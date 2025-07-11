5-step monsoon skincare routine that lasts all day

As the monsoon season sweeps in, you may notice how the skin reacts to this shift in weather. Increased humidity can leave the skin feeling oilier and more prone to breakouts due to clogged pores and other concerns. While it may be tempting to reach for traditional beauty products packed with chemicals, a more natural and gentle approach can effectively protect and nourish your skin during this rainy season. Check out a simple and effective five-step monsoon skincare routine to keep your skin looking and feeling radiant throughout the day.
Typically, the first step to a clear complexion is a good cleanser, especially in your monsoon skincare routine. The heightened humidity can lead to excess oil and congested skin, making it essential to start your day with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser. Look for options that effectively remove sweat, dirt, and excess oil without stripping your skin of its natural moisture.
Try massaging your cleanser into your skin for about 30 seconds as part of your monsoon skincare routine to ensure you’re thoroughly cleansing without irritating your skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Toners are often overlooked in skincare routines, but they play a crucial role, especially in monsoon skincare routines. A good, alcohol-free toner helps tighten enlarged pores and balance your skin’s pH levels.
Incorporating toner into your monsoon skincare routine will help rejuvenate your complexion while keeping it hydrated.
Even though the humidity in the air may make you think you don’t need moisturiser, keeping your skin hydrated is essential during this monsoon skincare routine. Skipping moisturiser can lead to imbalances and breakouts.
This step in your monsoon skincare routine ensures that your skin remains hydrated without feeling greasy, making it ideal for humid weather.
Just because the sun isn’t shining brightly doesn’t mean that harmful UV rays are absent. They can penetrate through clouds, making sunscreen application essential, regardless of the weather. This is especially important during the monsoon season, when humidity and moisture can significantly impact the skin. Therefore, a good monsoon skincare routine should include proper hydration and sun protection.
To enhance hydration and add an extra layer of protection against environmental pollutants during the monsoon season, finish your skincare routine with a hydrating face mist or a skin-protecting setting spray.
This step in your skincare routine acts as a protective barrier, keeping your skin looking revitalised, regardless of how long your day is.
By following these five simple steps in your skincare routine—starting with a gentle cleanser, applying toner, hydrating with moisturiser, never skipping sunscreen, and sealing with a setting spray—you can keep your skin healthy and radiant throughout the rainy season.
