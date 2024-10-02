6 surprising benefits of a milk bath for your exfoliated and hydrated skin

Like to drink milk for stronger bones and teeth? Make it a part of your skincare routine too, as there are many milk bath benefits.

If someone asks you about a milk bath, you will probably think of Queen Cleopatra of ancient Egypt. It is believed that she used milk baths for softer, smoother skin. It may be just a myth, but taking milk baths may be good for your skin. Milk contains lactic acid that may help to remove dead skin cells. It can also provide hydration and make your skin soft. Milk baths have benefits for skin, but they may not be for everyone. People with sensitive skin need to be more careful, as a milk bath can lead to skin irritation. So, do a patch test before taking the plunge.

What is a milk bath?

A milk bath involves adding milk, or milk-based products, to bathwater to improve skin health. “The lactic acid in milk acts as a mild exfoliant, while the fats and proteins moisturise the skin,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. You can use whole milk, coconut milk, or goat’s milk to prepare a milk bath. Human breast milk is also an option, but there is only evidence for babies. During a study published in the Nutrients journal in 2019, the topical anti-inflammatory effects of human breast milk helped in the treatment of skin problems, such as diaper dermatitis in infants.

What are the benefits of milk baths?

Here are some of the benefits of milk baths:

1. Exfoliation

Milk is a dairy product that consists of lactic acid, a type of alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA). “This acid can help to gently exfoliate the skin by removing dead skin cells and encouraging cell turnover,” says the expert. This process can make the surface of the skin smooth. Unlike mechanical exfoliants like scrubs, lactic acid exfoliates chemically. This natural exfoliation can help reduce the appearance of rough skin, and uneven skin tone.

2. Hydration

Milk, especially whole milk, is rich in fats and proteins that can help to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin. Hundred grams of whole milk has 3.28 g of protein and 3 grams of fats, as per the US Department of Agriculture. The fats can create a barrier on the skin that can help to retain moisture and prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL), which is when moisture escapes from the skin, leaving it dry and irritated. The proteins and vitamins in milk (such as vitamins A, D, and B12) can further help to restore and maintain the skin’s hydration levels. This deep hydration can help improve skin elasticity, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and supple after a milk bath.

3. Soothing

Milk baths have a natural calming effect on irritated or inflamed skin due to the anti-inflammatory properties of milk. People with sunburn may benefit from milk baths, which can help to reduce redness, and irritation. “The natural fats in milk can provide a protective layer that can soothe damaged skin, while lactic acid can gently exfoliate without aggravating inflammation,” says the expert.

4. Softening

Lactic acid makes cell turnover happen fast, and so, can support healthy, smooth skin, as per research published in the Molecules journal in 2018. One of the immediate and noticeable benefits of a milk bath is the way it makes your skin feel softer. The natural emollients in milk, particularly the fats, coat the skin and lock in moisture, leading to smooth and soft skin. When the skin is hydrated and moisturised properly, it becomes more resilient, less prone to cracking or irritation, and feels smoother to the touch. Regular milk baths can improve overall skin texture, making it feel soft.

5. Brightening

The gentle exfoliation provided by the lactic acid in milk helps to get rid of dead skin cells and reveal a more radiant layer of skin beneath. “This natural process can improve skin tone and give the skin a brighter, and more even appearance,” says Dr Malhotra.

6. Anti-ageing

Milk has smoothing, soothing, and anti-ageing effects, as per research published in the Molecules journal in 2021. “Milk’s exfoliating properties can have an anti-ageing effect by promoting cell regeneration and stimulating the production of collagen, which is the protein needed for keeping the skin firm,” says the expert.

How to take a milk bath?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to taking a milk bath:

Fill your bathtub with warm water, but not too hot, as excessively hot water can dry out your skin. The temperature should be comfortable enough to relax in, but gentle enough to avoid damaging your skin’s moisture barrier.

Add one to two cups of milk into the water. You can use various types of milk, depending on your preference.

If you want, you can add a tablespoon of honey to boost the moisturising effects, as honey is a natural humectant.

For sensitive or itchy skin, colloidal oatmeal can be added.

Enter the bath and soak for 15 to 20 minutes. While soaking, gently massage your skin to allow the lactic acid in the milk to exfoliate dead skin cells, and the fats and proteins to nourish and hydrate the skin.

After soaking, rinse off with clean, lukewarm water to remove any milk residue from the skin.

Gently pat your skin dry after rinsing, rather than rubbing it, to maintain the moisturised, soft feeling that the milk bath provides.

Follow it up with a gentle moisturiser to lock in hydration and keep your skin soft.

What are the side effects of milk baths?

A milk bath can be a beneficial skincare treatment that can leave your skin feeling smooth, and hydrated. But there may be a few side effects:

People with dairy allergies might experience skin reactions such as redness, itching, or rashes.

Milk fats can potentially clog pores, especially for those prone to acne or oily skin.

Prolonged soaking in milk may increase the risk of yeast infections due to the sugar content in milk.

Some people with highly sensitive skin may find the lactic acid too harsh, leading to irritation.

FAQs

1. How long should you stay in a milk bath?

The recommended time to stay in a milk bath is around 15 to 20 minutes. This duration allows your skin to absorb the beneficial nutrients from the milk without overexposure, which could dry out your skin. Soaking in water for too long can weaken your skin’s barrier, causing the skin to lose moisture. During the 15 to 20-minute window, the lactic acid in the milk works to gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead cells. The proteins and fats also help lock in hydration, while vitamins and minerals nourish the skin.

2. Do you need to rinse off after a milk bath?

Yes, it is important to rinse off with lukewarm water after a milk bath. While the milk provides hydration and exfoliation, any residue left on your skin after bathing can clog pores, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin. Milk contains fats, sugars, and proteins that can become sticky or film-like on the skin if not rinsed properly, potentially leading to breakouts or irritation. Also, rinsing helps to avoid any unpleasant smell that might develop from milk left on the skin.

3. Can I bathe with milk everyday?

Yes, you can go for a milk bath everyday. Whether you have dry or sensitive skin, a milk bath can be a simple yet indulgent way to improve your skin health. But if it causes skin irritation, try to reduce the frequency of milk baths.