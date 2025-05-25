Keratosis pilaris: 6 ways to treat ‘chicken skin’

If you have keratosis pilaris, you will notice small, hard bumps on your skin. This 'chicken skin' happens due to accumulation of keratin, a natural skin protein.

Keratosis pilaris is called chicken skin for a reason. The name is connected to the fact that it causes bumps on the skin, especially on the upper arms, cheeks, thighs or buttocks. It may look like you have goosebumps, but it is not. It is quite a common skin condition that mostly affects adolescents. The condition occurs due to the accumulation of keratin, a natural skin protein, and is often associated with family history. Moisturising every day is one of the best ways to deal with this condition.

What is keratosis pilaris?

Keratosis pilaris is a common skin disorder that results in small, rough bumps on the skin. They typically occur on the upper arm, thighs, cheeks or buttocks. It occurs when a protein called keratin accumulates and clogs the hair follicles. Keratosis pilaris is not dangerous or painful, but it will cause the skin to feel bumpy and dry. It is more frequent in children and adolescents and frequently improves with age. Since it is neither caused by viruses or bacteria, there is no risk of transmission or infection. It is not contagious and does not lead to serious illness.

What are the symptoms of keratosis pilaris ?

Keratosis pilaris primarily impacts the texture and look of the skin.

The most frequent symptom is the occurrence of small, hard bumps on the skin. They can resemble goosebumps or rough patches and tend to feel dry and sandpaper-like. They are typically skin-coloured, red, or white and frequently occur on the upper arms, thighs, cheeks, or buttocks.

Some individuals might also experience mild redness or swelling surrounding the bumps.

In some cases, people can have itchy skin, particularly during dry or cold weather.

The other indication is that the skin becomes uneven or spotted.

The bumps tend to be more visible in winter when the skin is dry and can improve during summer.

What are the causes of keratosis pilaris?

It occurs when a normal skin protein, keratin, accumulates and clogs up the small openings where hair follicles grow. Clogging the follicles with keratin results in a small, bumpy texture on the skin. It is unknown exactly why keratin accumulates, but it could be related to dry skin or the type of skin.

It is more frequent in individuals with eczema or a history of skin issues in the family. Genetics are a huge factor, so if one’s parents have keratosis pilaris, one is likely to develop the same.

Hormonal fluctuation with puberty and pregnancy can also cause or exacerbate the condition. It is not due to bad hygiene or infections.

Environmental conditions, such as dry or cold weather, can cause the bumps to become more apparent.

Is keratosis pilaris due to a vitamin deficiency?

Keratosis pilaris is not due to a vitamin deficiency, but vitamins are important for skin health. Insufficiency of vitamins A, C, D or E can dry and toughen the skin and exacerbate keratosis pilaris. Vitamin A maintains skin smoothness and promotes cell turnover. If your body does not receive enough, dead skin cells can accumulate and clog up hair follicles. Vitamin C aids in healing and skin repair, while vitamin D aids skin protection and immunity. Vitamin E maintains soft and moist skin. Although these vitamins can influence the health of your skin, keratosis pilaris is mostly genetic and related to how your body produces keratin. A healthy diet that is full of fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats can help improve the health of the skin, but it will not eliminate the condition.

How is keratosis pilaris diagnosed?

It is normally diagnosed with a routine physical exam. Because keratosis pilaris has a very characteristic look, a skin biopsy or laboratory test is rarely necessary.

The doctor examines the skin closely and looks for tiny, rough bumps, particularly on the upper arms, thighs, cheeks, or buttocks.

They may also inquire about a family history of skin disorders.

What are the ways to treat keratosis pilaris?

It cannot be fully cured, but it can be treated with an appropriate skincare regime. Here are some effective ways to treat and minimise its symptoms:

1. Moisturise daily

One of the best things to do to minimise dryness and roughness is to keep the skin well-moisturised. Apply thick, fragrance-free lotions or creams containing lactic acid or glycerin. These soften the bumps and make the skin smoother. Moisturising should be done right after a shower so that moisture is trapped.

2. Use gentle exfoliators

Exfoliation will also get rid of dead skin cells that clog up hair follicles. Exfoliate using a gentle exfoliating scrub or washcloth and gently massage the skin in circular motions. Do not use harsh scrubs since they can irritate your skin and worsen the condition. Exfoliating 2 to 3 times a week will minimise bumpiness.

3. Try natural oils and gentle ingredients

Natural oils such as coconut, jojoba, and rosehip soften dry, rough skin by retaining moisture and minimising irritation. They also soothe redness and texture. Aloe vera and colloidal oatmeal ingredients calm sensitive skin. It can soften keratosis pilaris if used regularly, although it won’t completely eliminate the bumps.

4. Use retinoid creams

Retinoids are vitamin A-based creams that help speed up cell turnover and prevent clogged hair follicles. They should be prescribed by a dermatologist if other therapy fails. Initially, these creams can be irritating, so use small amounts to begin with and apply every other night if necessary.

5. Avoid hot showers and harsh soaps

Hot water and harsh soaps can remove the natural oils of the skin, aggravating keratosis pilaris. Use lukewarm water and fragrance-free mild cleansers instead. Shower for 10 to 15 minutes only to avoid excessive dryness.

6. Use a humidifier

Dry air during winter months or dry weather conditions can dry the skin further and worsen the condition. Placing a humidifier in your home introduces moisture into the air and keeps the skin soft and moist.

Time is required for keratosis pilaris treatment. Consistency is important while applying moisturisers and medicated creams. Following a daily skincare routine can effectively control keratosis pilaris over a long period.