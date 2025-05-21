Malaika Arora shares her unique hack to reduce a puffy face, and it doesn’t involve ice!

Do you often wake up in the morning with a swollen and puffy face? Try this life-changing hack that Malaika Arora shared to reduce face puffiness.

Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood actress, is quite famous for her fitness and attractive physique even at the age of 51. Be it yoga to stay fit or natural ways to improve health, Malaika Arora misses no chance to share her fitness and sometimes even skincare secrets with her fans and followers. Recently, the mother of one took to her Instagram to reveal one life-changing hack that works for her to reduce face puffiness. If you are someone who often wakes up with a swollen or puffy face, you might want to give this unusual trick a try.

No ice, no problem: Malaika Arora’s go-to remedy for a puffy face

There is no denying that Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast. Whether it is yoga, Pilates, or a regular gym workout, Malaika Arora swears by a daily workout to keep her body and mind in shape. But just like the rest of us, she too has days when she wakes up with a puffy or bloated face.

On one such day, while getting ready for a shoot, Malaika Arora shared a behind-the-scenes clip and said, “I’m here at shoot today and just one of those days I think I’ve woken up very very very swollen and fully I can say I’m so puffy.”

Her first instinct was to try something that many people on social media swear by—ice water face dip. But it turns out this hack is not for her.

“A lot of people are there who do things like that, where you know, I’ve seen it all over, dunking their face in a bowl of ice, and I’m sure that really helps. I can’t do it because one I’ve got terrible issues with my sinus, so if I do that I’ll be suffering with the worst sinus, and somewhere when I do that, I feel a little claustrophobic so ice doesn’t work for me.”

So, what does she do instead? She uses the rubber band hack! Yes, you read that right. Malaika Arora uses a pair of rubber bands to de-puff her face and no, it is not as weird as it sounds once you understand how it works.

“I’ve tried it but let me tell you all you need are two rubber bands. All you gotta do is take these rubber bands and put it around your ears before so you can do this like in the morning when you wake up you know when you’re like walking around.” Malaika Arora admits it might look a little strange, but it does the job.

“I know I look really strange but just put that over there walk around before your makeup put it trust me it just and keep it on for some time you know it just makes such a huge difference it actually just and tighter the rubber band the better because then it really yanks it and holds it in place.”

Talking about the benefits of this hack, Malaika Arora says, “I guess maybe because your lymph nodes and all are all situated around the way I’m guessing that’s the reason, so put that over there keep it on for some time and you’ll actually see your face looks completely de-puffed it actually looks nice and snatched and it’s magic. Try it.”

Is there any science behind this rubber band trick?

This hack might seem new to some, but it actually stems from a Korean beauty trend that gained attention on TikTok. The idea is that wearing rubber bands on the ears for around 10 minutes stimulates lymphatic drainage, which may help reduce face puffiness and slim the face temporarily.

However, medical experts do not suggest to try this hack. Dermatologist Dr Mohna Chauhan weighs in on this viral trend. “Using rubber bands on the ears as a method to reduce facial puffiness is not only ineffective but it can also be harmful. It may lead to a number of adverse effects such as skin irritation, bruising, nerve compression, or impaired blood circulation. In some cases, prolonged pressure can even cause long-term damage to the delicate skin and underlying tissues.”

“If puffiness is persistent or concerning, it’s always best to consult a dermatologist or a physician to find the cause of it,” added Dr Chauhan. So while Malaika might find it helpful, this method is not medically approved and should be approached with caution.

Check out her Instagram post here:

How to reduce face puffiness?

If you are not quite ready to wrap rubber bands around your ears, here are some expert-backed ways to reduce puffiness:

Try a gentle face massage to stimulate the lymph nodes to reduce fluid retention.

Use a cold compress to soothe the skin and reduce swelling.

Drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins and reduce bloating.

Sleeping well and sleeping on your back can prevent fluid from collecting in your face.

Too much salt in your diet can lead to water retention and puffiness. So, avoid it.

Elevate your head while sleeping to avoid fluid accumulation around your face.

Try Gua Sha, a facial massage tool, to promote lymphatic drainage and improve blood circulation.

If you still want to try the rubber band hack shared by Malaika Arora, speak to a dermatologist for the right advice.