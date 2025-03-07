Follow these 7 morning rituals for skin care to get a radiant glow

Starting your day with the right skincare routine can set the tone for healthy, glowing skin. So, incorporate these 7 simple morning rituals for skin health to give it the radiant look it deserves.

Paying attention to your skin in the morning is essential for a refreshing start. A healthy morning skincare routine not only protects you from environmental pollution but also shields your skin from harmful UV rays. But with so many skincare products out there, it is easy to get confused about which ones to use and when. Wondering how to layer your products for maximum benefit? Or which steps you should never skip? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. With expert advice from a dermatologist, we have put together the simple steps of morning rituals for skin care that will keep your skin healthy and glowing.

7 simple morning rituals for skin care

Here are 7 morning rituals for skin care one should follow to get healthy and glowing skin:

1. Cleanse your face

One of the first steps of the morning rituals for skin care is cleansing. “After the night, your skin accumulates excess oil, sweat, and dead skin cells that can clog your pores and cause breakouts. A gentle face wash that suits your skin type will help clear this buildup. Make sure to use lukewarm or cold water rather than hot water, as it can dry out the skin,” suggests dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause. Choose a mild cleanser recommended for your skin type and avoid harsh soaps that strip the skin of its natural oils. When drying your face, gently pat it with a soft towel to avoid irritating the skin. Cleansers come in two main types: oil-based and water-based.

Oil-based cleanser: These are great for removing oils produced by your skin and may help to unclog pores and clean deeply, as per a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

These are great for removing oils produced by your skin and may help to unclog pores and clean deeply, as per a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. Water-based cleanser: These help rinse away dirt and sweat, leaving your skin feeling fresh. Be sure to use cleansers with a neutral pH, as they are ideal for people with acne-prone or oily skin, as they are usually gentle and less likely to irritate, reveals a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science.

Apart from this, morning rituals for skin care also include drinking a glass of warm water to flush out toxins and hydrate your skin. Aim to drink 10-12 glasses of water each day for soft, supple skin.

2. Apply toner

Toning your skin helps restore its natural pH balance and prepares your skin to absorb the next products in your skincare routine. “Look for an alcohol-free toner with moisturising ingredients like niacinamide, rose water, or hyaluronic acid,” says Dr Chause. These ingredients not only hydrate your skin but also help to soothe it. If you have oily skin, consider a toner with green tea, glycolic acid, or salicylic acid to control excess oil. Apply the toner with a cotton pad and gently sweep it across your face and neck, allowing it to absorb completely.

3. Spot treatments or acne treatments

If you are dealing with acne or dark spots, this is the time to apply spot treatments. For breakouts, apply an acne treatment directly to the affected areas. If you are working to fade dark spots or hyperpigmentation, use a skin-brightening treatment. Remember, spot treatments are for specific areas, so only apply them to the affected spots rather than the entire face. Avoid using these on open blemishes, as they may cause irritation.

4. Use a serum

Vitamin C serums are a must in morning rituals for skin care. It helps brighten skin tone and improve its texture. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce redness, fade dark spots, and protect your skin from environmental damage. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology highlighted the benefits of antioxidant serums in reducing wrinkles and improving skin tone. After cleansing and toning, apply a few drops of vitamin C serum and gently massage it into your skin. “This will help boost collagen production and give your skin a healthy, radiant glow over time,” as per Dr Chause.

5. Eye cream

The delicate skin around your eyes is often the first to show signs of ageing, such as puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. An eye cream can help address these concerns by brightening and firming up the eye area. Use your ring finger to gently dab a small amount of eye cream around the under-eye area. If your moisturiser or serum already contains eye-friendly ingredients and is fragrance-free, you may skip this step.

6. Moisturise

Hydration is key to healthy and glowing skin. Apply a good moisturiser to lock in moisture and keep your skin soft and plump. Choose a lightweight, non-greasy formula that matches your skin type and does not dry out the skin. If you have oily skin, go for a gel-based moisturiser, and if your skin is dry, opt for a cream-based one. “Do not skip this step, as moisturised skin looks healthier, youthful, and radiant,” says Dr Chause.

7. Apply sunscreen

Sunscreen is non-negotiable when it comes to your morning rituals for skin care. “It protects your skin from harmful UV rays, preventing premature ageing, sunspots, and other forms of skin damage. Even if you are staying indoors, it is essential to apply sunscreen,” explains Dr Chause. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and make sure to apply it generously to your face, neck, and hands. Reapply every 3-4 hours if you are going outside, as sunscreen can wear off over time. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, broad-spectrum sunblock helps protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

With these morning rituals for skin care, you can get a healthy glow on your face!

Mistakes to avoid during morning rituals for skin care

Here are 5 mistakes that you should avoid while following these daily morning rituals for skin care:

Avoid scrubbing: Exfoliating in the morning can make your skin sensitive to the sun, leading to irritation and damage.

Exfoliating in the morning can make your skin sensitive to the sun, leading to irritation and damage. Skipping sunscreen: Sunscreen is essential to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, preventing damage and premature ageing.

Sunscreen is essential to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, preventing damage and premature ageing. Using hot water to wash your face: Hot water can strip natural oils from your skin, causing dryness and irritation. Use lukewarm or cool water instead.

Hot water can strip natural oils from your skin, causing dryness and irritation. Use lukewarm or cool water instead. Not drinking enough water: Drink plenty of water and use a good moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Drink plenty of water and use a good moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and glowing. Overloading your routine: Using too many products can irritate your skin. Stick to the basics for a balanced routine.

So, keep your morning rituals for skin care simple and follow them regularly to see positive changes in your skin!