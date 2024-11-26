10 hydrating drinks to sip your way to naturally glowing skin this winter

Is winter making your skin dry? Follow a proper skincare ritual to keep it hydrated. You should also have hydrating drinks for skin.

Even if you don’t have a dry skin type, you can experience skin irritation and redness during winter. You may experience skin dryness as humidity levels drop during the cold weather. Indoor heating may also add to skin dryness. Using a moisturising face wash, other skincare ingredients, and limiting your time in the shower using warm water can help to have healthy skin. Drinking some hydrating drinks for the skin is also a good idea as it will help you deal with dryness. Drinking water, different types of tea and milk can provide hydration, reduce skin inflammation, and prevent premature skin ageing.

Benefits of drinking hydrating drinks for skin

Water is a significant component of the skin’s structure and it is very crucial for skin health. “A well-hydrated skin appears supple, glowing, radiant and has no signs of premature ageing such as fine lines or wrinkles,” says dermatologist Dr Rupika Singh. It has a potent protective barrier too that protects the surface of the skin from environmental stressors such as pollutants, dust, and dirt.

You can end up with dry skin when the outermost skin layer (stratum corneum) lacks moisture. When skin gets dry, it loses its natural elasticity and becomes tight with visible fine lines and wrinkles due to cracking of the skin. “Skin also becomes very scaly and flaky on drying, possessing a weak protective barrier, predisposing it to the risk of infections, irritation and inflammation. If dryness is chronic, it can progress to serious skin conditions such as eczema or dermatitis,” says the expert.

10 hydrating drinks for skin

1. Coconut water

It consists of vitamins like B2, B3, and C that may be beneficial to your skin. These essential nutrients may help increase skin hydration and elasticity. It may also help in reducing skin ageing, according to research published in Applied Sciences in 2022. Instead of going for a bottled version of coconut water, have it fresh.

2. Lemon and honey water

“Lemon is a great citrus fruit that is naturally enriched with vitamin C, a potent antioxidant vitamin and skin’s collagen booster,” says the expert. It makes the skin look flushed, and hydrated and removes toxins from the body. Adding honey gives it antimicrobial properties too, preventing skin infections. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Take one cup of water and heat it until it is warm.

Add ½ freshly squeezed lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey to it.

Stir it properly and sip it slowly.

3. Cinnamon honey tea

Both cinnamon and honey are known to soothe the irritated skin and reduce dryness by enhancing blood circulation. Cinnamon may increase skin elasticity and hydration, according to a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science in 2008. Honey, which exerts emollient, humectant, and soothing effects, is often used in products like cleansing milks, and hydrating creams, as per research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2013. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Take one cup of water and add ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder or one cinnamon stick to it.

Boil it for approximately five minutes.

Strain this concoction in a cup and add a teaspoon of honey to it to enjoy it.

4. Warm turmeric milk

Raw turmeric, a winter staple, is known for its antimicrobial and body warming nature. “The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric heal the skin easily and protect it from drying too,” says Dr Singh. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Warm one cup milk in a pan.

Add ½ teaspoon freshly grated turmeric to it with a pinch of black pepper.

5. Ginger jaggery tea

“Ginger and jaggery aid in skin’s detoxification and improving blood circulation,” says the expert. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Boil one cup of water with ½ inch of grated ginger for at least 5 minutes.

Add jaggery to it, stirring it continuously till it dissolves.

Then strain this drink in a cup and enjoy.

6. Fenugreek water

Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi daana, can detoxify the body by removing impurities from it and also reduce skin inflammation. It may also help to prevent skin ageing. Fenugreek extract, which displays antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties, may be used as an ingredient for the prevention of skin ageing, as per research published in the Pharmaceuticals journal in 2022. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Soak one teaspoon of these seeds in one cup of water overnight.

In the following morning, strain it and drink it on an empty stomach.

7. Green tea

Health benefits of green tea are many. Its leaves have a high value of antioxidant activity, according to research published in the Herba Polonica journal in 2022. “Antioxidants present in this variety of tea can help to hydrate the skin and protect it from oxidative damage by free radicals,” says the expert. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Steep one green tea bag or add one teaspoon of loose green tea in one cup of hot water for 5 minutes.

Then strain this solution if you are consuming loose tea leaves and then enjoy.

8. Almond milk

You can get almonds in any season and easily prepare almond milk at home. “The role of almonds in skin hydration and nourishment is owed to its vitamin E content,” says the expert. Hundred grams of almond milk has 97.4 grams of water, and 3.32 mg of vitamin E, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Keep ½ cup almonds soaked overnight.

Then blend these overnight soaked almonds with one cup of water until smooth.

Strain it using a muslin cloth to obtain almond milk and you can add honey for taste.

9. Beetroot juice

Beetroot is a winter-special root vegetable known for its skin detoxifying properties and improving blood circulation. “When blood circulation is improved, it naturally makes the skin look hydrated,” says the expert. It is also high in water content, as 100 grams of beetroot has 86.79 grams of water, as per the USDA. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Peel and chop one small beetroot.

Blend this beetroot with ½ cup of water. Consume it strained or unstrained, as per your preference.

10. Oat milk

“Oats are rich in vitamin B complex, healthy fats and fiber that nourish the skin and make it look hydrated,” says the expert. How to make this hydrating drink for skin:

Blend ½ cup of rolled oats with 2 cups of water until you get a smooth consistency.

Strain it through a muslin cloth and add honey for taste if you prefer a little bit of sweetness.

“Certain drinks such as warm lemon and honey water, fenugreek seed water or green tea are best enjoyed in the morning,” says Dr Singh. You can consume beetroot juice in the afternoon to give an energy boost. To give your body relaxation at night time, have a cup of warm turmeric milk, oat milk or almond milk.

Hydrating drinks for skin: Who should avoid them?

People who have acid reflux or sensitivity in teeth should avoid lemon honey water, as the acidic nature of lemon can worsen such issues.

Excessive intake of cinnamon can lead to liver issues due to the presence of coumarin in it, according to the expert. So individuals with liver conditions or those allergic to cinnamon should avoid cinnamon honey tea.

Turmeric is a natural blood thinning agent, so those individuals who have been prescribed blood-thinning drugs should avoid warm turmeric milk.

Those allergic to any of the ingredients, should avoid these drinks.

Those individuals who have nut allergies should avoid almond milk.

Since beetroot is oxalate rich, those who have the issue of kidney stones should avoid beetroot juice.

Skin hydration is a must, especially in winter, as your skin can easily dry up. Topical products are needed, but also have juices, milk, and tea for healthy and glowing skin.