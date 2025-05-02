Oily skin does not need moisturizer! Stop believing 8 such myths

Do you think having oily skin means acne problems, and you can skip moisturizer? It is time to stop believing these 8 common myths about oily skin.

Ever feel like your face gets super shiny or greasy just a few hours after washing it? That’s oily skin, and yes, it can be annoying. Oily skin is caused by overactive sebaceous glands producing excess sebum, which can lead to clogged pores, acne, and constant blotting. Some people say oily skin is a good thing because it keeps your skin looking young and less wrinkled. And while that is partly true, it has also led to a lot of confusion. Over time, many myths have popped up about how to take care of oily skin, and people started believing that they can skip moisturiser and sunscreen with oily skin. But is it true? Maybe not. So, let us bust some myths about oily skin.

Myths about oily skin

Here are 8 common misconceptions and myths about oily skin that you should stop believing:

Myth 1: Oily skin does not need moisturizer

This is one of the most common myths about oily skin. It might seem logical—why add more moisture to already oily skin? But the truth is, when you skip moisturiser, your skin can become dehydrated. In response, it may produce more oil to protect skin from dryness. The key is to use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that won’t clog your pores. Look for products labeled ‘non-comedogenic that are designed not to block pores and are perfect for oily skin.

Myth 2: Frequent face washing reduces oiliness

Washing your face multiple times a day might feel like a good way to keep it clean and oil-free, but it can actually backfire. Overwashing strips your skin of its natural oils, which can lead your body to produce even more oil as a defense. Instead, stick to washing your face twice a day, morning and night, with a gentle cleanser. If you are feeling extra greasy during the day, try blotting papers instead of another wash. So, make sure you don’t fall for such common myths about oily skin.

Myth 3: Oily skin always leads to acne

While oily skin can contribute to acne, it is not the sole cause. A study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, breakouts happen because of a combination of factors like hormones, bacteria, clogged pores, and yes, oil. But having oily skin does not automatically mean you will get pimples. Make sure you keep your skin moisturized, stay hydrated, wash your face twice a day, use a gentle cleanser, never skip your sunscreen, and exfoliate once or twice a week. With the right skin care routine and avoiding such common myths about oily skin, you can manage your oily skin and avoid acne.

Myth 4: Sunscreen makes oily skin worse

Many people with oily skin avoid sunscreen because they think it will make their face greasy or lead to breakouts. But skipping sunscreen is a big mistake. Sun damage not only increases your risk of skin cancer, but it can also lead to dark spots, premature ageing, and irritation. Thankfully, there are plenty of oil-free sunscreens out there made specifically for oily skin. Look for products labeled like ‘matte finish’ or ‘gel-based’ for the best results, according to the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

Myth 5: Frequent toner use controls oil

Toners can be helpful, but not all are created equal, so avoid falling for such common myths about oily skin. Harsh, alcohol-based toners can dry out your skin and actually cause more oil production. Instead, go for gentle toners with ingredients like niacinamide or salicylic acid. These help control oil and keep pores clear without making your skin feel tight or irritated.

Myth 6: Oily skin is always unhealthy

Oily skin often gets a bad reputation, but it is not a sign of poor skin health. The natural oils in your skin help protect it from environmental damage and keep it hydrated. Everyone’s skin is different, and oil production is influenced by genetics, hormones, diet, and stress. Having oily skin just means your skin needs more attention, care, and a different skin care routine, so avoid these common myths about oily skin.

Myth 7: You should avoid makeup with oily skin

Makeup and oily skin can be tricky, but you do not have to avoid them altogether. So, don’t fall for such common myths about oily skin. The trick is to choose the right products, ones that are oil-free and non-comedogenic. Use a mattifying primer, oil-absorbing powder, and setting spray to help your makeup stay in place without sliding off. With the right routine, oily skin can wear makeup just as beautifully as any other skin type. But make sure you are not wearing makeup daily, as it can be problematic for all skin types.

Myth 8: Oily skin ages more slowly than dry skin

This is one of the myths about oily skin that has a little truth to it, oily skin may develop fine lines a bit later because it tends to stay naturally hydrated. However, that does not mean oily skin is immune to ageing. Sun exposure, pollution, and other factors still affect your skin over time. So even if you have oily skin, using sunscreen daily and keeping up with a good skincare routine is essential for healthy, youthful skin.

7 tips to take care of oily skin

Clean your face morning and night with a mild, sulfate-free cleanser to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities without stripping the skin.

Even oily skin needs hydration, so use a lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer to prevent overproduction of oil.

Whether it is skincare or makeup, always look for products labeled non-comedogenic and oil-free.

Instead of falling for common myths about oily skin, like washing your face multiple times a day, use blotting papers to absorb excess oil.

Exfoliate your skin twice a week and use a gentle exfoliant like salicylic acid (BHA), which is especially effective for oily and acne-prone skin.

Use a gel-based or matte-finish sunscreen that provides UV protection without leaving a greasy residue.

Stay hydrated and limit your intake of sugary and greasy foods.

So, avoid believing in these common myths about oily skin and follow these tips to keep your oily skin healthy!