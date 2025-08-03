Chia seeds benefits for skin: How to use these tiny superfoods in your skincare routine

Chia seeds can be easily integrated into topical skincare routines through DIY masks, scrubs, and soothing applications to enhance skin health

While traditionally consumed for their nutritional advantages, chia seeds also offer versatile applications for external skincare, highlighting chia seeds benefits for skin. Their unique properties make them excellent ingredients for homemade beauty remedies. By understanding how to prepare and apply them, you can leverage their hydrating, healing, and exfoliating benefits directly onto your skin, creating a natural and practical approach to maintaining a healthy complexion.

Should I eat chia seeds for skin benefits?

Yes, incorporating chia seeds into your diet is recommended, as they enhance the overall absorption of their beneficial nutrients, particularly those that benefit skin health. When ingested, they work from within to nourish your skin, providing the essential building blocks for healthy, radiant skin. This internal approach complements any topical applications you may use, as recommended by the Cochrane Library.

How can I make a chia seed face mask?

To create a nourishing face mask, first, soak chia seeds overnight until they form a gel-like consistency. Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, all of which provide numerous benefits for the skin, including hydration and increased elasticity. The next day, mix the soaked seeds with an equal amount of honey or yoghurt. “Apply this mixture to your face, allowing it to deliver deep hydration and other skin-enhancing properties, which contribute to a softer and more moisturised complexion”, says dietitian Riya Desai.

What other DIY face masks can I make with chia seeds?

For an extra moisturising and healing effect, combine soaked chia seeds with mashed banana or mashed avocado. The benefits of chia seeds for skin include their rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, which help to soften, moisturise, and promote skin healing. Desai says, “These natural ingredients work synergistically with chia seeds to deliver a powerful boost of nutrients to your skin.”

Can chia seeds be used as a face scrub?

Absolutely. Chia seeds offer numerous benefits for the skin, including their high antioxidant content and hydrating properties, which can help promote a healthy complexion.

To create an exfoliating face scrub, add ground chia seeds to any organic oil, such as coconut oil. Gently apply this mixture to your face, which will help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother, fresher skin underneath. “This natural scrub offers a gentle yet effective way to revitalise your complexion,” explains Desai. For additional natural remedies and tips, consider incorporating chia seeds into your skincare routine.

How can chia seeds soothe irritated skin or sunburn?

To soothe sunburn, skin sensitivity, or irritation, here’s how to use it in different ways: