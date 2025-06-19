How to use rice water for skin — for dry, oily and sensitive skin types

Rice water can boost hydration and soothe irritated skin. We tell you how to use rice water according to your skin type.

Whenever you soak or boil rice, you must have noticed a starchy liquid left behind. That’s rice water, which many believe is good for getting stronger and healthier hair. You can make it at home or buy products that contain this ingredient, which is full of antioxidants. This traditional beauty secret is also gaining popularity in the skincare realm. It is known to reduce inflammation and provide hydration to skin. But you may wonder if applying it directly to your face is beneficial or not. Read on to know how to use rice water for skin.

What are the benefits of rice water for skin?

Here are some of the benefits of rice water for skin:

1. Improves skin tone

“It contains enzymes and antioxidants like ferulic acid and phytic acid, which inhibit the production of melanin, which is the pigment responsible for dark spots and uneven skin tone,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. This gradually lightens the areas of hyperpigmentation and restores a natural, even glow to skin.

2. Soothes inflammation

Rice-derived ingredients, including rice water, have anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties, as per research published in the Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology. “Allantoin, a naturally occurring compound found in this type of water, can soothe sensitive or irritated skin, especially in conditions like eczema or sunburn,” says the expert.

3. May offer anti-ageing benefits

It may help to reduce the formation of wrinkles and lines on the skin. During a study, published in Cosmetics, rice water helped in reducing the activity of elastase, an enzyme that plays a role in skin ageing. Also, the starch in this type of water acts as a natural astringent, so it can help in tightening pores and firming up sagging skin.

4. Controls oil and acne

It is effective for people with oily and acne-prone skin due to its ability to balance sebum (oil) production, preventing clogged pores. “It has antibacterial properties, which can kill acne-causing bacteria cutibacterium acnes,” says Dr Malhotra. A study, published in the IOSR Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences, showed that using rice water with sandalwood can help to combat facial acne and scars.

How to make rice water at home?

Here are the popular methods for making rice water at home:

Soaking: Take 1/2 a cup of raw rice and soak in 3 cups of water for half an hour. Press the rice, strain it through the sieve then keep in the refrigerator.

Boiling: Boil rice in double the amount of water that you normally use for cooking. When you are done cooking, strain the water into a clean bowl.

Fermented rice water: Use the soaking method using water and rice and leave the water at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours to let it ferment then store it in the refrigerator.

How to use rice water for skin?

You can use any method to make it, but make sure to dilute it with plain water if you choose the boiled or fermented options. Here’s how to use rice water for your skin:

1. For oily or acne-prone skin

Mix 1 tablespoon of rice water with a few drops of tea tree oil, which also has antibacterial properties.

Apply it with a cotton pad, leave it on for 15 minutes then rinse with cold water.

2. For dry skin

Mix 1 tablespoon of rice water with 1 teaspoon of honey, which is good for hydrating skin.

Apply it as a DIY face mask, leave it on for 20 minutes then rinse it off.

3. For combination skin

Mix 1 tablespoon of rice water with ½ teaspoon of aloe vera gel, which provides hydration without being greasy.

Use it as a toner after cleansing your face.

4. For sensitive skin

Use chilled rice water alone.

Apply it gently with cotton and leave it for 10 minutes. But perform a patch test before using this kitchen ingredient for sensitive skin.

What are the side effects of using rice water for skin?

Although it is natural and rich in antioxidants, it may not suit every skin type. Here are some potential side effects:

Flakiness: The starch in this kitchen ingredient has astringent properties, which is beneficial for oily skin. “But it may strip away natural oils in people with dry or sensitive skin, leading to flakiness,” says the expert.

The starch in this kitchen ingredient has astringent properties, which is beneficial for oily skin. “But it may strip away natural oils in people with dry or sensitive skin, leading to flakiness,” says the expert. Acne: If the water is not properly strained or is too concentrated, it can clog pores or disturb the skin’s oil balance, especially in acne-prone skin.

If the water is not properly strained or is too concentrated, it can clog pores or disturb the skin’s oil balance, especially in acne-prone skin. Bacterial infection: Homemade rice water, if stored beyond 3 to 5 days without refrigeration, can ferment in an unsafe way, leading to bacterial growth and infections. “Always perform a patch test and store the water in a clean, airtight bottle in the fridge,” says Dr Malhotra.

Rice water is a natural way to soothe skin irritation and boost hydration. You can mix it with other natural ingredients like aloe vera to get more out of the home remedy. However, don’t rely on it for managing skin conditions. Check with your doctor if you have skin issues and want to include rice water in your routine.