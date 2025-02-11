Best vitamin C serums: Top 6 substitutes of Mario Badescu that will give you a radiant glow

Do you love the benefits of Mario Badescu vitamin C serum but not its price? Discover these top Vitamin C serum options for similar benefits.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Radiant glow and beautiful skin is something we all desire, and you can get it thanks to the many skincare products available in the market. Take the first step towards the skin of your dreams by choosing the right vitamin C serum. With its brightening, anti-ageing and skin-protecting benefits, it may fade dark spots, boost collagen and fight free radicals. When it comes to choosing a vitamin C serum, many people swear by the goodness of Mario Badescu as it claims to deliver visible results. However, its premium price tag may not suit everyone’s budget. But don’t worry, we have curated a list of the best budget-friendly alternatives that offer similar benefits. Explore these top picks and get glowing skin.

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

Are you looking for the best vitamin C serum? Try this one as it is a lightweight, antioxidant-rich serum. It contains vitamin C, collagen and sodium hyaluronate to brighten skin, reduce fine lines and hydrate it.

B003L8RVZ0

Specifications of Mario Badescu Serum:

Benefits: Brightening

Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

It may be the best vitamin C serum for face as it offers a brightening effect.

Boosts hydration and skin elasticity.

Reasons to avoid:

Expensive

Not suitable for use with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol due to possible irritation.

Why choose: It claims to offer visible brightening and anti-aging benefits.

Customer feedback: Customers praise its glow-boosting and scar-fading properties.

Also Read: Best vitamin C serums for oily skin: 10 picks for healthy and glowing skin

Best vitamin C serum: 6 alternatives to MARIO BADESCU

Here is a list of the best vitamin C serum for hyperpigmentation:

1. Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum

The best vitamin C serum can keep your skin healthy. So, try this one from Minimalist, which contains vitamin C, vitamin E, ferulic acid, and fullerenes to offer skin brightening and antioxidant protection.

B09VPNK8VP

Specifications of Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Glow-boosting

Reasons to buy:

Offers powerful brightening benefits.

Affordable alternative

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers report inconsistencies in bottle fill levels.

It may not be suitable for highly sensitive skin.

Why choose: It may offers a high concentration of Vitamin C with added antioxidants.

Customer reaction: Users love the healthy glow and quick absorption. However, some complain about packaging issues.

2. Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum

Try Dot & Key as it promises to offer the best vitamin C serum. It contains a 10% Triple Vitamin C formula along with orange blood and pumpkin extract to fade dark spots, brighten dull skin, and boost collagen production.

B0BCQ5LSNP

Specifications of Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Dark spot correction, brightening, glow

Reasons to buy:

Triple Vitamin C blend

Helps with dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulphate-free.

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers feel the consistency is too watery.

Results may vary based on skin type.

Why choose: It may be the best vitamin C serum for oily skin as it promises to offer multi-benefit skincare.

Customer reactions: Users praise its ability to brighten and even skin tone, but some find it too runny.

Also Read: 5 best vitamin C serums for dry skin you must try!

3. Plum 15% Vitamin C Serum

Plum A 15% Vitamin C face serum may be one of the most affordable options. This vitamin C serum for dry skin contains mandarin extract, Kakadu plum, and betaine to reduce pigmentation, fight oxidative stress, and hydrate skin.

B095KHDP1N

Specifications of Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Dark spot correction, reduced hyperpigmentation

Reasons to buy:

Offers visible skin brightening.

Lightweight and hydrating

Reasons to avoid:

Some users feel it doesn’t provide enough sun protection.

Why choose: It is a well-balanced formula that offers radiant skin.

Customer reaction: Most customers love its lightweight texture and brightening effects. However, some mention it may not be as effective for deeper pigmentation.

4. Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum

Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum may be the best vitamin C serum as it is a gentle, water-based formula. It contains 0.5% Ferulic Acid for maximum stability and reduced irritation, which makes it perfect for beginners.

B09GPSR5N4

Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum:

Benefits: Brightening

Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

Ideal for sensitive skin.

Ferulic Acid enhances Vitamin C stability.

Lightweight, non-greasy, and fragrance-free.

Reasons to avoid:

It may not be strong enough for those looking for high-potency Vitamin C

Mild characteristic odor

Why choose: If you have sensitive skin or are new to Vitamin C, this gentle yet effective formula may be a great starting point.

Customer reaction: Users find it non-irritating and brightening. However, some note the smell and lower potency in comparison to stronger alternatives.

Also Read: 5 best Korean vitamin C serums to brighten your skin

5. COSRX Pure Vitamin C Face Serum (23%)

COSRX Pure Vitamin C Face Serum may be a good addition to your skincare routine. It is a high-potency 23% Vitamin C serum, which contains vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to target fine lines, uneven skin tone, and dullness.

B09ZY8T55Y

Specifications of COSRX Pure Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: Sensitive

Benefits: Brightening

Reasons to buy:

23% pure Ascorbic Acid for intense brightening.

Antioxidant-rich formula

Reasons to avoid:

Can oxidize quickly if not stored properly.

High potency may cause irritation

Why choose: It promises to offer fast results.

Customer reaction: Many love its potent brightening effect, but some struggle with oxidation issues and strong reactions on sensitive skin.

6. Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum

Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum may be the best vitamin C serum. It is a hydrating and brightening Vitamin C serum that enhances collagen production, improves skin elasticity, and fights photoaging with liposomal technology.

B00JHFPH2U

Specifications of Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum:

Skin type: Normal

Benefits: Dark spot correction

Reasons to buy:

Offers longer-lasting benefits

Visible results in just 28 days

Reasons to avoid:

Higher price

Some users feel it is not potent enough for severe hyperpigmentation.

Why choose: It comes with science-backed results and is a dermatologist-approved formula.

Customer reaction: Most users find it effective for reducing dark spots. However, some feel it is overpriced.

Also Read: How to choose a face serum that suits your skin type: A guide you shouldn’t miss

How to choose the best vitamin C serum?

To make the most out of the best vitamin C serum, it is important to pick the right one:

1. When choosing a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, concern and budget.

2. If you have skin sensitivity, opt for a gentler concentration of vitamin C for skin and for sun-damaged skin, go for a higher concentration.

3. Look for additional ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide to boost hydration and combat dark spots.

4. Check the form of the best vitamin C serum like ethyl ascorbic acid or ascorbic acid and check for antioxidants like vitamin E or ferulic acid.

5. Consider the packaging of the serum. Ensure it comes in an air-tight and dark bottle to preserve vitamin C’s potency.

Choose the best vitamin C serum and keep your skin healthy!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)