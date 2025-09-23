Fish DNA for flawless skin? Know all about polynucleotide therapy by cosmetologist

Are you tired of quick fixes for your skincare problems? You know the kinds of shiny creams that promise excellent results and filters that create a fake look of perfect skin? It’s time to try a better way to care for your skin called Polynucleotide Therapy. This method goes beyond temporary solutions, focusing on genuine healing and skin renewal. Utilising natural cell regeneration, Polynucleotide Therapy helps restore your skin, allowing you to achieve a healthy and lasting glow.
The term itself sounds complex, but let’s break it down. Polynucleotides are tiny strands that form the building blocks of your DNA. “Many of the polynucleotides used in skincare are derived from fish DNA, which is highly purified, incredibly safe, and surprisingly similar to our own genetic makeup”, Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Expert, tells Health Shots. When injected into the skin, they act almost like personal trainers for your skin cells. Rather than just sitting there, they spring into action, guiding your skin to heal and improve quietly and smartly.
Polynucleotides help your skin become thicker and bouncier over time by stimulating fibroblasts, which are the collagen-producing cells in your skin. You might be asking, “What do these amazing strands actually do?”
Here’s the answer:
“As someone who cares about skincare, I find polynucleotide therapy utterly fascinating. This is not just a superficial fix; it’s a comprehensive strategy for skin health. Patients often tell me, “My skin feels alive again.” That’s our aim to bring vitality back to your skin, one little strand at a time”, says the Celebrity Cosmetologist.
The critical point to remember is that change takes time. This is actually beneficial. Many patients start to notice improvements within just a few weeks.
These results often coincide with post-procedure benefits, particularly after treatments such as microneedling or laser therapies. “Thanks to polynucleotides, recovery becomes quicker with less redness, reduced downtime, and an overall better healing process”, says the Aesthetic Expert. It’s like giving your skin a much-needed boost when it’s feeling down! Let’s talk about the treatment. It’s simple and easy to understand.
Here’s what to expect:
Polynucleotide therapy is beneficial for people of all ages, not just for young individuals seeking to maintain their skin’s appearance.
It’s not about trying to look younger; it’s about helping your skin work better!
You may be unsure if polynucleotides are just a trend in skincare. “Let me reassure you: they are not a fad. This approach represents a genuine shift in how we approach skincare. It respects your body’s biology and works with it instead of forcing it to change drastically,” shares Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum. The focus is on improving skin health without the fluctuations associated with other treatments.
