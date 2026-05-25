5 overnight moisturisers to heal and hydrate your skin barrier while you sleep

Using a night cream is an important part of a healthy skincare routine. Choose overnight moisturisers that do more than hydrate your skin.

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Some skincare products are better suited to your nighttime routine than to your morning routine. Night creams are usually thicker than day moisturisers, which helps them deliver more active ingredients. These ingredients work while you sleep to help your skin repair and renew itself. For example, ingredients such as retinol and alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) support skin cell turnover and collagen production. They also correct dark spots and create a more even skin tone. Additionally, moisture-rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin help restore your skin barrier, making your skin plumper and more youthful. {{{htmlData}}}

5 hydrating moisturisers

Here are five of the moisturisers that hydrate your skin and help make it healthier, stronger, and more beautiful:

Luminéve stands out from other night creams by focusing on science-based skin recovery while you sleep. Unlike many moisturisers that only hydrate, Luminéve strengthens your skin barrier. Your skin naturally heals at night, and the Advanced Night Renew Complex is designed to support this process. It helps improve barrier function, reduce irritation, and gives your skin a brighter look in the morning. This approach not only hydrates the skin’s surface but also helps improve its strength and its ability to recover over time. As a result, the skin feels healthier and more balanced. This formula differs from regular moisturisers and is designed specifically for stressed, sensitive, or compromised skin.

What makes it unique:

The new overnight skin-repair technology is the solution.

This product is designed for sensitive skin and skin with barriers.

Strengthening the light barrier

Light yet rich and calming feel.

High-quality formula backed by dermatologists.

2. Dr Althea 147 Barrier Cream

Dr Althea 147 Barrier Cream is designed for skin that feels weak, dry, or sensitive due to environmental factors and strong skincare products. This cream contains ingredients that support the skin’s barrier and provide deep hydration. It helps reduce irritation, improve comfort, and restore hydration overnight. This cream has a luxurious yet smooth texture. It nourishes your skin without being heavy.

Best for:

The skin is very thin and dry. It is also fragile and lacks sufficient moisture.

Fixing the barrier and calming irritation.

Eating helps your skin regenerate at night.

3. Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume for Very Dry to Sensitive

If you have sensitive or easily irritated skin, this balm can help. It reduces dryness, tightness, and discomfort while strengthening your skin’s barrier as you sleep. The balm absorbs quickly, leaving your skin soft and moisturised without feeling sticky or heavy. It works well in cold weather, when skin feels very dry, or when your skin is under stress.

Ideal for:

Dry and sensitive skin

Irritation/barrier damage

4. LANEIGE Bouncy&Firm Face Sleeping Mask with Collagen

Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask is an overnight beauty treatment that hydrates your skin, improves elasticity, and restores its glow while you sleep. It has become popular for its ability to provide strong hydration without feeling heavy. This mask contains a peony-collagen blend and moisture-retaining ingredients to help smooth and balance your skin.

Ideal for:

Dry skin that feels rough and lacks moisture.

The skin loses its firmness and elasticity.

Hydrate your skin overnight for a radiant glow.

5. d’you In my Defence Lightweight Moisturiser for Intense Hydration with Ceramides for Men & Women

This moisturiser is rich in ceramides and focuses on strengthening your skin barrier and keeping it hydrated. d’you In My Defence has a special formula that includes ceramides and peptides to repair and support weak skin. It’s perfect for dry or over-exfoliated skin that needs soothing. This cream also boosts softness and moisture overnight. It has a luxurious, soothing texture that won’t feel greasy, making it ideal for overnight recovery and all-day barrier support.

Ideal for:

Weak or damaged skin barriers.

Recovery after treatment for retinal issues and exfoliation.

Dry, stressed, or sensitive skin

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Luminéve. The first product in this article is sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]

Related FAQs What is the difference between a day and night cream? Day creams tend to be lighter and often contain SPF or other protective ingredients to defend against UV and environmental stressors. Night creams, on the other hand, are richer, more hydrating, and typically include ingredients that focus on repair and regeneration, like retinol or peptides. How to use a night cream? After cleansing and applying any serums, gently massage the night cream into your face and neck using upward motions. Focus on areas that tend to be drier or show more signs of ageing. When to start using night cream? It is beneficial to start using a night cream in your 20s or early 30s, particularly if you’re beginning to notice signs of ageing or want to prevent premature wrinkles. Depending on your skin type and concern choose a night cream with ingredients that suit the requirements of your skin the best. How do night creams work? Night creams work by providing deep hydration, supporting skin’s natural repair processes, preventing trans epidermal water loss and replenishing nutrients. The skin’s permeability is increased overnight, making it more receptive to active ingredients like retinol or peptides that promote collagen production and skin renewal.