Doctor reveals the right way to layer your winter skincare: 4 common mistakes to avoid

Learn how to layer winter skincare products effectively. Avoid common mistakes and receive expert tips to keep skin hydrated and healthy.

As the air gets colder, many of us prepare to keep our skin hydrated and healthy; however, winter can be particularly harsh on our skin. Lower temperatures and lower humidity can cause dryness, flakiness, and increased sensitivity. It often feels like a losing battle, mainly when you apply thick creams and oils, but still find your skin feeling dry and uncomfortable. What’s going on?

Many people focus on using heavy skincare products. Still, we often overlook an important aspect: how to layer those products correctly. “Learning to layer your winter skincare can significantly help with dryness and can give you a healthy glow”, Dr Anindita Sarkar, Aesthetic Physician and Medical Cosmetologist, tells Health Shots. The correct way to layer your products and why many people get it wrong, based on expert advice from skincare professionals.

What is the primary purpose of layering?

Before we get into how to layer products, let’s talk about why it’s important. Each skincare product has a unique formula, which means it works at various levels and serves specific purposes. “If you don’t apply them in the correct order, you can block absorption and reduce their effectiveness”, says the doctor. Instead of achieving the smooth, hydrated skin you want, you might end up with a greasy feel that actually harms your skin.

What is the correct order of layering winter skincare products?

Let’s discuss the fundamental steps for winter skincare layering. “It’s important to use your products in the correct order”, says Dr Sarkar. This helps each product work well together, rather than against each other.

Cleanser: Start your routine with a gentle cleanser that hydrates your skin. “This cleanser should remove dirt and impurities without stripping your skin of its natural oils”, shares the skin expert. Select a product that cleanses and nourishes your skin simultaneously. Toner or mist: Next, use an alcohol-free toner or hydrating mist. This step is often overlooked, but it is crucial for maintaining your skin’s pH balance. A good toner prepares your skin for the products you will use next and helps them work more effectively. Serum: Begin your skincare routine with a lightweight serum rich in ingredients that benefit your skin. “Look for hyaluronic acid, which helps pull moisture into your skin, or niacinamide, which supports your skin’s barrier”, shares the expert. This step enables essential hydration to penetrate deeply into your skin. Moisturiser: After applying the serum, it’s essential to follow with a After applying the serum, it’s essential to follow with a moisturising cream . “Choose creams that contain ingredients like ceramides, squalane, or shea butter”, says the aesthetic physician. These ingredients help strengthen your skin’s barrier and retain moisture. Facial oil (optional): If you have dehydrated skin, consider adding a few drops of non-comedogenic facial oils, such as safflower or rosehip oil. Using oil at this stage can add protection, improve glow, and make your skin feel as good as it looks. Sunscreen: Don’t forget to wear sunscreen, even in winter! “Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher because UVA rays are always p rese nt, no matter the season”, says the medical cosmetologist. Many people think they can skip sunscreen when it’s cold, but UV exposure can cause long-term skin damage.

What are some common skincare mistakes?

Now that we’ve discussed the correct order for layering skincare products, let’s look at some common mistakes that can disrupt your winter skincare routine.

Skipping sunscreen: Many people believe they are safe from UV rays in winter, but this is a big mistake. UV rays can still cause skin ageing and dark spots. Over-exfoliating: Exfoliating too frequently with acids or scrubs can cause damage to your skin. “It may remove essential oils from your skin barrier, causing further dryness and irritation”, says the cosmetologist. During winter, it’s best to limit exfoliation or opt for gentler methods. Applying active ingredients to dry skin: Did you know that some ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, work better on slightly damp skin? If you use them to dry skin, they might not work as well, and you could be disappointed with the results. Layering products too quickly: Give your skin time to absorb each product before applying the next one. If you rush, it can cause your products to clump or irritate your skin, which reduces the benefits of the products you chose.

What is a holistic approach in skincare?

Winter skincare is about finding balance and using products in the correct order, not just piling on more products. By layering your skincare correctly, you help hydration absorb deeply while keeping your skin moist. When you layer your winter skincare products correctly, they can help fight dryness instead of causing frustration. Your skin doesn’t need more products; it needs better balance.