hydrated, fight off acne-causing bacteria and soothe sensitive skin. So, use prebiotics for skin by including cleansers and moisturisers with them in your skincare routine.