Myntra Birthday Bash Sale is LIVE: Stock up on cleansers, moisturisers, serums and more at up to 40% off

No skincare and hair care routine is perfect! Seasonal changes, habits, hormones and more can impact your skin and hair. Finding the right balance can be tricky, and it’s easy to end up with products that don’t work for you. But worry not! Myntra’s Birthday Bash Sale 2025 is here to make things easier. Celebrating its 18th anniversary, Myntra is offering massive discounts on top skincare and hair care brands. With up to 40% off on top brands like Cetaphil, L’Oreal, TRESemme and more, you can stock up on your favourite face washes, moisturisers, sunscreens, shampoos, serums and oils to enhance your beauty routine. So, make the most out of this Myntra Birthday Bash Sale and enjoy huge savings.
Besides normal discounts, the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale is offering additional benefits:
Build your skincare routine with the best face wash, sunscreen, serum, moisturiser and toner at significant discounts during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale:
Start your day by cleansing your skin with the best face wash. Try Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, which is suitable for dry to normal, sensitive skin. It contains niacinamide, glycerin and panthenol to reduce pores, boost hydration, soothe skin and relieve dry skin. The brand claims it is free from paraben, fragrance and allergens.
16712620
Specifications:
Special feature: Soap-free, oil-free
Skin type: Dry, normal, sensitive
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers like its effectiveness, ease of application, and suitability for sensitive skin.
After cleansing, use the best face toner like COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. It contains 96% snail secretion filtrate and 1000 ppm sodium hyaluronate to soothe damaged skin, repair dark spots and improve skin vitality. Additionally, it can target dark spots and dehydrated skin.
17228304
Specifications:
Special feature: Paraben-free
Skin type: All
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers like its non-greasy and lightweight texture.
Hydrate your skin with the best moisturiser. Use Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer as it claims to give a 100% boost in glow. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C, E, aloe and hyaluronic acid, it can protect, hydrate and plump your skin.
13378338
Specifications:
Special feature: Dermatologically-tested
Skin type: All
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Shield your skin with the best sunscreen brand. Try Neutrogena Dry Touch SPF 50+ Sunblock as it is non-comedogenic, oil-free and PABA-free. This ultra-lightweight and non-shiny sunscreen is waterproof, contains SPF 50+ and is dermatologist-tested.
19469786
Specifications:
Special feature: Dermatologically-tested
Skin type: All
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Boost your skin radiance with the best vitamin C face serum. Use the Minimalist Vitamin C 10% Face Serum as it is a lightweight and oil-free formula. Packed with PHA, ethyl ascorbic acid and acetyl glucosamine, this face serum can lighten dark spots, protect from oxidative damage and brighten complexion.
14173102
Specifications:
Skin type: Suitable for all skin types
Special feature: Dermatologically-tested
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Enhance your haircare routine with the best shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and serum during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale:
Strengthen your hair with the best hair oil for hair growth. Try the Kama Ayurveda bringadi Thailam Intensive Hair Oil as it can rebalance your scalp and make your hair glossier. It can balance and revitalise your scalp and oil. Packed with 13 Ayurvedic botanicals, it can boost hair density and prevent dandruff.
18319650
Specifications:
Hair type: Dull
Special feature: No artificial fragrances
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Repair your dry hair with the best hair mask like Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Hydrating Cream Hair Mask. It is suitable for dry, rough hair, 100% authentic and softens your strands.
13113456
Specifications:
Hair type: Dry
Special feature: 100% authentic
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Use L’Oreal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Shampoo to clarify your scalp. This gentle shampoo may reduce dandruff and offer up to 72 hours of dandruff protection. Powered by dermatological actives, this shampoo is free from silicones and alcohol.
9925137
Specifications:
Special feature: Free from alcohol
Hair type: Oily
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Try the best hair conditioner like the TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner to get salon-smooth hair at home. It claims to control frizz for up to 72 hours. Packed with keratin protein and argan oil, this conditioner can tackle your damaged strands.
11351754
Specifications:
Special feature: Dermatologically-tested
Hair type: Damaged
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Use the best hair serum to enhance your hair growth. Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum may be the perfect option as it can give visible results in 28 days. Packed with redensyl, anagain and Korean black rice, this hair serum can reduce hair fall, increase hair growth and improve hair density.
15797468
Specifications:
Specifications: Clinically tested
hair type: Dry
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Make the most out of this Myntra Birthday Bash Sale and enjoy huge savings on skincare and hair care products!
Myntra birthday blast is live and it will run until March 10, 2025.
During the sale, you can get discounts ranging from 50% to 90% off on various categories, including beauty products.
It is the annual event celebrating the birth anniversary of Myntra. During the sale, customers can get exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products.
During the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, you can get up to Rs 300 off, return gifts and 10% instant bank discounts.
