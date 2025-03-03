Myntra Birthday Blast big savings alert: Up to 30% off on sunscreens, serums and more from popular skincare brands
Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
- Selection process: We evaluate user reviews and testimonials to gauge product quality and reliability
- Curation: We clearly state ingredients, descriptions and specifications of products
- Reputation assessment: We ensure that the brands we recommend are trustworthy and reputable
- Transparency: We ensure full disclosure of any sponsorships or partnerships to maintain integrity.
- Factual information: We use factual information to explain a product's benefits and uses
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
It is hard to keep up with the new skincare trends all the time, which makes it overwhelming to follow a multi-step routine. That is why a simplified skincare regimen is the key to address all your skin concerns. With the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, now is the perfect time to refresh your routine with high-quality products at discounted prices. From rejuvenating cleansers and serums to nourishing sunscreens and more, you get the best skincare products from top brands like Clinique, Cetaphil, Lakme, and more. Whether you need hydration, sun protection or deep cleansing, you will find the perfect skincare essentials at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to transform your skincare game and give your skin the care it deserves!
Myntra Birthday Blast: Enjoy up to 30% off on the best skincare products
During the Myntra Sale 2025, you can get exciting deals and discounts on the best sunscreen brands, serums and more:
1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Cleanse your face with the best face wash. The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser contains niacinamide, panthenol and glycerin to reduce pores, boost hydration, and relieve dryness. This dermatologist-recommended cleanser claims to defend against 5 signs of skin sensitivity. Get it at a discounted price during the Myntra Birthday Blast.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 - 500 ml
Specifications:
Concern: Deep nourishment
Skin type: Dry, normal, sensitive
Reasons to buy:
- Non-comedogenic
- Paraben-free
- Sulphate-free
- Allergen-free
Reasons to avoid:
- May not suit every skin type
2. Forest Essentials Refreshing & Hydrating Facial Tonic Mist
Perform double cleansing with the Forest Essentials Refreshing & Hydrating Facial Tonic Mist. During the Myntra Birthday Blast, you can get this toner at discounted prices. It can help to tighten and minimise pores, soothe and calm irritated skin and restore the skin’s natural pH. It contains pure rosewater to refresh your skin.
Forest Essentials Refreshing & Hydrating Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater - 130ml
Specifications:
Concern: Hydration
Skin type: Normal
Reasons to buy:
- Paraben-free
- Boosts hydration
- Naturally rehydrates
Reasons to avoid:
- May not suit every skin type.
3. Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturiser
Hydrate your skin with the best moisturiser, like Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturiser which is available at discounted prices during the Myntra Birthday Blast. It claims to give a 100% boost in glow. Packed with vitamins C, E, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, it may protect and hydrate your skin.
Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturiser - 50 ml
Specifications:
Concern: Hydration
Skin type: All
Reasons to buy:
- Dermatologically-tested
- Gel formulation
- Oil-free and lightweight
- Long-lasting hydration
Reasons to avoid:
- Its smell may not suit every skin type.
Also Read: Myntra Birthday Bash Sale is LIVE: Stock up on cleansers, moisturisers, serums and more at up to 40% off
4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen
Protect your skin with Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen. Packed with ceramide complex, 2% vitamin C complex, hyaluronic acid, and mineral and organic filters, it may strengthen the skin barrier, prevent micro-pigmentation and provide optimum protection from UV rays.
DR. SHETHS Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ - 125 g
Specifications:
Concern: Sun protection
Skin type: Dry
Reasons to buy:
- Dermatologically-tested
- Contains SPF above 50
- Prevents micro-pigmentation
Reasons to avoid:
- May not suit oily skin
5. O3 Professional D-Tan Face Mask
Try O3 Professional D-Tan Face Mask to get rid of stubborn sun tan. Infused with eucalyptus oil, clove oil and pea extract, this face mask may offer instant brightening and boost hydration. Moreover, the brand claims that this product is free from parabens, which makes it safe to use. Enjoy up to 10% off on this product during the Myntra Birthday Blast.
Specifications:
Concern: Tan removal
Skin type: Oily
Reasons to buy:
- Cruelty-free
- Paraben-free
Reasons to avoid:
- May give a burning sensation
Also Read: Best face wash for women in 2025: Top 10 choices for clear skin
6. Dot & Key Niacinamide & Cica Calming Skin Care Gift Set
Enjoy up to 20% off on this product during the Myntra Birthday Blast. Enhance your skincare routine with the Dot & Key Niacinamide & Cica Calming Skin Care Gift Set. This acne-free combo may target acne, acne scars, inflammation, redness, pigmentation and dark spots. Additionally, the brand claims that this light and oil-free product is suitable for sensitive skin.
DOT & KEY Niacinamide & Cica Calming Skin Care Gift Set
Specifications:
Concern: Acne treatment
Skin type: Oily, acne-prone and sensitive
Reasons to buy:
- Dermatologically-tested
- Lightweight
- Oil-free
Reasons to avoid:
- May not suit dry skin.
7. MCaffeine Coffee Under-Eye Cream
Packed with coffee, caffeine, white water lily, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream can relieve dark circles and reduce wrinkles. It may nourish, repair sun damage and hydrate your skin. So, get it at 26% off during the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale.
Specifications:
Concern: Dark circles
Skin type: Normal
Reasons to buy:
- Natural, vegan
- SLS-free
- Dermatologically-tested
Reasons to avoid:
- Some complain about a problem with a roller.
8. Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum
Revive your skin with the Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Tailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum. It is backed by modern science and available at a discounted price during the Myntra Birthday Blast and claims to give 100% youthful and brighter skin. Additionally, it may target dark spots and lead to an even skin tone.
KAMA AYURVEDA Kumkumadi Thailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum 3 ml
Specifications:
Concern: Uneven skin tone
Skin type: Sensitive
Reasons to buy:
- Paraben-free
- Illuminates skin tone
Reasons to avoid:
- May be expensive
Also Read: Best vitamin C serums for face: 7 top picks for glowing skin in February 2025
9. Wishcare Ceramide Tinted Lip Balm
WishCare Ceramide Tinted Lip Balm may be a good option for you. Packed with niacinamide, kojic acid, shea butter, ceramides and SPF 50+++ broad spectrum, this lip balm may reduce lip pigmentation and heal dry and chapped lips.
Specifications:
Concern: Sun protection
Formulation: Balm
Reasons to buy:
- Cruelty-free
- SPF above 50
- Sun protection
Reasons to avoid:
- Some say it has less quantity
10. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Wake up to soft, supple lips with LANEIGE’s cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask EX, now with an upgraded formula for even better hydration. Infused with a Berry Fruit Complex—featuring grape, raspberry, and pomegranate, this luxurious mask can deeply nourish and revitalise your lips overnight. Moreover, it is available at a reduced price during the Myntra Birthday Blast.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask EX with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C 8 g - Berry
Specifications:
Concern: Chapped lips
Skin type: Normal
Reasons to buy:
- It gives a glossy finish
- Cruelty-free
Reasons to avoid:
- May feel sticky
Make the most out of this Myntra Birthday Blast Sale and get your skincare products at reduced prices.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
When is the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale beginning?
Myntra birthday blast is live and it will run until March 10, 2025.
What kind of discounts can I expect?
During the sale, you can get discounts ranging from 50% to 90% off on various categories, including beauty products.
What is Myntra Birthday Blast Sale?
It is the annual event celebrating the birth anniversary of Myntra. During the sale, customers can get exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products.
Are there any additional discounts?
During the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, you can get up to Rs 300 off, return gifts and 10% instant bank discounts.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.