Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025: Save minimum 35% on the best cleansers to enjoy dirt-free skin

Great skin starts with a great cleanse! If you are looking to refresh your skincare routine without spending a fortune, the Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 has the best deals waiting for you! The sale is live from April 3rd to April 8th, 2025, offering huge discounts with coupons. For a limited time, enjoy a minimum of 35% off on face cleansers from top brands like Cetaphil, L’Oreal Paris and more. Whether you need a gentle daily cleanser, a deep pore detox or a hydrating face wash, now is your chance to stock up and save big. So, shop now on Myntra and enjoy the radiant glow.

Myntra Fashion Carnival: 7 best cleansers for healthy skin

Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale is offering exciting deals and discounts on the best face cleansers.

1. Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Creamy Cleanser Face Wash

Enjoy radiant skin with the Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Creamy Cleanser Face Wash. Available at 12% off during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, this best cleansers claim to wash away dullness and give effective results in 4 weeks. It contains sea daffodil and niacinamide to improve uneven skin tone, darkness and dryness.

Reasons to buy:

Hypoallergenic

Non-greasy

Dermatologist-tested

Won’t clog pores

Reason to avoid:

May not suit every skin type.

2. L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Daily Foaming

Get rid of dark spots with L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Daily Foaming Face Wash. Enriched with glycolic acid and niacinamide, this face wash can cleanse deeply and calm irritation. This clinically tested product may penetrate deeper and faster for effective results, making it one of the best cleansers.

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologist tested

Suitable for sensitive skin

Removes dullness

Reason to avoid:

May not suit every skin type.

3. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser

Include the goodness of rice water extract in your skincare routine with the Face Shop Foaming Cleanser. This traditional Korean skincare ingredient can help you achieve glass-like skin. Besides rice water, it also contains soapwort and moringa oil to remove dirt and dead skin and lock in moisture, making the one of the best cleansers.

Reasons to buy:

Paraben-free

Mineral-oil free

Certified

Reason to avoid:

It may not suit oily skin.

Also Read: How to pick the best face wash for your skin type: A buying guide for healthy skin

4. Himalayan Set of 3 Purifying Neem Face Wash

Say goodbye to pimples and spots with the Himalayan Set of 3 Purifying Neem Face Wash. It may be the best cleanser for oily skin as it contains 100% DNA-authenticated neem and has a 97% biodegradable formula. This may be one of the best cleansers as it claims to kill 99.9% of bacteria in 1 minute and give you a fresh canvas.

Reasons to buy:

100% pure

Cruelty-free

Reduces dark spots

Reason to avoid:

Gel formula may not suit every skin type.

5. Garnier Skin Naturals Set of 2 Bright Complete Vit C Face Wash

Enjoy the benefits of vitamin C with the Garnier Skin Naturals Face Wash. Enriched with lemon essence, this dermatologically-tested face wash may reduce dullness, clarify skin and cleanse it. It is available at 49% off during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, making it a great deal.

Reasons to buy:

Cruelty-free

Targets dull skin

Dermatologically-tested

Reason to avoid:

Customers report a strong smell, which may not suit everyone.

6. Mamaearth Set of 2 Ubtan Face Wash

Enriched with the goodness of turmeric, coconut oil and saffron, Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash may be a perfect option for you. It is available at 20% off during the Myntra Fashion Carnival to help you save big. Regular use of this face wash may remove sun tan, repair sun damage and gently exfoliate your skin.

Reasons to buy:

Cruelty-free

Toxin-free

Plastic positive

Reason to avoid:

Customers express concerns over its effectiveness in controlling acne and reducing inflammation

Also Read: Cleanser vs face wash: What is the difference?

7. COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser

Add the best salicylic acid face wash from COSRX to your daily routine for healthy skin. Regular use of this product may unclog pores and remove excess sebum and dead skin cells. It may even prevent the formation of whiteheads and blackheads, leading to a radiant glow.

Reasons to buy:

Vegan

Targets acne or blemishes

Reason to avoid:

It may not suit dry skin

What are the benefits of using the best cleansers?

1. Removes dirt and impurities: Regular use of the best cleansers may wash away dirt, oil, and sweat to keep your skin fresh and clear.

2. Prevents acne and breakouts: By unclogging pores and controlling excess oil, the best cleansers help prevent pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. The Indian Journal of Dermatology states that a non-comedogenic cleanser is ideal for acne-prone skin.

3. Boosts glow and radiance: Using the best cleanser for dry skin may fade away dullness, revealing brighter, healthier-looking skin with every wash.

4. Boosts hydration: The right face wash cleans without over-drying, maintaining your skin’s natural moisture. The International Journal of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Analysis states that a cleanser can keep your skin clean, germ-free and smooth.

5. Fights pollution and sun damage: Packed with antioxidants and soothing ingredients, it helps protect against environmental stressors.

Also Read: Best tan removal face wash: 6 top picks

How to choose the best cleansers?

Choosing the best cleansers depend on your skin type and concerns. For oily or acne-prone skin, opt for gel or foaming cleansers with salicylic acid to control oil and breakouts. Dry skin benefits from hydrating cleansers with hyaluronic acid or glycerin. If you have sensitive skin, go for fragrance-free, gentle cleansers. Always check for SLS-free and non-comedogenic formulas to avoid irritation and clogged pores.

