Medifacials vs parlour facials: Dermatologist explains the difference for your skin

Regular facials vs medical facials: Find out their benefits and see which type is best for your skincare needs to achieve a healthy glow.

When it comes to skincare, facials are a beloved go-to for many. These treatments let you indulge in a bit of self-care while tackling specific skin issues so that you can achieve the desired glow. But here’s where things can get a bit confusing: what’s the difference between a parlour facial and a medifacial? If you’ve ever found yourself scratching your head over which one to choose, let us break down the differences so that you can make an informed decision.

What are the basics of a facial?

Facials are like a spa day for your skin! They typically include steps like cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing your face, giving your complexion a nice boost. However, keep in mind that not all facials are the same.

Regular facials (parlour facials): Designed primarily for relaxation and cosmetic enhancement, these are typically offered at beauty salons and spas by trained aestheticians.

Medical facials (medifacials): These are executed by certified dermatologists and are aimed at treating specific skin issues, such as acne, pigmentation, or signs of ageing.

What is a regular facial?

“Regular facials are a great way to relax and take care of yourself”, Dr Amit Bangia, Dermatologist, Asian Hospital, tells Health Shots. Here’s what to expect:

Treatment type: These facials usually include light exfoliation, steaming, gentle massage, and hydrating masks.

Focus: The main goal is cosmetic improvement, enhancing your skin’s appearance through relaxation and light skin treatments.

What are the benefits of regular facials?

Improves skin texture: Regular exfoliation makes skin smoother and softer.

Stress relief: The calming environment helps reduce stress, serving as a mental reset, according to the American Heart Association .

Boosts circulation: Gentle Gentle facial massages stimulate blood flow, promoting a healthy, glowing complexion.

Affordable: Generally, these are more budget-friendly, allowing for regular visits.

Customizable: Many therapists can adapt the facial to meet your specific skin type and concerns.

Immediate glow: You leave the salon with that instant, radiant look!

What is a medifacial?

Medifacials or medical facials are specialised treatments that address specific skin concerns using advanced techniques. Dr Amit Bangia shares the main features that make them different:

Performed by: Only licensed dermatologists handle medifacials, ensuring a more clinical approach to skincare.

Techniques used: These facials can incorporate a variety of tools and treatments, including microcurrent therapy, dermaplaning, chemical peels, LED therapy and microdermabrasion.

What are the benefits of a medifacial?

Medifacials are powerful tools for managing various skin conditions, including acne and acne scars, hyperpigmentation, dull or tired skin, and signs of ageing (such as fine lines and wrinkles).

Long-lasting results: With regular sessions, you can achieve significant and lasting improvements in skin health.

Deep penetration of active ingredients: “These facials ensure that medications and skincare solutions reach deeper layers of the skin for increased effectiveness”, says the dermatologist.

Customised treatments: Each session can be tailored specifically for your skin concerns by a professional.

What is the difference between a regular facial and a medical facial?

Now that you know the basics of both types, here’s how to decide which one might be right for you:

Identify your skin concerns

General maintenance: “If you’re looking for a bit of relaxation and cosmetic uplift, a regular facial may suit you well”, shares Dr Bangia.

Dr Bangia. Targeted treatment: If you have specific issues like severe acne or hyperpigmentation, a medical facial is likely the better choice.

2. Professional expertise needed

Routine care: An aesthetician is great for general skincare and routine maintenance.

Specialised care: For more serious conditions, seek out the expertise of a dermatologist as per the American Academy of Dermatology .

3. Budget considerations

Affordability: Regular facials are usually lighter on the wallet, making them accessible for frequent treatments.

Investment in long-term care: While medical facials cost more, they may save you money in the long run by effectively addressing persistent skin issues.

4. Time commitment

Quick refresh: “Regular facials are often shorter and can easily fit into a busy schedule”, explains the dermatologist.

In-depth treatments: Medifacials may require more time and follow-up visits.

Choosing between a regular facial and a medical facial depends on your skincare needs. If you want a relaxing and enjoyable experience, choose a regular facial. If you want to focus on specific skin issues, a medical facial is the better option.