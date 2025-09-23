Fish DNA for flawless skin? Know all about polynucleotide therapy by cosmetologist

Polynucleotide Therapy can help your skin heal and look younger, a natural treatment for skin recovery, and promotes a healthy, lasting glow.

Are you tired of quick fixes for your skincare problems? You know the kinds of shiny creams that promise excellent results and filters that create a fake look of perfect skin? It’s time to try a better way to care for your skin called Polynucleotide Therapy. This method goes beyond temporary solutions, focusing on genuine healing and skin renewal. Utilising natural cell regeneration, Polynucleotide Therapy helps restore your skin, allowing you to achieve a healthy and lasting glow.

What are polynucleotides in skincare?

The term itself sounds complex, but let’s break it down. Polynucleotides are tiny strands that form the building blocks of your DNA. “Many of the polynucleotides used in skincare are derived from fish DNA, which is highly purified, incredibly safe, and surprisingly similar to our own genetic makeup”, Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Expert, tells Health Shots. When injected into the skin, they act almost like personal trainers for your skin cells. Rather than just sitting there, they spring into action, guiding your skin to heal and improve quietly and smartly.

What can polynucleotides do for your skin?

Polynucleotides help your skin become thicker and bouncier over time by stimulating fibroblasts, which are the collagen-producing cells in your skin. You might be asking, “What do these amazing strands actually do?”

Here’s the answer:

Heal: They kickstart your skin’s natural repair processes.

Firm: They stimulate collagen production, resulting in a youthful, firm appearance.

Rebuild: They encourage your skin to regenerate, improving overall texture.

“As someone who cares about skincare, I find polynucleotide therapy utterly fascinating. This is not just a superficial fix; it’s a comprehensive strategy for skin health. Patients often tell me, “My skin feels alive again.” That’s our aim to bring vitality back to your skin, one little strand at a time”, says the Celebrity Cosmetologist.

The critical point to remember is that change takes time. This is actually beneficial. Many patients start to notice improvements within just a few weeks.

Dewier skin: Boosting hydration levels.

Plumper skin: Enhancing fullness and volume.

Softer fine lines: A more youthful appearance.

Improved texture: Smoother skin all around.

Fading sun spots: Smoother complexion.

How is polynucleotide treatment done?

These results often coincide with post-procedure benefits, particularly after treatments such as microneedling or laser therapies. “Thanks to polynucleotides, recovery becomes quicker with less redness, reduced downtime, and an overall better healing process”, says the Aesthetic Expert. It’s like giving your skin a much-needed boost when it’s feeling down! Let’s talk about the treatment. It’s simple and easy to understand.

Here’s what to expect:

Procedure: A few quick injections here and there.

Patient experience: Most patients barely flinch during the process.

Sessions needed: Typically, you’ll need three to four sessions, spaced a few weeks apart, followed by a touch-up every six months. Simple, right?

Do polynucleotides work for everyone?

Polynucleotide therapy is beneficial for people of all ages, not just for young individuals seeking to maintain their skin’s appearance.

Younger patients (like 28-year-olds): Many aim to protect their skin before issues arise.

Older adults (such as those in their 50s and 60s) can also achieve fantastic results by looking to rebuild and rejuvenate their skin.

It’s not about trying to look younger; it’s about helping your skin work better!

Are polynucleotides a fad?

You may be unsure if polynucleotides are just a trend in skincare. “Let me reassure you: they are not a fad. This approach represents a genuine shift in how we approach skincare. It respects your body’s biology and works with it instead of forcing it to change drastically,” shares Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum. The focus is on improving skin health without the fluctuations associated with other treatments.