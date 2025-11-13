Doctor reveals the right way to layer your winter skincare: 4 common mistakes to avoid

As the air gets colder, many of us prepare to keep our skin hydrated and healthy; however, winter can be particularly harsh on our skin. Lower temperatures and lower humidity can cause dryness, flakiness, and increased sensitivity. It often feels like a losing battle, mainly when you apply thick creams and oils, but still find your skin feeling dry and uncomfortable. What’s going on?
Many people focus on using heavy skincare products. Still, we often overlook an important aspect: how to layer those products correctly. “Learning to layer your winter skincare can significantly help with dryness and can give you a healthy glow”, Dr Anindita Sarkar, Aesthetic Physician and Medical Cosmetologist, tells Health Shots. The correct way to layer your products and why many people get it wrong, based on expert advice from skincare professionals.
Before we get into how to layer products, let’s talk about why it’s important. Each skincare product has a unique formula, which means it works at various levels and serves specific purposes. “If you don’t apply them in the correct order, you can block absorption and reduce their effectiveness”, says the doctor. Instead of achieving the smooth, hydrated skin you want, you might end up with a greasy feel that actually harms your skin.
Let’s discuss the fundamental steps for winter skincare layering. “It’s important to use your products in the correct order”, says Dr Sarkar. This helps each product work well together, rather than against each other.
Now that we’ve discussed the correct order for layering skincare products, let’s look at some common mistakes that can disrupt your winter skincare routine.
Winter skincare is about finding balance and using products in the correct order, not just piling on more products. By layering your skincare correctly, you help hydration absorb deeply while keeping your skin moist. When you layer your winter skincare products correctly, they can help fight dryness instead of causing frustration. Your skin doesn’t need more products; it needs better balance.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.