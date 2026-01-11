Dermatologist shares a beginner’s guide to layering serums: Here’s what to mix and avoid

Get expert tips on layering serums to improve your skincare routine. Find out which serums you can mix for the best results.

Serums are highly concentrated products formulated to deliver active ingredients into the skin to address specific skin concerns, including pigmentation, fine lines, loss of firmness, and dull skin. Although the benefits of using serums are well established, layering them to achieve these benefits poses significant challenges due to chemical interactions and the skin’s tolerance.

What is the best layering of serums?

The overall strategy for layering serums is to apply them from thinnest to thickest and to identify the right time of day for each active ingredient. “Water-based serums, such as Vitamin C or Niacinamide, should be applied first. The slightly thicker products will follow”, Dermatologist Dr Varshini Reddy tells Health Shots. These may include peptides or oil-based serums. The layering order must be correct for each active.

Vitamin C

An antioxidant that has skin-lightening properties and protects the skin from oxidation. By far the best time to use vitamin C is in the morning, when the skin has the opportunity to shield itself from environmental factors. “To reduce sensitivity, a beginner may use a low concentration that they can gradually increase”, says Dr Reddy. In addition, alternative skin antioxidants are available for those sensitive to vitamin C.

2. Niacinamide (Vitamin B3)

It has numerous benefits for the skin, from barrier repair to sebum control. “Its use will not interact adversely with other creams or serums containing other actives, such as Vitamin C”, says the doctor. Niacinamide works very well both during the day and at night.

{{{htmlData}}}

3. Retinoids

They are the gold standard for anti-ageing. Retinoids promote skin cell turnover, stimulate collagen production, and help reduce fine lines and hyperpigmentation. “Retinoids should be used in the evening because they are photosensitive. They should also be used cautiously to minimise irritation,” says the doctor. We recommend starting with twice to three times a week. A chemical exfoliant should not be used on the same day as the use of retinoids.

4. Peptides

They are short chains of amino acids that signal the skin to synthesise collagen and support firmness. “They are generally light and can be mixed with most serums, such as antioxidants and retinoids”, says the expert. They may be used either for morning or night care.

Layer serums from thinnest to thickest, and remember to seal them with a moisturiser to keep the active ingredients locked in. “Introduce only one new active ingredient at a time so you can monitor your skin’s tolerance and minimise potential irritation”, suggests Dr Reddy.

How to layer your skin care routine?

A sample layering routine could be: Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and peptides in the morning, followed by moisturiser and broad-spectrum sunscreen. “Then, one might use Niacinamide, retinoids (two to three times per week), AHA/BHA-based toners or serums, peptides, and a hydrating moisturiser”, says the expert. Hydration is key, as water-based serums enhance the penetration and effectiveness of other actives.

What are the benefits of layering skincare?

Overall, layering serums can significantly improve skin outcomes when applied in the correct order, at appropriate concentrations, and at the proper timing. “Being informed about the properties of each active and following principles of evidence-based layering safely optimises the routine for improving texture, brightness, and overall skin health in the patient,” says the dermatologist.