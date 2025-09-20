Medifacials vs parlour facials: Dermatologist explains the difference for your skin
When it comes to skincare, facials are a beloved go-to for many. These treatments let you indulge in a bit of self-care while tackling specific skin issues so that you can achieve the desired glow. But here’s where things can get a bit confusing: what’s the difference between a parlour facial and a medifacial? If you’ve ever found yourself scratching your head over which one to choose, let us break down the differences so that you can make an informed decision.
What are the basics of a facial?
Facials are like a spa day for your skin! They typically include steps like cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing your face, giving your complexion a nice boost. However, keep in mind that not all facials are the same.
- Regular facials (parlour facials): Designed primarily for relaxation and cosmetic enhancement, these are typically offered at beauty salons and spas by trained aestheticians.
- Medical facials (medifacials): These are executed by certified dermatologists and are aimed at treating specific skin issues, such as acne, pigmentation, or signs of ageing.
What is a regular facial?
“Regular facials are a great way to relax and take care of yourself”, Dr Amit Bangia, Dermatologist, Asian Hospital, tells Health Shots. Here’s what to expect:
- Treatment type: These facials usually include light exfoliation, steaming, gentle massage, and hydrating masks.
- Focus: The main goal is cosmetic improvement, enhancing your skin’s appearance through relaxation and light skin treatments.
What are the benefits of regular facials?
- Improves skin texture: Regular exfoliation makes skin smoother and softer.
- Stress relief: The calming environment helps reduce stress, serving as a mental reset, according to the American Heart Association.
- Boosts circulation: Gentle facial massages stimulate blood flow, promoting a healthy, glowing complexion.
- Affordable: Generally, these are more budget-friendly, allowing for regular visits.
- Customizable: Many therapists can adapt the facial to meet your specific skin type and concerns.
- Immediate glow: You leave the salon with that instant, radiant look!
What is a medifacial?
Medifacials or medical facials are specialised treatments that address specific skin concerns using advanced techniques. Dr Amit Bangia shares the main features that make them different:
- Performed by: Only licensed dermatologists handle medifacials, ensuring a more clinical approach to skincare.
- Techniques used: These facials can incorporate a variety of tools and treatments, including microcurrent therapy, dermaplaning, chemical peels, LED therapy and microdermabrasion.
What are the benefits of a medifacial?
Medifacials are powerful tools for managing various skin conditions, including acne and acne scars, hyperpigmentation, dull or tired skin, and signs of ageing (such as fine lines and wrinkles).
- Long-lasting results: With regular sessions, you can achieve significant and lasting improvements in skin health.
- Deep penetration of active ingredients: “These facials ensure that medications and skincare solutions reach deeper layers of the skin for increased effectiveness”, says the dermatologist.
- Customised treatments: Each session can be tailored specifically for your skin concerns by a professional.
What is the difference between a regular facial and a medical facial?
Now that you know the basics of both types, here’s how to decide which one might be right for you:
-
Identify your skin concerns
- General maintenance: “If you’re looking for a bit of relaxation and cosmetic uplift, a regular facial may suit you well”, shares Dr Bangia.
- Targeted treatment: If you have specific issues like severe acne or hyperpigmentation, a medical facial is likely the better choice.
2. Professional expertise needed
- Routine care: An aesthetician is great for general skincare and routine maintenance.
- Specialised care: For more serious conditions, seek out the expertise of a dermatologist as per the American Academy of Dermatology.
3. Budget considerations
- Affordability: Regular facials are usually lighter on the wallet, making them accessible for frequent treatments.
- Investment in long-term care: While medical facials cost more, they may save you money in the long run by effectively addressing persistent skin issues.
4. Time commitment
- Quick refresh: “Regular facials are often shorter and can easily fit into a busy schedule”, explains the dermatologist.
- In-depth treatments: Medifacials may require more time and follow-up visits.
Choosing between a regular facial and a medical facial depends on your skincare needs. If you want a relaxing and enjoyable experience, choose a regular facial. If you want to focus on specific skin issues, a medical facial is the better option.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.