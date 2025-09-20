Search HealthShots…
Medifacials vs parlour facials: Dermatologist explains the difference for your skin

Regular facials vs medical facials: Find out their benefits and see which type is best for your skincare needs to achieve a healthy glow.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 20 Sep 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Amit Bangia
Skin & Hair
What is the difference between a salon facial and a Medifacial? Picture Courtesy: Adobe Stock

When it comes to skincare, facials are a beloved go-to for many. These treatments let you indulge in a bit of self-care while tackling specific skin issues so that you can achieve the desired glow. But here’s where things can get a bit confusing: what’s the difference between a parlour facial and a medifacial? If you’ve ever found yourself scratching your head over which one to choose, let us break down the differences so that you can make an informed decision.

What are the basics of a facial?

Facials are like a spa day for your skin! They typically include steps like cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing your face, giving your complexion a nice boost. However, keep in mind that not all facials are the same.

  • Regular facials (parlour facials): Designed primarily for relaxation and cosmetic enhancement, these are typically offered at beauty salons and spas by trained aestheticians.
  • Medical facials (medifacials): These are executed by certified dermatologists and are aimed at treating specific skin issues, such as acne, pigmentation, or signs of ageing.

What is a regular facial?

“Regular facials are a great way to relax and take care of yourself”, Dr Amit Bangia, Dermatologist, Asian Hospital, tells Health Shots. Here’s what to expect:

  • Treatment type: These facials usually include light exfoliation, steaming, gentle massage, and hydrating masks.
  • Focus: The main goal is cosmetic improvement, enhancing your skin’s appearance through relaxation and light skin treatments.

What are the benefits of regular facials?

  • Improves skin texture: Regular exfoliation makes skin smoother and softer.
  • Stress relief: The calming environment helps reduce stress, serving as a mental reset, according to the American Heart Association.
  • Boosts circulation: Gentle facial massages stimulate blood flow, promoting a healthy, glowing complexion.
  • Affordable: Generally, these are more budget-friendly, allowing for regular visits.
  • Customizable: Many therapists can adapt the facial to meet your specific skin type and concerns.
  • Immediate glow: You leave the salon with that instant, radiant look!

What is a medifacial?

Medifacials or medical facials are specialised treatments that address specific skin concerns using advanced techniques. Dr Amit Bangia shares the main features that make them different:

  • Performed by: Only licensed dermatologists handle medifacials, ensuring a more clinical approach to skincare.
  • Techniques used: These facials can incorporate a variety of tools and treatments, including microcurrent therapy, dermaplaning, chemical peels, LED therapy and microdermabrasion.
Facial massages can be extremely relaxing! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

What are the benefits of a medifacial?

Medifacials are powerful tools for managing various skin conditions, including acne and acne scars, hyperpigmentation, dull or tired skin, and signs of ageing (such as fine lines and wrinkles).

  • Long-lasting results: With regular sessions, you can achieve significant and lasting improvements in skin health.
  • Deep penetration of active ingredients: “These facials ensure that medications and skincare solutions reach deeper layers of the skin for increased effectiveness”, says the dermatologist.
  • Customised treatments: Each session can be tailored specifically for your skin concerns by a professional.

What is the difference between a regular facial and a medical facial?

Now that you know the basics of both types, here’s how to decide which one might be right for you:

  1. Identify your skin concerns

  • General maintenance: “If you’re looking for a bit of relaxation and cosmetic uplift, a regular facial may suit you well”, shares Dr Bangia.
  • Targeted treatment: If you have specific issues like severe acne or hyperpigmentation, a medical facial is likely the better choice.

2. Professional expertise needed

  • Routine care: An aesthetician is great for general skincare and routine maintenance.
  • Specialised care: For more serious conditions, seek out the expertise of a dermatologist as per the American Academy of Dermatology.

3. Budget considerations

  • Affordability: Regular facials are usually lighter on the wallet, making them accessible for frequent treatments.
  • Investment in long-term care: While medical facials cost more, they may save you money in the long run by effectively addressing persistent skin issues.

4. Time commitment

  • Quick refresh: “Regular facials are often shorter and can easily fit into a busy schedule”, explains the dermatologist.
  • In-depth treatments: Medifacials may require more time and follow-up visits.

Choosing between a regular facial and a medical facial depends on your skincare needs. If you want a relaxing and enjoyable experience, choose a regular facial. If you want to focus on specific skin issues, a medical facial is the better option.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

