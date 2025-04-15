Laser skin tightening: A way to reduce signs of aging

Fine lines and wrinkles on your face bothering you? Then go for laser skin tightening, a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that can take care of fine lines and sagging skin.

Fine lines around the eyes, forehead, or mouth usually start showing when people reach their 30s. If you are one of them, and looking for ways to deal with the signs of aging then go for laser skin tightening. The treatment not just targets your face, but also other body parts like neck, and stomach. It takes care of sagging skin without making you go under the knife. The treatment may wrap up in about 30 to 60 minutes. However, you have to make your skin ready for this kind of treatment. Also, you may experience side effects following this cosmetic procedure.

What is laser skin tightening?

Laser skin tightening is a non-surgical cosmetic treatment that helps firm up loose, or sagging skin by stimulating the body’s natural collagen production. Collagen is a protein that helps in maintaining the skin structure, according to research published in Nutrients. Over time, as collagen levels drop with age, the skin starts to look less firm.

“This treatment uses focused laser energy to gently heat the deeper layers of the skin. The heat activates the skin’s repair process, encouraging collagen growth and resulting in a smoother, tighter appearance,” explains dermatologist Dr Sushmitha. Whether you are 30 or 60, you can go with this treatment that is commonly used on the face, neck, arms, abdomen and other areas where early signs of aging or skin laxity are prominent.

Types of laser skin tightening treatment

Here are the types of laser skin tightening procedures:

1. Ablative

This type of laser skin tightening procedure penetrates right into the skin. This damages the collagen, making the skin produce new collagen. Destroying collagen may sound scary, but by doing so, it leads to production of a new one that may help in gaining tighter-looking skin. But people with conditions like psoriasis need to be careful, as this type may harm the skin.

2. Non-ablative

This type of laser skin tightening procedure is less aggressive in nature. Non-ablative lasers can heat the collagen within the skin without destroying or causing any damage to it. This heating is enough to promote production of collagen and tighten skin. So, apart from collagen-rich foods, heat can also help to produce this protein.

Laser skin tightening procedure

Here’s what the procedure looks like:

The procedure begins with an assessment of the skin and the goals and expectations are discussed.

The skin is then cleansed and protective eyewear is provided.

A handheld laser device is gently moved across the skin in the targeted area. An infrared light laser is used in such treatments to penetrate beneath the skin, according to research published in the Journal Of Lasers In Medical Sciences. The laser emits controlled heat into the deeper skin layers, which stimulates collagen and tightens the tissue after some time.

“The entire session can take anywhere between 30 to 60 minutes depending on the size of the area treated,” says the expert. A series of treatments may be recommended by your doctor for best results. Improvements will continue to appear gradually in the weeks following each session.

How to prepare for laser skin tightening?

Before the non-invasive treatment that does not involve incisions or stitches, you need to take care of your skin:

It is important to avoid sun exposure and tanning beds for at least two weeks since tanned or sunburned skin can increase the risk of irritation.

Skincare products containing retinoids or exfoliating acids should also be paused a few days in advance to reduce skin sensitivity. Arriving with clean skin and no make-up is essential.

“If there is a history of cold sores, especially if the face is being treated, antiviral medication may be prescribed as a precaution,” says the expert.

Staying well-hydrated and not smoking in the days leading up to the procedure can also support better healing of your skin and collagen production.

What are the side effects of laser skin tightening?

“Laser skin tightening is generally safe, with side effects that are usually mild and short-lived,” says the expert. Common reactions include redness, slight swelling or a feeling a bit warm in the area that was treated. “These symptoms usually go away within a few hours to a day. Some people with sensitive skin might experience temporary dryness or flakiness,” says the expert.

Sometimes, it may also lead to scarring bacterial, fungal, and viral infections, and hyperpigmentation, as per research published in StatPearls. “Choosing an experienced clinic and following all pre and post-treatment advice plays a key role in keeping the experience safe with less side effects,” says Dr Sushmitha.

Laser skin tightening is perfect for those looking to firm their skin without undergoing surgery. It helps improve the appearance of fine lines and mild to moderate sagging by boosting collagen levels deep within the skin. However, it may have side effects like temporary skin dryness, and redness. A proper discussion with the doctor is a must before going for laser skin tightening, especially if you have any skin conditions like psoriasis.