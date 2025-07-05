Novaskins The Powerhouse Hydra Gel Face Cream: Is this moisturizer for oily skin worth trying?

Novaskins promises to offer Hydra Gel face cream that boosts hydration. But is this moisturizer for oily skin worth your money? Read this review to find out all about it.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

Shiny T-zone by noon and clogged pores by evening is the usual story of people with oily skin who use moisturizers. Finding one that hydrates skin without making it greasy is hard. I have used matte gels that disappear too fast and thick creams that only add to the oiliness. So, when I came across Novaskins The Powerhouse Hydra Gel Face Cream, I approached it with cautious optimism. Marketed as lightweight yet hydrating, it promised a middle ground. I tested it during long days in the sun, under make-up, and on bare skin. In this review, I will walk you through how it feels, how it performs, and whether it lives up to its claim as an effective moisturizer for oily skin.

First impressions: Light and fresh

From the moment you scoop it out, Novaskins The Powerhouse Hydra Gel Face Cream makes a subtle statement. The gel is transparent and cool to touch, with a feather-light texture that spreads easily. However, don’t expect instant absorption; it takes a little massaging to fully sink in. For oily skin like mine, the finish feels pleasantly non-sticky and non-greasy, which is a huge plus. There’s a mild scent that disappears quickly, but those highly sensitive to fragrance may want to patch test first. Overall, the first application feels refreshing, and it layers well even under sunscreen or make-up.

B0CVV1ZRJ6

What is inside this gel moisturizer for oily skin?

This moisturizer for oily skin combines science-backed ingredients with skin-soothing elements:

Hyaluronic acid: A moisturizer for oily skin with this ingredient helps deliver deep hydration without clogging pores. It can help with poor skin plumpness, photoageing and decreased skin hydration, as per a study published in the Dermatology and Therapy.

A moisturizer for oily skin with this ingredient helps deliver deep hydration without clogging pores. It can help with poor skin plumpness, photoageing and decreased skin hydration, as per a study published in the Dermatology and Therapy. Niacinamide: The best moisturizer for oily skin with this ingredient helps regulate oil, fades dark spots, and strengthens skin barrier. Niacinamide can improve the appearance of skin texture and hyperpigmentation, as per a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

The best moisturizer for oily skin with this ingredient helps regulate oil, fades dark spots, and strengthens skin barrier. Niacinamide can improve the appearance of skin texture and hyperpigmentation, as per a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. Ceramides: It can repair and restore the skin’s protective layer. Ceramides can decrease TWL, which can boost skin hydration and improve barrier function, as per a study published in Dovepress.

It can repair and restore the skin’s protective layer. Ceramides can decrease TWL, which can boost skin hydration and improve barrier function, as per a study published in Dovepress. Centella asiatica (Gotu Kola): This skincare ingredient offers antioxidant protection and soothes redness.

This skincare ingredient offers antioxidant protection and soothes redness. Vitamin E and glycerin: These two skincare ingredients can nourish and keep skin soft and plump. Glycerin can improve skin barrier function for up to 24 hours after application, as per a study published in the Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology.

Free from fragrance, parabens, silicones, and mineral oils, this moisturizer for oily skin is non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested, and FDA-approved, which makes it a good match for sensitive, acne-prone, and oily skin alike.

Moisturizer for oily skin: Pricing and value

This moisturizer for oily skin is priced around Rs 490 for 50g. It positions itself as a mid-range gel moisturizer for women with a focus on hydration and barrier care. The product may appeal to users looking for a simple, lightweight option that complements oily or combination skin without adding excess shine.

Also Read: Sweat-proof moisturizers for dry skin that work wonders in summer heat

Performance: What worked and what didn’t

Here’s a quick breakdown of what stood out – and what could be improved:

What I loved:

No greasy residue: It kept my oily skin hydrated without turning shiny.

It kept my oily skin hydrated without turning shiny. Soothing formula: This moisturizer for oily skin is ideal post-exfoliation or after sun exposure.

This moisturizer for oily skin is ideal post-exfoliation or after sun exposure. Multi-tasker: This best moisturizer for glowing skin doubles as a day and night cream with its balanced formulation.

This best moisturizer for glowing skin doubles as a day and night cream with its balanced formulation. Fragrance-free: It is great for those with sensitivity to artificial scents.

What could be better:

Takes time to blend: Slightly more rubbing needed compared to water-gels.

Slightly more rubbing needed compared to water-gels. Not mattifying: While not greasy, it won’t control oil for long hours in humid weather.

While not greasy, it won’t control oil for long hours in humid weather. Not intensely rich: Excessive dry skin users may need an extra layer during winter.

Also Read: Best moisturizer for summer 2025: Top 8 picks for hot and humid weather

Why it might be your next go-to gel moisturizer for oily skin?

Hydrates without clogging: Lightweight yet nourishing, this moisturizer for face is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin.

Lightweight yet nourishing, this moisturizer for face is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin. Repairs and calms: With ceramides and Centella, this moisturizer for oily skin supports barrier health and reduces redness.

With ceramides and Centella, this moisturizer for oily skin supports barrier health and reduces redness. Makeup-friendly: It absorbs smoothly, without pilling or interfering with your base.

It absorbs smoothly, without pilling or interfering with your base. Skin-loving formulation: This moisturizer for oily skin is vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all skin types.

Best for:

Oily, combination, and sensitive skin

Those who want hydration without heaviness

People seeking a minimalist, fragrance-free skincare routine

Not ideal for:

Those wanting a matte finish or oil-control throughout the day

People sensitive to even mild scent traces

Packaging: Practical and hygienic

The product comes in a pump-style dispenser, offering better hygiene and portion control compared to traditional jars. The packaging is compact and functional, which makes it convenient for daily use and travel.

Moisturizer for oily skin: Final verdict

Novaskins Hydra Gel Face Cream brings together a thoughtful mix of hydration, barrier repair, and skin-soothing ingredients in one minimalist, oily-skin-friendly formula. It may not give a mattifying effect, but it certainly won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts. The texture, the finish, and the ingredient lineup make it a reliable daily moisturizer, especially if you prefer light, layering-friendly skincare.

If you are on the hunt for a non-greasy moisturizer for oily skin that also supports long-term skin health, this one is definitely worth adding to your cart.

B0DPSLS9YF

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)