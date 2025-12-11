Why do acne breakouts spike in winter? Dermatologist recommends skincare tips

The dry and cold winter air can make acne worse. A dermatologist says using the right products and protection can help to keep skin clear and hydrated.

Winter can make many chronic skin problems worse. It often triggers eczema flare-ups, worsens psoriasis and rosacea, and makes the skin dull and dry. One skin issue that winter affects is acne. Many people think acne is worse in summer, but winter acne can actually be more severe. If your acne gets worse in the colder months, know how to reduce the impact of winter on your breakouts.

Why does acne increase in winter?

Let’s look at why winter can be harsh on our skin and share expert tips to prevent acne during the cold months.

Dry air

Dry air is a major cause of winter acne. When outdoor temperatures drop and indoor heating systems increase, the air loses moisture. A study in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology shows that low humidity can cause the skin to lose up to 25% more water, which is concerning. “This loss dehydrates the skin barrier, making it more prone to damage. When your skin becomes very dry, it reacts by producing more oil (sebum) to compensate,” Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan tells Health Shots. This extra oil, along with dead skin cells, can clog pores and lead to breakouts.

2. Heavier products can backfire

In winter, many people want to use thick creams and heavy balms to fight dryness. However, these products can actually cause acne. “Many think that thicker products provide better skin protection, but heavier creams can trap oil and bacteria, which may lead to blackheads and breakouts”, says the cosmetic dermatologist.

3. Hot showers and indoor heating

A long, hot shower in winter feels nice. Still, it can actually dry and irritate your skin by stripping away its natural oils. “Indoor heaters can also dry out the air, causing your skin to become flaky on the surface while still being oily underneath”, says the doctor. This can worsen acne, making your skin look more troubled instead of glowing.

4. Stress and comfort foods

Shorter days and holiday stress can raise cortisol levels and cause inflammation. High stress affects your emotions and can lead to issues like acne. “Winter cravings for sugary treats and dairy foods, which often trigger breakouts, can make it even more common for people to notice skin problems during the colder months”, shares the expert.

What is the best skincare routine for winter?

Now that we’ve looked at why winter acne happens, let’s talk about how to treat it. Dr Ameesha Mahajan offers helpful tips for caring for your skin during the colder months. Here are some practical ways to keep your skin clear and healthy this winter:

Switch to a gentle, hydrating cleanser

Start your skincare routine with a gentle cleanser. Avoid harsh foaming cleansers, as they can make your skin feel tight and dry, especially in winter. “Instead, choose mild gel or cream cleansers that have hydrating ingredients like glycerin or ceramides”, says the expert. These cleansers will cleanse your skin without stripping it of moisture.

2. Use lightweight moisturisers

Even if your skin is oily, you still need hydration in winter. Choose lightweight moisturisers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, or niacinamide. “These ingredients hydrate your skin without clogging your pores”, says Dr Mahajan. If you like thicker products, make sure they are labelled non-comedogenic.

3. Don’t quit actives

Many people use active ingredients like retinoids, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide to treat acne. However, in winter, it’s better to take a gentler approach. Dr Mahajan suggests using “salicylic acid face washes 2-3 times a week instead of every day. They recommend applying retinoids every other night and using benzoyl peroxide only for spot treatments” Also, always apply a moisturiser before using retinoids to reduce the risk of irritation.

4. Add humectants

Using humectants like hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid can help your skin hold moisture. “These ingredients draw water to the skin’s surface, keeping it hydrated and reducing dryness”, says the doctor. This leads to a smoother complexion.

5. Reduce heat exposure

Take shorter showers and keep the water lukewarm. Hot water dries out your skin, making winter worse. Consider buying a humidifier for your home. It adds moisture to the air, helping your skin combat dryness caused by indoor heating.

6. Watch your diet and stress levels

Diet is important for skin health. In winter, many people crave high-sugar foods, dairy, and snacks, which can cause breakouts. “Instead, add probiotics to your meals to help your gut, and drink lots of water to keep your skin hydrated”, shares the dermat. Managing stress through exercise, meditation, or adequate sleep can lower cortisol levels, which may also help reduce winter breakouts.