Kickstart your day with these morning drinks for glowing skin

Skincare can start as soon as you wake up. Make sure to incorporate these morning drinks for glowing skin in your beauty regime.

Adding skincare products to your beauty regime is important but eating and drinking the right things can also make a difference. Keeping your skin hydrated is a must, and sipping on some healthy drinks can help you in doing this. Beverages such as warm lemon water, turmeric milk as well as green tea are some morning drinks for glowing skin you can try. These help keep the skin radiant, acne-free and youthful. However, don’t forget to make your skin-friendly drinks with fresh products without added sugar or salt. This will ensure that your morning beverage is healthy.

Can hydration contribute to skin health?

Yes, drinking water and some other beverages like herbal teas and drinks rich in antioxidants such as green tea and fresh vegetable juices, can lead to glowing skin. “Hydration prevents dry skin and flushes out the toxins while antioxidants protect the skin from damage caused by the toxins and support the production of collagen,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Other morning drinks for glowing skin are lemon water and coconut water as they are enriched with various vitamins and minerals.

People can also achieve healthy and glowing skin by drinking the required amount of water along with maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. A study published in the journal Annals of Dermatology states that an additional daily intake of 2 litres of water improved skin hydration in those who did not usually drink enough water.

6 morning drinks for glowing skin

When it comes to the right skin care, hydration is important. Try these morning drinks for glowing skin:

1. Warm lemon water

Drinking warm lemon water is one of the easiest and best morning drinks for glowing skin. It kickstarts digestion, hydrates the body after sleep and provides vitamin C, which stimulates collagen production as well as brightens the skin, states this research published by the National Institutes of Health. Since this water is rich in vitamin C, it is also rich in antioxidants and protects the body from inflammation. Take a glass of warm water and squeeze half a lemon to make this drink.

2. Green tea

Yes, all that it takes is a cup of green tea to make your skin shine. This is one of the best morning drinks for glowing skin. A cup of green tea in the morning provides a mild caffeine kick and antioxidants to combat free radicals, reduces inflammation and help keep the skin younger-looking. It keeps your skin protected all day. A study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, states that Green tea polyphenols, present in the beverage, were shown to protect the skin against harmful UV radiation and helped to improve the overall skin quality of women.

3. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is also one of the most efficient morning drinks for glowing skin. It helps to rejuvenate and calm the body after an overnight fast. Besides this, it hydrates the skin from within, reduces inflammation as well as improves elasticity. Not only glowing skin, aloe vera juice can also give you younger-looking skin. A study, published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, states that aloe vera helps to stimulate fibroblast, which produces collagen and elastin fibres making the skin more elastic and less wrinkled.

4. Turmeric latte

This golden milk is a must-add item in the list of morning drinks for glowing skin. A study, published in the journal Research Gate, suggests that consuming turmeric milk daily helps rejuvenate the skin cells from within. It includes anti-inflammatory properties which make the skin look brighter. Turmeric also has curcumin that fights acne and redness on the skin.

5. Cucumber water

When it comes to morning drinks for glowing skin, cucumber water is a must. This drink replenishes the electrolytes that cool the body, hydrate the skin and reduce puffiness. Drinking it every morning can plump up the skin, making it glow. A study, published in the journal Fitoterapia, states that cucumber helps in skin irritations and reduces swelling. It also has the power to relax and alleviate the sunburn’s pain.

6. Fresh vegetable juice

Vegetable juice, made from carrots or beetroots is one of the healthiest morning drinks for glowing skin. Fresh vegetable juice, like carrot or beetroot juice, in the morning provides a nutrient-rich boost of vitamins and antioxidants to improve skin tone and texture, says Dr Kuri. A study, published in the journal Nutrition, states that components found in vegetables have the potential to prevent premature signs of skin ageing and offer protection against UV radiation.

What to remember while making morning drinks for glowing skin?

While preparing morning drinks for glowing skin, opt for fresh, natural ingredients rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Do not add refined sugars or excessive salt as it will be harmful for the skin. Choose nutrient-dense options such as fresh fruits, vegetables, herbal teas or coconut water. The drink should complement your overall diet and be prepared hygienically to retain its nutritional value, recommends Dr Kuri.

What should never be added to morning drinks for glowing skin?

It is always recommended to not add high levels of refined sugars, artificial sweeteners, salt or processed syrups to morning drinks. They end up dehydrating your skin and causing inflammation. Avoid high-caffeine additives such as strong coffee because they may contribute to dryness. Also, refrain from alcohol or overly acidic ingredients which might irritate the skin.