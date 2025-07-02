6 monsoon skincare tips for healthy and glowing skin: Expert advice from Dr Blossom Kochhar

Monsoon skincare: Here are six expert tips by Dr Blossom Kochhar to keep your skin healthy and glowing in the rainy season.

As the monsoon season arrives, you might notice your skin feeling a bit different, perhaps more oily or prone to breakouts. This shift is mainly due to the increased humidity in the air, which can lead to clogged pores and various skin issues. Many people turn to conventional beauty products with chemicals to combat these changes, but there is a natural approach that can safeguard your skin’s health. Learning about practical monsoon skincare tips around natural ingredients and gentle methods can be your best ally this rainy season.

How can you keep glowing during the monsoon?

Curious about how to maintain that healthy, radiant glow? Keep reading for expert advice from beauty veteran Dr Blossom Kochhar on skin care and tackling monsoon skincare challenges.

1. Moisturise even in monsoon, but avoid sticky formulas

According to Harvard Health, harmful UV rays, heat, and pollutants can lead to severe skin dryness. Many people tend to believe that moisturising in the monsoon is not necessary. Still, it is essential to understand that moisturising is vital for the skin in every seasonal condition, especially during monsoon skincare, to protect it from the early signs of ageing. A non-sticky and non-greasy moisturiser in monsoon is also a significant requirement for the skin.

2. Never skip sunscreen in monsoon

Harmful UV rays from the sun penetrate the skin, leading to various skin problems according to PubMed Central (PMC). This is especially important to consider during the monsoon season, as many people overlook sun protection during this time. Opt for a broad-spectrum sun protection, including All Mineral Sunscreens, Sunlite Spray, and Body Sunscreen with a higher SPF, to protect your skin from sun damage.

3. Hydrate skin inside and outside both

Your skin breathes and gives a natural glow when it is sufficiently hydrated. For effective monsoon skincare, drink plenty of water and hydrating drinks, such as lemonade, coconut water, and detox water, to provide external hydration that penetrates deeply into the skin. Natural hydrating face packs can be your perfect overnight companion for hydrated skin.

4. Carry a refreshing toner for all-day freshness

A mild, refreshing toner with natural ingredients such as rosehip and neroli can help you immensely with your monsoon skincare routine by keeping your pores minimised and leaving your skin refreshed with every spray. Toners are great for preventing and soothing inflammation.

5. Cleanse twice a day

Cleanse your face twice a day to keep your skin thoroughly purified from the harsh environmental radicals, pollutants, and impurities. During the monsoon, our skin pores are more prone to clogging due to dirt, dust, grime, and oil. Implementing effective monsoon skincare practices, such as face cleansing twice a day, can help maintain healthy skin. The body also needs deep cleansing with a fresh power to keep you going all day long. Prefer a body wash with a relaxing fragrance and natural ingredients, such as jasmine or orange, to maintain the skin’s suppleness and nourishment.

6. Exfoliate to prevent dead skin

Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week, depending on your skin’s needs. Exfoliation can help protect the skin from dead skin cells, dirt buildup, pore clogging, and the formation of blackheads and whiteheads. For effective monsoon skincare, it is not necessary to exfoliate with harsh scrubs; an exfoliating gel with active enzymes can serve as a gentle yet effective monsoon scrub.

These expert tips will protect your skin . By understanding your unique skin type and selecting tailored products, you can unlock the secret to radiant and healthy skin this monsoon.