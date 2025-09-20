Medifacials vs parlour facials: Dermatologist explains the difference for your skin

When it comes to skincare, facials are a beloved go-to for many. These treatments let you indulge in a bit of self-care while tackling specific skin issues so that you can achieve the desired glow. But here’s where things can get a bit confusing: what’s the difference between a parlour facial and a medifacial? If you’ve ever found yourself scratching your head over which one to choose, let us break down the differences so that you can make an informed decision.
What are the basics of a facial?
Facials are like a spa day for your skin! They typically include steps like cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing your face, giving your complexion a nice boost. However, keep in mind that not all facials are the same.
Regular facials (parlour facials): Designed primarily for relaxation and cosmetic enhancement, these are typically offered at beauty salons and spas by trained aestheticians.
Medical facials (medifacials): These are executed by certified dermatologists and are aimed at treating specific skin issues, such as acne, pigmentation, or signs of ageing.
What is a regular facial?
“Regular facials are a great way to relax and take care of yourself”, Dr Amit Bangia, Dermatologist, Asian Hospital, tells Health Shots. Here’s what to expect:
Treatment type: These facials usually include light exfoliation, steaming, gentle massage, and hydrating masks.
Focus: The main goal is cosmetic improvement, enhancing your skin’s appearance through relaxation and light skin treatments.
What are the benefits of regular facials?
Improves skin texture: Regular exfoliation makes skin smoother and softer.
Stress relief: The calming environment helps reduce stress, serving as a mental reset, according to the American Heart Association.
Affordability: Regular facials are usually lighter on the wallet, making them accessible for frequent treatments.
Investment in long-term care: While medical facials cost more, they may save you money in the long run by effectively addressing persistent skin issues.
4. Time commitment
Quick refresh: “Regular facials are often shorter and can easily fit into a busy schedule”, explains the dermatologist.
In-depth treatments: Medifacials may require more time and follow-up visits.
Choosing between a regular facial and a medical facial depends on your skincare needs. If you want a relaxing and enjoyable experience, choose a regular facial. If you want to focus on specific skin issues, a medical facial is the better option.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!