What is the best time to apply skincare products for maximum results?

Optimal times to use skincare products for optimal results: How to align routine with skin's natural rhythms for healthy, glowing skin?

Have you ever wondered why skincare products come with instructions on how and when to use them? It might seem like a marketing trick, especially if you spent a lot on that fancy night cream. But it’s important to follow these guidelines. Our skin has its own internal clock that shows the best times to use products for maximum benefits. How do you adjust your skincare routine to align with this timing for beautiful, glowing skin?

What should your morning skincare routine be?

Morning is important for your skin because it protects it from factors such as pollution, ultraviolet rays, and oxidative stress. These factors can harm your skin. That’s why your morning routine should focus on strengthening your skin’s barrier.

Antioxidants, such as vitamin C, are beneficial during this time. Research from Harvard Health shows that vitamin C can neutralise free radicals caused by sun exposure, helping reduce potential damage. However, using sunscreen is important. A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology shows that applying sunscreen daily can prevent skin ageing, pigmentation, and even skin cancer. “A lightweight moisturiser that helps the skin barrier can also be a great addition to your daytime routine. It is important to create a protective barrier that lasts throughout the day,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor tells Health Shots.

The sun’s rays can still reach you on cloudy days. Due to this, you should always wear sunscreen, even when it’s overcast.

Why does my skin get oily in the afternoon?

As the afternoon sun shines brightly, your skin absorbs not only UV rays but also dirt and pollutants. By mid-afternoon, your skin feels greasier. This is due to the buildup of sebum, sweat, and environmental debris, which can worsen skin conditions such as acne or rosacea.

Reapplying sunscreen is very important. If you think putting it on once in the morning is enough, think again! Doctors recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours, especially when you’re in direct sunlight. “In addition to sunscreen, calming ingredients like niacinamide can help reduce inflammation caused by environmental stress,” says the dermatologist. This can lower redness and control oil production, helping you maintain a balanced, fresh complexion throughout the day.

What happens to your skin during the night?

At night, your skin undergoes significant changes. This is when your skin repairs and regenerates itself the most. Research published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology indicates that your skin’s natural repair processes are most effective at night. DNA repair accelerates, new cells are produced more quickly, and barrier recovery occurs efficiently.

Evening is the best time to use treatment products. Retinoids and exfoliants such as AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta-hydroxy acids) are effective in nighttime skincare routines. “These ingredients help boost collagen production, improve skin texture, and support skin renewal over time. However, be patient; when you first start using retinoids, they can irritate your skin and make it more sensitive to sunlight,” says Dr Kapoor. That’s why it is better to apply them at night when your skin is less exposed to environmental stress.

As the night goes on, your skin loses more moisture and becomes more prone to dryness. “Using a rich moisturiser or barrier cream during this time can help restore hydration and support recovery”, says the doctor.

Why timing matters in dermatology?

Timing is important for good clinical outcomes. Research in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy shows that wound healing, barrier recovery, and inflammation follow natural biological rhythms. “For example, if you time your post-procedure care, such as after chemical peels, laser treatments, or microneedling, to these natural repair periods, it can improve healing and reduce irritation”, says the expert. You need to think about both which products you use and when you use them.

What helps to maintain healthy skin?

Your skin has an internal clock that is important for maintaining healthy skin. To support this, protecting your skin during the day and nourishing it at night helps your skincare work in sync with your body’s natural rhythms. “Creating a skincare routine that aligns with your skin’s natural rhythms can make your products work better and promote healthier skin over time”, shares Dr Kapoor. So, when you apply your night cream or wash your face after a long day, you are participating in a careful interplay with your skin’s internal clock.