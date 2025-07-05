Novaskins The Powerhouse Hydra Gel Face Cream: Is this moisturizer for oily skin worth trying?

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
Shiny T-zone by noon and clogged pores by evening is the usual story of people with oily skin who use moisturizers. Finding one that hydrates skin without making it greasy is hard. I have used matte gels that disappear too fast and thick creams that only add to the oiliness. So, when I came across Novaskins The Powerhouse Hydra Gel Face Cream, I approached it with cautious optimism. Marketed as lightweight yet hydrating, it promised a middle ground. I tested it during long days in the sun, under make-up, and on bare skin. In this review, I will walk you through how it feels, how it performs, and whether it lives up to its claim as an effective moisturizer for oily skin.
From the moment you scoop it out, Novaskins The Powerhouse Hydra Gel Face Cream makes a subtle statement. The gel is transparent and cool to touch, with a feather-light texture that spreads easily. However, don’t expect instant absorption; it takes a little massaging to fully sink in. For oily skin like mine, the finish feels pleasantly non-sticky and non-greasy, which is a huge plus. There’s a mild scent that disappears quickly, but those highly sensitive to fragrance may want to patch test first. Overall, the first application feels refreshing, and it layers well even under sunscreen or make-up.
This moisturizer for oily skin combines science-backed ingredients with skin-soothing elements:
Free from fragrance, parabens, silicones, and mineral oils, this moisturizer for oily skin is non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested, and FDA-approved, which makes it a good match for sensitive, acne-prone, and oily skin alike.
This moisturizer for oily skin is priced around Rs 490 for 50g. It positions itself as a mid-range gel moisturizer for women with a focus on hydration and barrier care. The product may appeal to users looking for a simple, lightweight option that complements oily or combination skin without adding excess shine.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what stood out – and what could be improved:
What I loved:
What could be better:
The product comes in a pump-style dispenser, offering better hygiene and portion control compared to traditional jars. The packaging is compact and functional, which makes it convenient for daily use and travel.
Novaskins Hydra Gel Face Cream brings together a thoughtful mix of hydration, barrier repair, and skin-soothing ingredients in one minimalist, oily-skin-friendly formula. It may not give a mattifying effect, but it certainly won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts. The texture, the finish, and the ingredient lineup make it a reliable daily moisturizer, especially if you prefer light, layering-friendly skincare.
If you are on the hunt for a non-greasy moisturizer for oily skin that also supports long-term skin health, this one is definitely worth adding to your cart.
Moisturisers are essential as they can help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles, improve hydration levels and boost skin radiance. They can also provide a cooling effect to your skin and reduce itching.
You should use a moisturiser every day whenever your skin feels dry. Apply it after every wash to make your skin feel hydrated and lock in moisture.
It depends on skin type and preference. For dry skin, oil-based moisturisers work best, while for oily skin, gel or water-based moisturisers are beneficial.
It is a good idea to use a moisturiser that contains SPF as it can provide additional protection against sun damage. When you need to be out in the sun for an extended time, apply broad-spectrum protection sunscreen after your moisturiser.
