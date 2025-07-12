Dermatologist shares hair and skin care tips for the rainy season

Learn essential monsoon hair and skin care tips from a dermatologist to keep your skin glowing and hair healthy during the rainy season.

Come monsoon season, many people notice changes in their skin and hair due to the increased humidity and moisture. This shift in weather can lead to various issues, particularly for those with oily or acne-prone skin, as well as individuals dealing with dandruff or frizzy hair. While the sight and sound of rain may be inviting, adapting a season-friendly hair and skincare routine is essential for your wellness. Here’s a dermatologist-backed guide to help you navigate monsoon hair and skin care effectively.

Monsoon hair and skin care tips

Looking to keep your hair and skin in top shape during the rainy season? Discover valuable tips from Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatology at CK Birla Hospital, on how to tackle the unique challenges of monsoon hair and skin care.

Step 1: Cleanse wisely

Starting your day with a gentle cleansing routine is crucial during the monsoon. Monsoon hair and skin care are essential, as the heightened humidity can lead to excess oil and clogged pores. Therefore, it is important to wash your face twice a day, but avoid over-cleansing. Opt for a mild, pH-balanced face wash that suits your skin type. Individuals with oily skin should look for ingredients such as salicylic acid or tea tree oil for added benefits.

Recommendation: Use a mild foaming or gel cleanser if your skin is dry to retain moisture while cleansing, especially during monsoon hair and skin care routines. Massage the cleanser into your skin for around 30 seconds to ensure a thorough wash without irritation.

Step 2: Exfoliate regularly

Humidity can dull your complexion, so incorporating exfoliation into your monsoon hair and skin care routine is vital. Aim to exfoliate once every two weeks or once a month to remove dead skin cells. This helps improve moisture absorption, resulting in a brighter, healthier appearance for your skin.

Key ingredients: Look for gentle exfoliants that suit your skin type, ensuring a fresh and rejuvenated feel during your monsoon hair and skin care routine.

Step 3: Keep your skin hydrated

Even if it feels counterintuitive, maintaining hydration is crucial for all skin types, especially during the monsoon. Monsoon hair and skin care routines can make a significant difference. Oily skin can still benefit from a lightweight moisturiser, as dehydrated skin can produce more oil.

Product tip: Opt for a gel-based moisturiser that absorbs quickly and provides hydration without greasiness, making it ideal for your monsoon hair and skin care routine. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide are excellent for this purpose.

Step 4: Sunscreen: An unskippable step

Just because it may be cloudy, doesn’t mean UV rays take a break. It is essential to apply sunscreen daily as part of your monsoon hair and skin care routine, regardless of weather conditions. Select a gel-based, broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 to protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

Application advice: Just because it’s cloudy doesn’t mean UV rays take a break. It’s essential to apply sunscreen daily, regardless of weather conditions. Select a gel-based, broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 to protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. For effective monsoon hair and skin care, apply sunscreen generously to all exposed areas about 15 minutes before heading outdoors and reapply every 3-4 hours, especially if you’re outside for extended periods.

Step 5: Focus on scalp health

The humid environment can lead to increased scalp moisture, making it a perfect breeding ground for dandruff and fungal issues during the monsoon season, which is particularly challenging for hair and skin care. Use an anti-dandruff shampoo once or twice a week to maintain a healthy scalp.

Key ingredients to look for: Consider shampoos containing ketoconazole or zinc pyrithione to effectively address scalp concerns, especially during the monsoon season, when hair and skin care become crucial.

Step 6: Keep hair dry and manageable

Avoid getting your hair wet during the rains, as rainwater can be acidic and damaging to your monsoon hair and skin care routine. If it does get wet, rinse with fresh water and apply a gentle shampoo. Keeping your hair tied back can help prevent frizz and breakage.

Step 7: Limit heat styling

The monsoon can lead to frizz, so it’s best to avoid heat styling tools that can worsen the situation. Incorporating monsoon-friendly hair and skin care practices, such as air-drying your hair whenever possible, can help maintain its health. Additionally, avoid using heavy styling products that can clog your follicles.

Step 8: Nourish from within

A healthy diet has a direct impact on the appearance of your skin and hair, especially during the monsoon season when humidity can affect both. Aim to consume at least 2-3 litres of water daily and include seasonal fruits, leafy greens, and omega-3-rich foods like nuts and fish to maintain your natural glow. Prioritising monsoon hair and skin care can also help you effectively manage the challenges of the weather.

Step 9: Opt for minimal makeup

Heavy makeup isn’t ideal during the rainy season, as it can lead to clogged pores. For monsoon hair and skin care, stick to lighter, breathable formulas and consider waterproof products to minimise makeup mishaps.

By following these essential steps for monsoon hair and skin care—starting with a gentle cleanse, regularly exfoliating, keeping your skin hydrated, applying sunscreen diligently, maintaining scalp health, managing hair carefully, nourishing from within, and opting for minimal makeup—you can enjoy the beauty of the monsoon while keeping your skin and hair in top shape.