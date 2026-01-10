How to treat PCOS-related acne? Dermatologist suggests 5 tips

Acne from PCOS? 5 tips from a dermatologist to help care for skin and boost confidence through better skincare and lifestyle changes.

Do you struggle with breakouts that won’t go away, especially along your jawline or chin? Many women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) deal with acne as a result of the hormonal disorder. Managing PCOS-related acne can be challenging as it may be more frequent and stubborn. Following dermatologist-approved tips to take control of your skin can help to restore your confidence.

How is PCOS related to acne?

PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, causes hormonal imbalances that can show up in different ways, such as irregular periods, weight changes, and skin problems. Dr Sunita Naik, a dermatologist and medical advisor at Kaya Limited, tells Health Shots, “While typical teenage acne often stems from surface issues, acne linked to PCOS is caused by hormonal changes. This type of acne is usually more stubborn and frequently appears on the lower face, especially around the jawline and chin.”

Can PCOS make your skin oily?

Hormonal changes from PCOS can cause an increase in oil production, which can lead to clogged pores and acne. Many women find these breakouts difficult to manage, and typical over-the-counter treatments may not help. So, how can women effectively treat this type of acne?

How to manage PCOS-related acne?

Start with a gentle cleanser

Dr Naik highlights the importance of using a gentle cleanser. This not only removes dirt but also helps prevent skin irritation. Look for cleansers with soothing ingredients like chamomile or calendula to reduce inflammation and control excess oil. Wash your face twice daily to remove impurities and maintain balanced oil levels, leading to healthier skin.

2. Nourish your body from within

Topical treatments are important, but your internal health also affects your skin. Eating a healthy diet with whole foods is key, as Dr Naik advises. Include vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, especially omega-3s, to balance your diet. Remember, what you eat can influence inflammation. Many women notice clearer skin when they reduce refined sugars and processed foods. So the next time you snack, consider how your choices could affect your skin.

3. Say no to refined foods

Eating a healthy diet can help those with PCOS. Avoiding refined foods is important. High-glycemic foods, such as white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks, can raise blood sugar and increase inflammation, which may worsen acne. Instead, choose home-cooked meals that include complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Try adding quinoa, sweet potatoes, and a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables to get the nutrients you need for healthy skin.

4. Establish a regular exercise routine

Exercising can improve overall health and help manage PCOS symptoms, including acne. Regular exercise can balance your blood sugar and hormones. Simple activities like brisk walking, yoga, or dancing can reduce stress, which may also cause breakouts. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. This could help your skin look better, even with those stubborn blemishes!

5. Practice mindful skin care

Don’t touch or pick at your acne. This can worsen inflammation and lead to scarring. Instead, create a simple skincare routine. Clean your face regularly, but don’t over-exfoliate. Washing your face regularly helps remove excess oil and bacteria, which can lower your risk of breakouts.

To help prevent acne, avoid touching your face. It’s also a good idea to follow a skincare routine with products that help fight acne, such as salicylic acid or niacinamide. Be patient; it may take time to find the right products for your skin. Don’t forget to manage your stress. Stress can make skin problems worse. Try incorporating mindfulness practices such as meditation or journaling.