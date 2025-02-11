Best vitamin C serums: Top 6 substitutes of Mario Badescu that will give you a radiant glow
Radiant glow and beautiful skin is something we all desire, and you can get it thanks to the many skincare products available in the market. Take the first step towards the skin of your dreams by choosing the right vitamin C serum. With its brightening, anti-ageing and skin-protecting benefits, it may fade dark spots, boost collagen and fight free radicals. When it comes to choosing a vitamin C serum, many people swear by the goodness of Mario Badescu as it claims to deliver visible results. However, its premium price tag may not suit everyone’s budget. But don’t worry, we have curated a list of the best budget-friendly alternatives that offer similar benefits. Explore these top picks and get glowing skin.
Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Are you looking for the best vitamin C serum? Try this one as it is a lightweight, antioxidant-rich serum. It contains vitamin C, collagen and sodium hyaluronate to brighten skin, reduce fine lines and hydrate it.
Specifications of Mario Badescu Serum:
Benefits: Brightening
Skin type: All
Reasons to buy:
- It may be the best vitamin C serum for face as it offers a brightening effect.
- Boosts hydration and skin elasticity.
Reasons to avoid:
- Expensive
- Not suitable for use with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol due to possible irritation.
Why choose: It claims to offer visible brightening and anti-aging benefits.
Customer feedback: Customers praise its glow-boosting and scar-fading properties.
Also Read: Best vitamin C serums for oily skin: 10 picks for healthy and glowing skin
Best vitamin C serum: 6 alternatives to MARIO BADESCU
Here is a list of the best vitamin C serum for hyperpigmentation:
1. Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum
The best vitamin C serum can keep your skin healthy. So, try this one from Minimalist, which contains vitamin C, vitamin E, ferulic acid, and fullerenes to offer skin brightening and antioxidant protection.
Specifications of Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Glow-boosting
Reasons to buy:
- Offers powerful brightening benefits.
- Affordable alternative
Reasons to avoid:
- Some customers report inconsistencies in bottle fill levels.
- It may not be suitable for highly sensitive skin.
Why choose: It may offers a high concentration of Vitamin C with added antioxidants.
Customer reaction: Users love the healthy glow and quick absorption. However, some complain about packaging issues.
2. Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum
Try Dot & Key as it promises to offer the best vitamin C serum. It contains a 10% Triple Vitamin C formula along with orange blood and pumpkin extract to fade dark spots, brighten dull skin, and boost collagen production.
Specifications of Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Dark spot correction, brightening, glow
Reasons to buy:
- Triple Vitamin C blend
- Helps with dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
- Cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulphate-free.
Reasons to avoid:
- Some customers feel the consistency is too watery.
- Results may vary based on skin type.
Why choose: It may be the best vitamin C serum for oily skin as it promises to offer multi-benefit skincare.
Customer reactions: Users praise its ability to brighten and even skin tone, but some find it too runny.
Also Read: 5 best vitamin C serums for dry skin you must try!
3. Plum 15% Vitamin C Serum
Plum A 15% Vitamin C face serum may be one of the most affordable options. This vitamin C serum for dry skin contains mandarin extract, Kakadu plum, and betaine to reduce pigmentation, fight oxidative stress, and hydrate skin.
Specifications of Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Dark spot correction, reduced hyperpigmentation
Reasons to buy:
- Offers visible skin brightening.
- Lightweight and hydrating
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users feel it doesn’t provide enough sun protection.
Why choose: It is a well-balanced formula that offers radiant skin.
Customer reaction: Most customers love its lightweight texture and brightening effects. However, some mention it may not be as effective for deeper pigmentation.
4. Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum
Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum may be the best vitamin C serum as it is a gentle, water-based formula. It contains 0.5% Ferulic Acid for maximum stability and reduced irritation, which makes it perfect for beginners.
Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum:
Benefits: Brightening
Skin type: All
Reasons to buy:
- Ideal for sensitive skin.
- Ferulic Acid enhances Vitamin C stability.
- Lightweight, non-greasy, and fragrance-free.
Reasons to avoid:
- It may not be strong enough for those looking for high-potency Vitamin C
- Mild characteristic odor
Why choose: If you have sensitive skin or are new to Vitamin C, this gentle yet effective formula may be a great starting point.
Customer reaction: Users find it non-irritating and brightening. However, some note the smell and lower potency in comparison to stronger alternatives.
Also Read: 5 best Korean vitamin C serums to brighten your skin
5. COSRX Pure Vitamin C Face Serum (23%)
COSRX Pure Vitamin C Face Serum may be a good addition to your skincare routine. It is a high-potency 23% Vitamin C serum, which contains vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to target fine lines, uneven skin tone, and dullness.
Specifications of COSRX Pure Vitamin C Face Serum:
Skin type: Sensitive
Benefits: Brightening
Reasons to buy:
- 23% pure Ascorbic Acid for intense brightening.
- Antioxidant-rich formula
Reasons to avoid:
- Can oxidize quickly if not stored properly.
- High potency may cause irritation
Why choose: It promises to offer fast results.
Customer reaction: Many love its potent brightening effect, but some struggle with oxidation issues and strong reactions on sensitive skin.
6. Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum
Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum may be the best vitamin C serum. It is a hydrating and brightening Vitamin C serum that enhances collagen production, improves skin elasticity, and fights photoaging with liposomal technology.
Specifications of Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum:
Skin type: Normal
Benefits: Dark spot correction
Reasons to buy:
- Offers longer-lasting benefits
- Visible results in just 28 days
Reasons to avoid:
- Higher price
- Some users feel it is not potent enough for severe hyperpigmentation.
Why choose: It comes with science-backed results and is a dermatologist-approved formula.
Customer reaction: Most users find it effective for reducing dark spots. However, some feel it is overpriced.
Also Read: How to choose a face serum that suits your skin type: A guide you shouldn’t miss
How to choose the best vitamin C serum?
To make the most out of the best vitamin C serum, it is important to pick the right one:
1. When choosing a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, concern and budget.
2. If you have skin sensitivity, opt for a gentler concentration of vitamin C for skin and for sun-damaged skin, go for a higher concentration.
3. Look for additional ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide to boost hydration and combat dark spots.
4. Check the form of the best vitamin C serum like ethyl ascorbic acid or ascorbic acid and check for antioxidants like vitamin E or ferulic acid.
5. Consider the packaging of the serum. Ensure it comes in an air-tight and dark bottle to preserve vitamin C’s potency.
Choose the best vitamin C serum and keep your skin healthy!
Best vitamin C serum
What is the best time to apply Vitamin C serum?
Apply Vitamin C serum in the morning after cleansing. Follow up with sunscreen to protect against free radicals.
Can I use Vitamin C serum with other skincare products?
Avoid combining vitamin C with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol, as it may cause irritation and reduce effectiveness.
How long does it take to see results from Vitamin C serum?
It may take 4-6 weeks to notice visible improvements like brighter skin and reduced dark spots.
Is Vitamin C serum suitable for sensitive skin?
Yes, but start with a lower concentration (10%) and perform a patch test to avoid irritation.
