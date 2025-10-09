Karwa Chauth glow guide: Dermatologist shares quick skincare rituals that survive the fast

This Karwa Chauth by following simple skincare routines to have healthy and glowing skin during the fasting period.

As the sun sets and the moon rises on Karwa Chauth, a sense of excitement fills the air. Women come together to celebrate this special occasion and honour traditions that have been passed down through generations. However, fasting all day without food and water can have an impact on your skin. The stress of fasting can cause dryness, dullness, and fatigue, making your skin look less fresh when the celebrations begin.

How to keep skin hydrated while fasting?

A good skincare routine can help your skin stay hydrated and glowing during fasting. Let’s look at some quick skincare tips to help you shine as the evening celebrations start.

Hydration

Before you start fasting, it’s important to prepare your skin for the long day ahead. Staying hydrated helps keep your skin balanced and reduces the dehydration that often comes with fasting.

Layer the right products: Start your day by applying a hydrating serum, then use a water-based moisturiser. “Select products that contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and panthenol,” Start your day by applying a hydrating serum, then use a water-based moisturiser. “Select products that contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and panthenol,” Dr Ankur Sarin , Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. These ingredients help hold moisture and keep your skin stretchy all day.

Use facial mists: During the day, it’s important to keep your skin hydrated. Use facial mists infused with rose water or cucumber extract to refresh your skin instantly. Spray them a few times to reduce signs of fatigue and help keep a healthy pH balance.

2. A minimalist morning routine

On Karwa Chauth, keep your morning skincare routine simple. Focus on making your routine effective.

{{{htmlData}}}

Gentle cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face and prepare your skin for the day. Please stay. Avoid using strong exfoliants or heavy active ingredients, such as retinol, as they can make your skin sensitive, especially during periods of stress, like fasting.

Nourishing moisturiser: “Follow this up with a nourishing moisturiser that suits your skin type,” says the dermatologist.

Sun protection is a must: Even if you plan to stay indoors, use a lightweight sunscreen. Choose one with vitamin E or peptides for extra skin benefits.

3. Cooling techniques to combat fatigue

If you haven’t had water for several hours, your skin may look dull and tired. However, there are simple ways to enhance your appearance. Simple tools and techniques can make a big difference.

Chilled jade rollers: Keep a jade roller in your fridge and use it in the morning to reduce puffiness. This also helps your lymphatic system and improves circulation.

Cold eye masks: Purchase cold eye masks or pads to enhance blood circulation and minimise puffiness under your eyes. “Creams with caffeine or green tea extracts can help refresh tired eyes”, says the expert.

Tea bags for tired skin: Cold chamomile tea bags can refresh tired skin. You can place them over your eyes for a calming effect or use them on areas with puffiness.

Quick-fix pads: Under-eye patches soaked in rose water can quickly improve dull skin in just 10 minutes. They are a great choice when you need a fast solution.

4. Evening rituals for the glow

After a day of fasting, it’s important to rehydrate and nourish your skin. Drinking water for the first time after a fast can feel refreshing. Take small sips to avoid upsetting your stomach.

Start slow: Sip water gradually and opt for light, easily digestible foods that will nourish your body.

Soothe your skin: “After fasting, apply a cream rich in peptides or antioxidants. These ingredients help soothe dry skin and promote a healing environment”, says Dr Sarin.

Achieve that glow: A thin layer of dewy foundation or tinted moisturiser helps achieve that fresh, illuminated look without weighing your skin down.

Lip care: Your lips deserve special attention, too! A balm enriched with shea butter or squalane will ensure they remain hydrated and looking luscious.

5. Lifestyle foundat ions for radiant skin

To make the most of your Karwa Chauth glow, it is important to maintain healthy habits both before and after the fast.