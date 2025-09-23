Why is it important to maintain your skin’s pH balance? 7 expert tips for healthy skin

Keep your skin healthy this post-monsoon season by understanding how pH balance works, expert tips for keeping your skin glowingly hydrated.

The post-monsoon season is often a welcome change. Still, it also brings unique challenges for skin health that should not be overlooked. The fluctuating humidity levels, sudden temperature changes, and increased exposure to environmental pollutants can create ideal conditions for skin issues to develop. One of the most critical yet often ignored aspects during this time is maintaining your skin’s pH balance. The importance of skin pH during this season is emphasised by offering expert advice and practical tips to keep your skin healthy.

What is a good pH for your skin?

To grasp why pH balance is vital, it’s essential to understand what skin pH is. The skin is protected by an acidic film known as the acid mantle, with a natural pH ranging from 4.5 to 5.5.

Functions of the acid mantle:

Barrier protection: This mildly acidic environment inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria and pathogens.

Enzymatic activity: Supports enzymes that help maintain the skin barrier and promote healthy skin renewal.

Hydration regulation: Helps in keeping the skin hydrated by preventing excessive water loss.

“When the skin’s pH is disrupted due to various external and internal factors, such as harsh cleansers, environmental stressors, or changes in humidity, it can lead to numerous skin concerns”, Dr Vishakha Dhorde, Dermatologist, tells Health Shots.

Does post-monsoon affect skin?

During the post-monsoon season, high humidity and increased moisture can significantly impact skin pH. Here’s how:

Increased sweating and sebum production: Humidity leads to more sweating, which, coupled with excess oil, can create a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi.

Trapped moisture: “Wet clothing and prolonged exposure to rainwater further compromise the skin barrier”, says the dermatologist.

Over-cleansing: Many people tend to over-wash their faces to remove sweat or oil, stripping away natural oils and pushing the skin’s pH toward alkalinity.

What is the consequence of a pH imbalance?

An alkaline shift can weaken the acid mantle, leading to:

Breakouts

Irritation and redness

Excessive dryness or oiliness

Flare-ups of skin conditions like eczema and seborrheic dermatitis

If the skin is too acidic, it can become sensitive and reactive, which can lead to more problems.

Why is the pH balance important?

Maintaining an optimal pH level is crucial for various reasons:

Skin barrier integrity: An intact skin barrier is essential for preventing infections and maintaining hydration.

Regulated oil production: “Balanced pH helps to control oil secretion, reducing the likelihood of clogged pores”, shares the dermatologist.

Healthy microbiome: A well-maintained pH fosters a balanced skin microbiome, which is essential for defending the skin against external aggressors and inflammation.

How to maintain the pH balance of the skin?

Dr Vishakha Dhorde shares some expert recommendations to help you maintain your skin’s pH balance during the post-monsoon season: