Itchy skin in winter? Change your bathing habits and moisturise more for healthier skin

Itchy skin in winter is usually due to dryness. So, moisturise, use oils, and change your bathing habits to do away with dryness and promote healthy skin in colder months.

Winter is already here. That means it is time to create dry indoor heat with less humidity. When you are not indoors, you get exposed to the cool and dry air. Add bathing with hot water to the list, and you get the conditions for dry skin. It is something that is often accompanied by itchiness on different parts of the body. Itchy skin in winter is quite common, particularly in people who already have dry skin or conditions like eczema that leads to dry, itchy and inflamed skin. To keep dry and itchy skin away, you can go for home remedies like taking oatmeal baths, and keeping skin moisturised with coconut oil.

What are the causes of itchy skin in winter?

1. Cold, dry air

Sometimes, people experience itchy skin in winter or winter itch, also known as pruritus hiemalis. “It is a type of skin irritation or inflammation largely due to the stripping impact of cold, dry air,” says dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Nilofar Diwan Mansuri. The cold winter air contains very low humidity, which draws moisture away from the skin. This leads to dehydration of the skin barrier, making it dry, tight, and prone to itching.

2. Indoor heating

Heating systems, while keeping us warm, reduce the moisture content of indoor air, creating a drying environment. This constant exposure depletes the skin of its natural oils, making dryness worse and causing skin irritation. Itch is often produced by environmental stimuli, especially heat, as per research published in the European Journal Of Pain in 2015.

3. Hot showers

“Hot showers feel amazing when it is cold. But they are not good for your skin, as they remove the natural oils that would otherwise safeguard your skin,” says Dr Mansuri. This leaves the skin unprotected against moisture loss, making people more susceptible to dryness.

4. Harsh soaps

Using soaps or cleansers with strong chemicals and fragrances can disrupt the skin’s pH (potential hydrogen) balance. “These products remove natural lipids, which are natural fats for the skin, further aggravating dryness and causing itchiness,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra.

5. Underlying conditions

Pre-existing skin conditions, including eczema that causes skin to become dry, itchy, often worsen in winter. A 2023 study published in Clinical and Experimental Dermatology journal showed that eczema symptoms in participants with this condition worsened in winter and improved in summer. The lack of moisture in the air triggers flare-ups, making the skin more sensitive and itchy.

Who is at a greater risk of having itchy skin in winter?

People with dry skin : People with naturally dry skin produce less sebum, the oil that helps lock in moisture. “In winter, this predisposition worsens as the cold air strips away the limited natural oils,” says Dr Mishra. This leads to itchy skin in winter.

: People with naturally dry skin produce less sebum, the oil that helps lock in moisture. “In winter, this predisposition worsens as the cold air strips away the limited natural oils,” says Dr Mishra. This leads to itchy skin in winter. Older adults : “Older people are at higher risk of having itchy skin in winter since their skin naturally dries out and loses elasticity due to age,” says Dr Mansuri. Dry skin is a common problem in the older adult population, with prevalence ranging from 41.2 to 99.1 percent, as per research published in Geriatric Nursing in 2023.

: “Older people are at higher risk of having itchy skin in winter since their skin naturally dries out and loses elasticity due to age,” says Dr Mansuri. Dry skin is a common problem in the older adult population, with prevalence ranging from 41.2 to 99.1 percent, as per research published in Geriatric Nursing in 2023. People with skin conditions : People with conditions like eczema or psoriasis have an already compromised skin barrier, making their skin more vulnerable to winter dryness. These conditions often flare up during colder months due to reduced moisture and increased skin irritation.

: People with conditions like eczema or psoriasis have an already compromised skin barrier, making their skin more vulnerable to winter dryness. These conditions often flare up during colder months due to reduced moisture and increased skin irritation. Frequent bathers: People who bathe frequently, especially with hot water, inadvertently remove their skin’s natural oils. This habit leads to increased dryness and itching, particularly in winter when the skin’s ability to retain moisture is already reduced.

How to get rid of itchy skin in winter?

1. Moisturise frequently

Using a rich, fragrance-free moisturiser right after bathing can help seal in moisture. Make sure to apply it on damp skin to trap hydration. “Use occlusive moisturisers, which contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides. These ingredients help attract and retain moisture in the skin, forming a protective barrier,” says Dr Mishra.

2. Oatmeal bath

Colloidal oatmeal has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe skin irritation. An oatmeal bath not only relieves itching, but also provides a protective barrier to prevent moisture loss. During a 2015 study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, researchers found that colloidal oat extracts, which have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activities, helped women with mild to moderate itch and dry skin.

3. Humidifiers

“Using a humidifier indoors can increase air moisture, and prevent skin dehydration,” says Dr Mishra. Incorporating a humidifier in your bedroom or living area can help maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance even if you use indoor heating.

4. Coconut oil

Use coconut oil for itchy skin in winter. It is a natural emollient that can hydrate and soothe dry skin. “It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin, during winter,” says Dr Mishra.

5. Aloe vera gel

Applying fresh aloe vera gel can help calm inflamed skin and reduce itching. It has anti-inflammatory properties that may calm inflamed eczema and provide relief from itching associated with this condition, as per research published in the Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences in 2018.

6. Hydrate well

Hydrating from within is just as important as topical treatments for itchy skin in winter. “Keeping your body hydrated helps maintain moisture levels in the skin, improving its overall elasticity and reducing dryness and itchiness,” says Dr Mishra.

7. Modify bathing habits

Using lukewarm water instead of hot water during showers is essential for preserving your skin’s natural oils. Hot water can strip away the protective oils, leading to increased dryness and itchy skin in winter. Limit your showers to 10 minutes or less. This shortens the time your skin is exposed to the drying effects of water, helping it retain moisture.

8. Use gentle cleansers

Soaps, especially those with strong fragrances or alcohol, can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier and exacerbate dryness. Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers that are formulated for sensitive or dry skin. These cleansers typically have a gentler pH that helps maintain the skin’s natural oils, preventing further irritation. Avoid products with added chemicals, dyes, or artificial fragrances, as they can cause allergic reactions or worsen skin irritation.

9. Medicated creams

Over-the-counter hydrocortisone or antihistamine creams can help deal with inflammation and itchy skin in winter. Hydrocortisone creams work by reducing inflammation and can be very effective for calming irritated skin. Antihistamine creams, on the other hand, target the underlying cause of itching. “However, these treatments for itchy skin in winter should be used sparingly and for short periods, as prolonged use of hydrocortisone can lead to thinning of the skin,” says Dr Mishra. Check with a doctor before using these creams for itchy skin in winter.

Itchy skin in winter is common, but people with dry skin, older adults or those with eczema may be affected more. Stay away from hot showers and use moisturisers to keep dryness away and itching.