5-step monsoon skincare routine that lasts all day

A 5-step monsoon skincare routine that keeps your skin radiant and healthy all day, perfect for combating humidity and breakouts this season.

As the monsoon season sweeps in, you may notice how the skin reacts to this shift in weather. Increased humidity can leave the skin feeling oilier and more prone to breakouts due to clogged pores and other concerns. While it may be tempting to reach for traditional beauty products packed with chemicals, a more natural and gentle approach can effectively protect and nourish your skin during this rainy season. Check out a simple and effective five-step monsoon skincare routine to keep your skin looking and feeling radiant throughout the day.

Step 1: Start with a gentle cleanser

Typically, the first step to a clear complexion is a good cleanser, especially in your monsoon skincare routine. The heightened humidity can lead to excess oil and congested skin, making it essential to start your day with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser. Look for options that effectively remove sweat, dirt, and excess oil without stripping your skin of its natural moisture.

Key ingredients: For those with acne-prone skin, a monsoon skincare routine should include ingredients such as aloe vera, which can help soothe and hydrate. Tea tree oil is another excellent choice due to its antibacterial properties, as noted in the Journal of Microbial Pathogenesis.

Avoid: Steer clear of harsh foaming cleansers that may cause rebound oiliness and dryness, especially during your monsoon skincare routine.

Try massaging your cleanser into your skin for about 30 seconds as part of your monsoon skincare routine to ensure you’re thoroughly cleansing without irritating your skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Step 2: Tone to refine and refresh

Toners are often overlooked in skincare routines, but they play a crucial role, especially in monsoon skincare routines. A good, alcohol-free toner helps tighten enlarged pores and balance your skin’s pH levels.

Recommended ingredients: Look for toners infused with green tea (known for its antioxidant properties), witch hazel (which helps control oil), or rose water (which hydrates and calms) as part of your monsoon skincare routine.

Application tip: For your monsoon skincare routine, use a cotton pad to apply toner, or gently pat it onto your skin with your fingertips for optimal absorption.

Incorporating toner into your monsoon skincare routine will help rejuvenate your complexion while keeping it hydrated.

Step 3: Hydration is essential

Even though the humidity in the air may make you think you don’t need moisturiser, keeping your skin hydrated is essential during this monsoon skincare routine. Skipping moisturiser can lead to imbalances and breakouts.

Product choice: Opt for a gel-based or water-based moisturiser that absorbs quickly and keeps your skin feeling fresh, especially during your monsoon skincare routine. Gel moisturisers are usually lightweight and can provide a matte yet dewy finish.

What to look for: For a refreshing monsoon skincare routine, opt for formulas that contain non-comedogenic ingredients such as squalene, niacinamide, or hyaluronic acid.

This step in your monsoon skincare routine ensures that your skin remains hydrated without feeling greasy, making it ideal for humid weather.

Step 4: Never skip sunscreen

Just because the sun isn’t shining brightly doesn’t mean that harmful UV rays are absent. They can penetrate through clouds, making sunscreen application essential, regardless of the weather. This is especially important during the monsoon season, when humidity and moisture can significantly impact the skin. Therefore, a good monsoon skincare routine should include proper hydration and sun protection.

Sunscreen specifics: Pick a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF of 30 or higher that comes in a lightweight, water-resistant formula as part of your monsoon skincare routine. This will help protect your skin against both UVA and UVB rays while keeping your complexion looking radiant.

Application tip: Apply sunscreen generously and evenly to all exposed skin about 15 minutes before heading outside as part of your skincare routine. Reapply every two hours, especially if you've been sweating or are out in direct sunlight, according to research at Johns Hopkins Medicine

Step 5: Seal with a setting spray or skin mist

To enhance hydration and add an extra layer of protection against environmental pollutants during the monsoon season, finish your skincare routine with a hydrating face mist or a skin-protecting setting spray.

Ideal ingredients: Look for mists with calming components, such as rose water or chamomile, to incorporate into your skincare routine. These not only refresh the skin but also provide a soothing effect throughout the day.

Usage: Mist your face lightly after you've completed your skincare routine, and feel free to reapply throughout the day to keep your skin fresh and dewy.

This step in your skincare routine acts as a protective barrier, keeping your skin looking revitalised, regardless of how long your day is.

By following these five simple steps in your skincare routine—starting with a gentle cleanser, applying toner, hydrating with moisturiser, never skipping sunscreen, and sealing with a setting spray—you can keep your skin healthy and radiant throughout the rainy season.