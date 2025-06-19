How to use rice water for skin — for dry, oily and sensitive skin types

Whenever you soak or boil rice, you must have noticed a starchy liquid left behind. That’s rice water, which many believe is good for getting stronger and healthier hair. You can make it at home or buy products that contain this ingredient, which is full of antioxidants. This traditional beauty secret is also gaining popularity in the skincare realm. It is known to reduce inflammation and provide hydration to skin. But you may wonder if applying it directly to your face is beneficial or not. Read on to know how to use rice water for skin.
Here are some of the benefits of rice water for skin:
“It contains enzymes and antioxidants like ferulic acid and phytic acid, which inhibit the production of melanin, which is the pigment responsible for dark spots and uneven skin tone,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. This gradually lightens the areas of hyperpigmentation and restores a natural, even glow to skin.
Rice-derived ingredients, including rice water, have anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties, as per research published in the Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology. “Allantoin, a naturally occurring compound found in this type of water, can soothe sensitive or irritated skin, especially in conditions like eczema or sunburn,” says the expert.
It may help to reduce the formation of wrinkles and lines on the skin. During a study, published in Cosmetics, rice water helped in reducing the activity of elastase, an enzyme that plays a role in skin ageing. Also, the starch in this type of water acts as a natural astringent, so it can help in tightening pores and firming up sagging skin.
It is effective for people with oily and acne-prone skin due to its ability to balance sebum (oil) production, preventing clogged pores. “It has antibacterial properties, which can kill acne-causing bacteria cutibacterium acnes,” says Dr Malhotra. A study, published in the IOSR Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences, showed that using rice water with sandalwood can help to combat facial acne and scars.
Here are the popular methods for making rice water at home:
You can use any method to make it, but make sure to dilute it with plain water if you choose the boiled or fermented options. Here’s how to use rice water for your skin:
Although it is natural and rich in antioxidants, it may not suit every skin type. Here are some potential side effects:
Rice water is a natural way to soothe skin irritation and boost hydration. You can mix it with other natural ingredients like aloe vera to get more out of the home remedy. However, don’t rely on it for managing skin conditions. Check with your doctor if you have skin issues and want to include rice water in your routine.
Yes, rice water helps lighten sun tan due to its natural acids and antioxidants. Its mild exfoliating and brightening properties help in gradually fading tan and sun damage.
You can leave rice water on your skin for 15 to 30 minutes depending on your skin type. Sensitive skin should start with 10 minutes. Leaving it too long may lead to dryness or breakouts.
Yes, but with caution. Use it daily if your skin tolerates it, but always observe how your skin responds. For dry or sensitive skin, 2 to 3 times a week is safer.
Yes, a moisturiser helps seal in the benefits of rice water and restores hydration. Cleanse your face, apply rice water toner, let it dry completely then follow it up with your regular moisturiser.
