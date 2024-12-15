How to treat eczema in winter to prevent a flare-up

Moisturising well and using a humidifier are part of the right eczema treatment in winter as the cold weather can trigger a flare-up.

Eczema can be very challenging to deal with, especially in the winter. The cold, dry air can exacerbate symptoms, leading to dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. Additionally, the use of room heaters to combat the cold weather outside can worsen your symptoms. If you are looking for ways to feel better then there are some simple but effective strategies for eczema treatment in winter that you can follow. Moisturising well, using a humidifier, eating the right foods and keeping your body well-hydrated as some of the ways in which you can effectively manage your eczema symptoms and enjoy a comfortable winter.

What is eczema?

Eczema is one of the most common dermatological conditions characterised by inflammation, and erythema. It often appears as dry, cracked, or scaly patches on the skin, and can affect people of all ages. The exact cause of eczema is unknown, but it is believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors that include weakened skin barrier and immune system. Eczema is seen a lot in people who already suffer from underlying conditions like asthma or hay fever. The flare-ups can be caused by different aspects such as allergens, stress, or irritants. However, one needs to understand how to follow the right eczema treatment in winter as the weather can impact your symptoms.

Eczema treatment in winter: Why is it important

The weather can make a big difference when it comes to skin eczema. A study, published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Dermatology, states that there are improvements in eczema symptoms as well as flare-ups in hot weather. However, when it comes to eczema treatment in winter, it needs to be on point as the cold weather causes the skin to dry up, resulting in the weakening of its natural barrier. Low humidity during these seasons leads to more dryness and irritation, resulting in flare-ups. Eczema patients are even more vulnerable to itching and inflammation during winter because of the low moisture levels in the atmosphere. Additionally, indoor heating can also strip away the skin’s hydration, making it prone to cracking and discomfort. This is what makes it essential to follow a promising eczema treatment in winter. Special care and moisturization are very important to prevent the worsening of flare-ups and complicate the management of the same.

Eczema treatment in winter: What to do

Following the right eczema treatment in winter is essential to deal with the symptoms. Here is what you must do:

1. Regular Moisturisation

Moisturising is one of the best methods to prevent skin dryness, the leading cause of eczema flares during winter. A study, published in the journal Cochrane Library, observed that that moisturisers decreased eczema severity and led to fewer flares. Thicker fragrance-free moisturisers lock in the skin’s moisture and repair the natural skin barrier. Applying moisturisers just after bathing helps to seal in moisture and prevent cracking or irritating the skin.

2. Use gentle, non-irritating skin care products.

Harsh soaps and most other skin care products tend to strip the skin of its natural oils, which could exacerbate eczema. Gentle cleansers and fragrances could be used to avoid irritation. Additionally, avoiding hot water during showers or baths can prevent the skin from drying out further. A study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, states that long and continuous water exposure damages skin barrier function. Lukewarm water is gentler on the skin, helping to maintain the moisture balance.

3. Wear soft, breathable fabrics

The type of fabric that you wear is a big part of eczema treatment in winter. Wool and synthetic fabrics are irritating to sensitive skin, states this study, published in the Journal of Family Health Care. Soft breathable fabrics such as cotton prevent friction and itching. Wearing layers of clothes also helps to maintain the body’s temperature. Therefore, one does not overheat or sweat much, both of which can worsen eczema.

4. Hydrate well, eat skin-friendly foods

Hydration is essential during winter due to the dry air. Drinking plenty of water as well as consuming foods such as fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, which contain omega-3 fatty acids helps in lowering inflammation and maintaining skin health. Food items that are high in antioxidants such as berries and fresh vegetables improve one’s immune system and enhance skin conditions.

5. Humidify indoor air

In the winter, the air is dry and this worsens eczema. Therefore, a good humidifier is an important part of eczema treatment in winter. A humidifier helps to increase water content in the atmosphere, which reduces skin dryness. Maintaining an optimal humidity level, around 30-50%, can help keep skin hydrated and reduce flare-ups during the colder months.

6. Stress management

This might not be only winter-specific, but stress can trigger eczema. A study, published in the journal Annals of Dermatology, observed that eczema which was worsened by climate was easier to treat as compared to psychological stress-worsened eczema. Stress-reducing exercises like deep breathing, yoga, and meditation can be practised to reduce flare-ups.

Eczema treatment in winter: What not to do

Following the right eczema treatment in winter is essential as the weather can easily lead to flare-ups. Eczema during the winter months can be prevented by avoiding hot showers, harsh soaps, and tight, scratchy fabrics. It is essential to regularly moisturize, drink plenty of fluids, and protect the skin from cold dry air. Stress management also prevents aggravation of the symptoms.