10 lip balms with SPF in India: Best options for sun protection and soft lips

Say goodbye to sunburnt lips with a good lip balm with SPF for everyday use. Here are our top picks for you.

Just like your skin, your lips deserve sun protection. While you slather on sunscreen before stepping out, you may forget about your lips. The result? Dryness, pigmentation, peeling, or even long-term sun damage. The perfect way to tackle this is by using a good lip balm with SPF that can hydrate and shield your pout from harsh UV rays. This multitasking wonder not only guards against harmful UV rays but also keeps your lips soft, supple, and smooth. From clear, no-fuss formulas to tinted beauties with a touch of glam, a lip balm with SPF delivers both care and style. Check out this list of the best lip balms with SPF and add the perfect one to your skincare kit.

Best lip balm with SPF: 10 picks for you

During a study, published in Pharmacy Reports, a lip balm with 5% VCO and 15% CPO showed the highest SPF (15.4), stable physical properties, and effective sun protection, making it suitable for treating sun-induced chapped lips.

Here are some of the best lip balms with SPF to try in 2025:

1. Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm Aloe Vera With Vitamin E SPF 45

Shield your lips with this ultra-sheer SPF 45 lip balm that lasts as long as the fun does! Infused with soothing aloe vera and vitamin E, this lip balm with SPF moisturises for up to 12 hours while offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. It is perfect for outdoor lovers as it comforts dry lips and keeps them smooth, soft, and sun-safe throughout the day.

Specifications:

SPF: 45

Skin type: All

Scent: Aloe vera

B001U49QK0

2. SebaMed Lip Defense Balm SPF 30 with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil

Soothe and repair dry, chapped lips with SebaMed Lip Defense. This SPF 30 lip balm regenerates inflamed lips with vitamin E, chamomile, and a powerful 8% rice bran oil plus 2% jojoba oil formula. Clinically tested and paraffin-free, this lip balm with SPF offers intensive care for sensitive lips. The nourishing stick delivers sun protection, deep hydration, and faster healing in every swipe.

Specifications:

SPF: 20 to 30

Skin type: All

Scent: N/A

B0D9LQPVVB

3. NMFe Moisturising Lip Care SPF 40+

NMFe Moisturising Lip Care SPF 40+ is a dermatologically tested balm specially designed for dry, chapped lips, which is ideal for those on isotretinoin therapy. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, this best lip balm with SPF deeply hydrates, soothes, and protects against UV damage. Its moisture-rich formula keeps lips soft and smooth even in winter. With SPF 40+, it shields delicate lips from sun damage, making it a perfect daily essential for long-lasting lip care.

Specifications:

SPF: 40

Skin type: Dry

Finish type: Natural

B08L3QWCRG

4. Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm with SPF 30, Vitamin C & Resorcinol

Get brighter, nourished lips with this potent Deconstruct lip balm featuring 1% vitamin C, SPF 30 and 0.1% resorcinol. Designed for dry, pigmented lips, it fades discoloration, moisturizes deeply, and softens flakiness. Murumuru butter ensures hydration, while UV filters guard against sun damage. Suitable for all genders and skin types, it is a daily lip essential that repairs and protects.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

Finish type: Glossy

B0BV34LQRP

5. Minimalist Lip Balm with Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid, SPF 30

Protect and nourish your lips with Minimalist’s SPF 30 Lip Balm. Powered by ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter, this lip balm with SPF intensely hydrates and soothes chapped lips. It offers German-imported UV filters that give broad-spectrum protection with a tested SPF of 41. Lightweight and emollient, it locks in moisture, repairs the barrier, and is safe for everyday use on all skin types.

Specifications:

SPF: 30

Skin type: All

Finish type: Satin

B0BJ6XPC77

6. Neutrogena Lip Moisturiser SPF 15

This dermatologist-developed lip balm from Neutrogena offers simple, effective care with SPF 15 protection. The PABA-free, fragrance-free formula uses castor oil, beeswax, and petrolatum to soothe, soften, and shield lips from sun, wind, and dry weather. Ideal for both men and women, this lip balm with SPF glides on smoothly without a waxy feel and keeps lips healthy-looking and moisturized all year long.

Specifications:

SPF: 15

Skin type: Combination

Finish type: Natural

B005CPZK26

7. TrueWise Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA+++ & Kojic Acid

Brighten and protect with this powerful SPF 50 PA+++ tinted lip balm. Packed with beetroot extract, kojic acid, peptides, and ceramides, this tinted lip balm can hydrate, fade pigmentation, and give lips a glossy finish. This lip balm can also lock in moisture and nourish, which makes it ideal for dark or dry lips.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

Skin type: Normal

Finish type: Matte

B0DZP7YZDC

8. Dot & Key Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50

Combat sun damage and dryness with this non-tinted SPF 50 lip balm from Dot & Key. Infused with ceramides, shea butter, and avocado oil, this lip balm with SPF hydrates instantly while repairing your lip’s moisture barrier. With its lightweight yet deeply nourishing formula, it locks in hydration for smooth, plump lips. It comes with a fruity twist and mess-free application, which makes it perfect for daily protection and repair.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

Skin type: Dry

Finish type: Natural

B0DCBCL72R

9. Foxtale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm with Vitamin C & Peptides

Say goodbye to dark lips with Foxtale’s Vitamin C-powered tinted balm. With SPF 30, it shields from UV rays while brightening pigmented areas. Hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps, and peptides smooth out lip lines. The light mauve glaze tint adds shine and even tone. This lip balm with SPF is great for those seeking vibrant, hydrated lips with a touch of color and sun defense.

Specifications:

SPF: 30

Skin type: All

Finish type: Glossy

B0DLWQSRSL

10. The Derma Co 1% Vitamin C Brightening Lip Balm with SPF 50

Fade pigmentation and protect with The Derma Co’s dermatologist-backed lip balm. Featuring 1% vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this lip balm brightens lips, evens tone, and hydrates deeply. The SPF 50 PA+++ formula defends against UV rays while boosting the skin barrier. Ideal for dark, dry, or smoker’s lips, it delivers clinically effective results in a smooth, mess-free format.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

Scent: Unscented

Benefits: Softening

B0DLGQ3TZP

Best overall product: The Derma Co 1% Vitamin C Brightening Lip Balm SPF 50

Combining high SPF 50 protection with brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, The Derma Co offers comprehensive care for dry, pigmented lips. It hydrates, repairs, and evens out lip tone, making it a dermatologist-recommended all-in-one solution for sun defense, nourishment, and visible lip pigmentation reduction.

Best value for money: Minimalist Lip Balm with Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid SPF 30

Minimalist’s lip balm delivers premium hydration, sun protection, and barrier repair at an affordable price. With SPF 30, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, it suits all skin types and offers high-performance ingredients typically found in costlier products, making it the best bang-for-your-buck option for daily lip care.

How to choose the best lip balm with SPF?

When choosing the best lip balm in India, go for SPF 30 or higher for strong sun protection.

Choose a lip balm with SPF that claims to offer broad-spectrum coverage to block both UVA and UVB rays.

Make sure to look for hydrating ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, or ceramides. They can lock in moisture and keep your lips hydrated.

Pick tinted or untinted based on your daily makeup preference.

Check for water resistance if you are active outdoors.

Avoid lip balms with strong fragrances if you have sensitive lips.

Read user reviews and make recommendations to assess real-world performance and value.

