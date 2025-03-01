Myntra Birthday Bash Sale is LIVE: Stock up on cleansers, moisturisers, serums and more at up to 40% off

It's time to ace up your beauty game as the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale is up to 40% on skincare and hair care products. Shop now!

No skincare and hair care routine is perfect! Seasonal changes, habits, hormones and more can impact your skin and hair. Finding the right balance can be tricky, and it’s easy to end up with products that don’t work for you. But worry not! Myntra’s Birthday Bash Sale 2025 is here to make things easier. Celebrating its 18th anniversary, Myntra is offering massive discounts on top skincare and hair care brands. With up to 40% off on top brands like Cetaphil, L’Oreal, TRESemme and more, you can stock up on your favourite face washes, moisturisers, sunscreens, shampoos, serums and oils to enhance your beauty routine. So, make the most out of this Myntra Birthday Bash Sale and enjoy huge savings.

Additional offers available during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale

Besides normal discounts, the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale is offering additional benefits:

10% off on AXIS credit cards and credit card EMIs.

7.7% off on Myntra Kotak co-branded credit cards + extra 5% off on every spend.

Assured cashback of Rs 20 up to Rs 200 on orders of Rs 750 and above with Paytm UPI.

Cashback of Rs 75 on orders above Rs 1,499 and Rs 100 on orders above Rs 1,999 with Simpl.

Get return gifts worth 10 crore and more.

You can also enjoy free shipping, easy exchange and returns.

Myntra Birthday Bash Sale: Get up to 30% off on top skincare brands

Build your skincare routine with the best face wash, sunscreen, serum, moisturiser and toner at significant discounts during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale:

1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5

Start your day by cleansing your skin with the best face wash. Try Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, which is suitable for dry to normal, sensitive skin. It contains niacinamide, glycerin and panthenol to reduce pores, boost hydration, soothe skin and relieve dry skin. The brand claims it is free from paraben, fragrance and allergens.

Specifications:

Special feature: Soap-free, oil-free

Skin type: Dry, normal, sensitive

Reasons to buy:

Defends against 5 signs of sensitivity

Won’t clog pores

Non-comedogenic

Reasons to avoid:

Not suitable for every skin type

Customer reaction: Customers like its effectiveness, ease of application, and suitability for sensitive skin.

2. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence with 96% Snail Mucin for All Skin Types

After cleansing, use the best face toner like COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. It contains 96% snail secretion filtrate and 1000 ppm sodium hyaluronate to soothe damaged skin, repair dark spots and improve skin vitality. Additionally, it can target dark spots and dehydrated skin.

Specifications:

Special feature: Paraben-free

Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

Suitable for all skin types

Targets acne or blemishes

Lightweight

Reasons to avoid:

Takes time to give results

Customer reaction: Customers like its non-greasy and lightweight texture.

3. Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer

Hydrate your skin with the best moisturiser. Use Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer as it claims to give a 100% boost in glow. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C, E, aloe and hyaluronic acid, it can protect, hydrate and plump your skin.

Specifications:

Special feature: Dermatologically-tested

Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

Lightweight

Oil-free

Long-lasting

Reasons to avoid:

Mild smell

4. Neutrogena Set of 2 UltraSheer Dry Touch SPF 50+ Sunblock

Shield your skin with the best sunscreen brand. Try Neutrogena Dry Touch SPF 50+ Sunblock as it is non-comedogenic, oil-free and PABA-free. This ultra-lightweight and non-shiny sunscreen is waterproof, contains SPF 50+ and is dermatologist-tested.

Specifications:

Special feature: Dermatologically-tested

Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

Waterproof

Resists rub-off

Non-shiny finish

Reasons to avoid:

It may not suit very dry skin

5. Minimalist Vitamin C 10% Face Serum for Glowing Skin

Boost your skin radiance with the best vitamin C face serum. Use the Minimalist Vitamin C 10% Face Serum as it is a lightweight and oil-free formula. Packed with PHA, ethyl ascorbic acid and acetyl glucosamine, this face serum can lighten dark spots, protect from oxidative damage and brighten complexion.

Specifications:

Skin type: Suitable for all skin types

Special feature: Dermatologically-tested

Reasons to buy:

Treats dullness

Dermatologically-tested

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit dry skin

Myntra Birthday Bash Sale: Get up to 40% off on top haircare brands

Enhance your haircare routine with the best shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and serum during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale:

6. KAMA AYURVEDA Bringadi Thailam Intensive Hair Oil

Strengthen your hair with the best hair oil for hair growth. Try the Kama Ayurveda bringadi Thailam Intensive Hair Oil as it can rebalance your scalp and make your hair glossier. It can balance and revitalise your scalp and oil. Packed with 13 Ayurvedic botanicals, it can boost hair density and prevent dandruff.

Specifications:

Hair type: Dull

Special feature: No artificial fragrances

Reasons to buy:

Free from sulphate, paraben, silicones

Plant-based formula

Suitable for all hair type

Reasons to avoid:

Its milk fragrance may not suit everyone

7. Schwarzkopf PROFESSIONAL Spa Essence Hydrating Cream Hair Mask for Dry Hair

Repair your dry hair with the best hair mask like Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Hydrating Cream Hair Mask. It is suitable for dry, rough hair, 100% authentic and softens your strands.

Specifications:

Hair type: Dry

Special feature: 100% authentic

Reasons to buy:

Hydro keratin complex

Soften and strengthen hair

Reasons to avoid:

Some find it unsuitable for frizzy hair

8. L’Oreal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Removing Dandruff

Use L’Oreal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Shampoo to clarify your scalp. This gentle shampoo may reduce dandruff and offer up to 72 hours of dandruff protection. Powered by dermatological actives, this shampoo is free from silicones and alcohol.

Specifications:

Special feature: Free from alcohol

Hair type: Oily

Reasons to buy:

Prevents dandruff

Clarifies scalp

No added paraben

Reasons to avoid:

It may not suit dry and frizzy hair

9. TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner with Keratin & Argan Oil for Straight Hair

Try the best hair conditioner like the TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner to get salon-smooth hair at home. It claims to control frizz for up to 72 hours. Packed with keratin protein and argan oil, this conditioner can tackle your damaged strands.

Specifications:

Special feature: Dermatologically-tested

Hair type: Damaged

Reasons to buy:

Frizz control

Dermatologically-tested

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit every hair type

10. Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum with Redensyl & Anagain for Hair Fall Control

Use the best hair serum to enhance your hair growth. Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum may be the perfect option as it can give visible results in 28 days. Packed with redensyl, anagain and Korean black rice, this hair serum can reduce hair fall, increase hair growth and improve hair density.

Specifications:

Specifications: Clinically tested

hair type: Dry

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologically-tested

Enhances hair growth

Reasons to avoid:

Customers raise concerns over its effectiveness.

Make the most out of this Myntra Birthday Bash Sale and enjoy huge savings on skincare and hair care products!

