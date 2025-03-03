Myntra Birthday Blast big savings alert: Up to 30% off on sunscreens, serums and more from popular skincare brands

Myntra Birthday Bash is the perfect time to indulge in a rejuvenating skincare routine. Grab the best skincare products at up to 30% off from top brands.

It is hard to keep up with the new skincare trends all the time, which makes it overwhelming to follow a multi-step routine. That is why a simplified skincare regimen is the key to address all your skin concerns. With the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, now is the perfect time to refresh your routine with high-quality products at discounted prices. From rejuvenating cleansers and serums to nourishing sunscreens and more, you get the best skincare products from top brands like Clinique, Cetaphil, Lakme, and more. Whether you need hydration, sun protection or deep cleansing, you will find the perfect skincare essentials at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to transform your skincare game and give your skin the care it deserves!

Myntra Birthday Blast: Enjoy up to 30% off on the best skincare products

During the Myntra Sale 2025, you can get exciting deals and discounts on the best sunscreen brands, serums and more:

1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Cleanse your face with the best face wash. The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser contains niacinamide, panthenol and glycerin to reduce pores, boost hydration, and relieve dryness. This dermatologist-recommended cleanser claims to defend against 5 signs of skin sensitivity. Get it at a discounted price during the Myntra Birthday Blast.

Specifications:

Concern: Deep nourishment

Skin type: Dry, normal, sensitive

Reasons to buy:

Non-comedogenic

Paraben-free

Sulphate-free

Allergen-free

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit every skin type

2. Forest Essentials Refreshing & Hydrating Facial Tonic Mist

Perform double cleansing with the Forest Essentials Refreshing & Hydrating Facial Tonic Mist. During the Myntra Birthday Blast, you can get this toner at discounted prices. It can help to tighten and minimise pores, soothe and calm irritated skin and restore the skin’s natural pH. It contains pure rosewater to refresh your skin.

Specifications:

Concern: Hydration

Skin type: Normal

Reasons to buy:

Paraben-free

Boosts hydration

Naturally rehydrates

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit every skin type.

3. Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturiser

Hydrate your skin with the best moisturiser, like Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturiser which is available at discounted prices during the Myntra Birthday Blast. It claims to give a 100% boost in glow. Packed with vitamins C, E, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, it may protect and hydrate your skin.

Specifications:

Concern: Hydration

Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologically-tested

Gel formulation

Oil-free and lightweight

Long-lasting hydration

Reasons to avoid:

Its smell may not suit every skin type.

4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen

Protect your skin with Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen. Packed with ceramide complex, 2% vitamin C complex, hyaluronic acid, and mineral and organic filters, it may strengthen the skin barrier, prevent micro-pigmentation and provide optimum protection from UV rays.

Specifications:

Concern: Sun protection

Skin type: Dry

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologically-tested

Contains SPF above 50

Prevents micro-pigmentation

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit oily skin

5. O3 Professional D-Tan Face Mask

Try O3 Professional D-Tan Face Mask to get rid of stubborn sun tan. Infused with eucalyptus oil, clove oil and pea extract, this face mask may offer instant brightening and boost hydration. Moreover, the brand claims that this product is free from parabens, which makes it safe to use. Enjoy up to 10% off on this product during the Myntra Birthday Blast.

Specifications:

Concern: Tan removal

Skin type: Oily

Reasons to buy:

Cruelty-free

Paraben-free

Reasons to avoid:

May give a burning sensation

6. Dot & Key Niacinamide & Cica Calming Skin Care Gift Set

Enjoy up to 20% off on this product during the Myntra Birthday Blast. Enhance your skincare routine with the Dot & Key Niacinamide & Cica Calming Skin Care Gift Set. This acne-free combo may target acne, acne scars, inflammation, redness, pigmentation and dark spots. Additionally, the brand claims that this light and oil-free product is suitable for sensitive skin.

Specifications:

Concern: Acne treatment

Skin type: Oily, acne-prone and sensitive

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologically-tested

Lightweight

Oil-free

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit dry skin.

7. MCaffeine Coffee Under-Eye Cream

Packed with coffee, caffeine, white water lily, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream can relieve dark circles and reduce wrinkles. It may nourish, repair sun damage and hydrate your skin. So, get it at 26% off during the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale.

Specifications:

Concern: Dark circles

Skin type: Normal

Reasons to buy:

Natural, vegan

SLS-free

Dermatologically-tested

Reasons to avoid:

Some complain about a problem with a roller.

8. Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum

Revive your skin with the Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Tailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum. It is backed by modern science and available at a discounted price during the Myntra Birthday Blast and claims to give 100% youthful and brighter skin. Additionally, it may target dark spots and lead to an even skin tone.

Specifications:

Concern: Uneven skin tone

Skin type: Sensitive

Reasons to buy:

Paraben-free

Illuminates skin tone

Reasons to avoid:

May be expensive

9. Wishcare Ceramide Tinted Lip Balm

WishCare Ceramide Tinted Lip Balm may be a good option for you. Packed with niacinamide, kojic acid, shea butter, ceramides and SPF 50+++ broad spectrum, this lip balm may reduce lip pigmentation and heal dry and chapped lips.

Specifications:

Concern: Sun protection

Formulation: Balm

Reasons to buy:

Cruelty-free

SPF above 50

Sun protection

Reasons to avoid:

Some say it has less quantity

10. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Wake up to soft, supple lips with LANEIGE’s cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask EX, now with an upgraded formula for even better hydration. Infused with a Berry Fruit Complex—featuring grape, raspberry, and pomegranate, this luxurious mask can deeply nourish and revitalise your lips overnight. Moreover, it is available at a reduced price during the Myntra Birthday Blast.

Specifications:

Concern: Chapped lips

Skin type: Normal

Reasons to buy:

It gives a glossy finish

Cruelty-free

Reasons to avoid:

May feel sticky

Make the most out of this Myntra Birthday Blast Sale and get your skincare products at reduced prices.

